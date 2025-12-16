Original photos by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images and Luke Hales/Getty Images

It is frequently said that “History doesn’t repeat, but it does rhyme.” And tonight’s NBA Cup Championship between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs is doing a lot of rhyming, indeed.

After the Spurs knocked off the seemingly inevitable Oklahoma City Thunder in the semifinals — powered by the return of Victor Wembanyama, who produced 22 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in just 21 minutes — and the Knicks handled the Orlando Magic to win the East’s side of the Cup bracket, the Cup final suddenly snapped into focus. It set up one of those rare moments when two championship contenders meet again decades later, with echoes of the past still reverberating into the present.

In retrospect, the 1999 NBA Finals between the Spurs and Knicks represented a pivot point in league history, between a Michael Jordan-dominated era that New York had come close — but never close enough — to winning in, and what came next, in the form of a Spurs team that would go on to capture five championships over the next 15 years while the Knicks struggled to be relevant.

Now, as we wonder when (or if) the NBA will transition away from its recent era of unprecedented parity, the Spurs and Knicks are back on a championship stage of sorts, with San Antonio again representing what might come next and New York pushing to make the most of what it already is.