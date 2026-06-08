Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

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Mark Kolier's avatar
Mark Kolier
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You're right to note that the Spurs will play better and the Knicks will need to play their best to win two more games. Knick fans know that winning this year vs. the Spurs is going to be the easiest it will be for a long long time.

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