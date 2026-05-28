Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here! Read the archive here.

Welcome to Thursday, where the void of basketball from last night will be filled tonight by a game that could get us one step closer to completing our NBA and NHL finals pairings. The New York Knicks are already waiting for the Oklahoma City-San Antonio winner on the basketball side, and the Vegas Golden Knights are doing the same for Carolina-Montreal in hockey — though it seems like they should start prepping for the Hurricanes, based on the on-ice results and the prediction market* odds. But will our titanic Thunder-Spurs series really end without going the distance? Fear not: the market gives the Spurs a 60% chance of forcing a Game 7, which is what this battle probably deserves in the end. As we wait for that, here’s what else to watch in sports today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Thunder (40%) at Spurs (60%), Game 6 (OKC leads 3-2) - 8:30 p.m. (NBC) - OKC 77% to win the series 🚨

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 No games

MLB:

⚾ Braves (57%) at Red Sox (43%) - 4:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Cubs (38%) at Pirates (62%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Astros (43%) at Rangers (57%) - 8:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

WNBA:

🏀 Aces (63%) at Wings (37%) - 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 Fever (51%) at Valkyries (49%) - 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

Soccer:

⚽ International Friendly: Egypt (43%) vs. Russia (31%) - 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Tennis:

🎾 French Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 75% to win) and women’s (Iga Świątek 28% to win) second round

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

The Silver Arrows’ golden child

If there’s ever a knock on Formula 1 — aside from the fact that watching cars go around and ’round for hours isn’t everyone’s cup of tea — it’s that the sport is generally too predictable. In its history, F1 has often been known to go many seasons in a row with the same champion; I once found that the vast majority of recent championships were won as part of a multiyear title binge by one driver or another. Barring major technical changes, the general rule for F1 is that you can basically know who’ll be this year’s champ if you know who it was last year.

But this F1 season, which resumed last weekend in Montreal, is proving to be full of uncharacteristic surprises.

For one thing, last year’s champ, Lando Norris, isn’t close to being the favorite. But smart folks already guessed that might be the case going into the year, with those dreaded new tech regulations scrambling everything up. What might be more surprising is that Norris has actually shown more pace than expected when his car stays functional, finishing in the top 2 in each of the past two sprint sessions, even though he had to retire from the actual race with gearbox problems in Canada.

Contrast that with the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who are solidly ahead of Norris in the points but trail him (and even diminished former champ Max Verstappen) in the prediction market title odds:

But the most shocking element of all has been the rise of 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli, who has won four straight races after opening the season with a second-place run in Australia. Going into the season, we knew Antonelli belonged on the list of potential title contenders, and we knew his Mercedes AMG team would be formidable under the new regulations. But he was far below teammate George Russell in the odds, as it was presumed Russell — the top Mercedes driver of 2025 — would reap the primary benefits of a new era of dominance for the Silver Arrows.

Instead, Russell sits a distant second in the standings, a stunning 43 points behind his young teammate. After winning the opener and finishing second in China, he hasn’t recorded a single podium finish.

And yet, the market thinks Russell is probably the only driver truly capable of challenging Antonelli, who would otherwise obliterate Sebastian Vettel’s 2010 record as the youngest-ever F1 champ — he was 23, practically ancient compared with Antonelli. The Athletic recently argued that Russell could be leading the championship if not for a string of terrible luck, but even if that were true, he still must overcome that deficit in the standings from here.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Raising Canes



The Carolina Hurricanes have been knocking on the door of a Stanley Cup win for a long time, making the playoffs eight straight seasons (through 2025-26) and winning a whopping 55 playoff games, but they’ve never made an appearance in the finals during that span — even losing at this phase of last year’s playoffs. If they lose to Montreal, they would become the first team in hockey history to win 50 or more playoff games in an eight-year span without a finals trip. But the 3-1 lead they’ve built in the East final gives them a strong chance to bury that stat once and for all, with a 96% chance to get that Stanley Cup Final breakthrough.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “OKC’s depth has been the difference” by Mike Shearer

⚾ “What has gone so wrong with the Tigers?” by Sean Smith

🏁 “Kimi Antonelli is making this F1 title his. George Russell is watching it slip away” by Madeline Coleman

🏀 “Who should your team take in the NBA draft?” by Joseph George

🏁▶︎ “Kyle Busch & the greatest comeback in sports history” by Shawn McClurg

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (5/29)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens at Hurricanes, East final Game 5 (CAR leads 3-1) 🚨

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Mercury at Liberty

⚽ International friendly: Republic of Ireland vs. Qatar

🎾 Tennis: French Open, third round

Saturday (5/30)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Thunder, Game 7 (if necessary) 🚨

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Fever at Fire

⚽ UEFA Champions League Final: PSG vs. Arsenal 🚨

🎾 Tennis: French Open, third round

Sunday (5/31)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes at Canadiens, Game 6 (if necessary) 🚨

⚾ MLB: Braves at Reds

🏀 WNBA: Aces at Valkyries

⚽ NWSL: Wave at Red Stars

🎾 Tennis: French Open, round of 16

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.