Mark Brunell and Trevor Lawrence. (Credit: Getty)

Few (if any) teams in NFL history have ever gone from debuting in the league to contending for a Super Bowl faster than the Jacksonville Jaguars did back in the mid-to-late 1990s.

When the NFL announced that Jacksonville was receiving one its first expansion slots since the Bucs and Seahawks in 1976 — alongside Charlotte — it already came as a shock. The River City holds a special place in my heart, but it remains one of the smallest markets not just in pro football, but in pro sports overall. It was viewed as much more of a Gators and Seminoles town than a hotbed of NFL fandom, and that perception wasn’t necessarily wrong.

So it was an uphill battle just to join the NFL’s ranks in the first place. But the Jags showed so much early promise that the league’s gamble looked like a stroke of genius. We’re spoiled now by stories like the Vegas Golden Knights and, most recently, the Golden State Valkyries — teams who immediately leap into championship contention. But it was unheard of when, in 1996, both Carolina and Jacksonville crashed their way to the cusp of the Super Bowl, only falling in their respective conference championship games.

And while the Panthers fell off a bit after that run, the Jags kept it going. They appeared in eight playoff games — and won four — in their first five seasons of existence, far more than any other expansion team before or since:

That team was stocked out of the gate with great talent, from coach Tom Coughlin, QB Mark Brunell and RB Fred Taylor to OT Tony Boselli, LB Kevin Hardy and, of course, the terrific receiving tandem of Keenan McCardell and Neil’s Substack favorite Jimmy Smith. But as surprisingly competitive as they were right away, those Jaguars could never quite get over the hump. The upset magic that earned them an iconic win over John Elway’s Broncos in the ‘96 Divisional Round disappeared in subsequent road playoff losses to New England (1996), Denver (1997) and the N.Y. Jets (1998), plus they were unable to overcome Steve McNair and the Titans at home in the ‘99 AFC title game.

Somehow, that was the last playoff game of the Jags’ era with Coughlin et al. What came next were a few one-offs — two playoff bids in three years with Jack Del Rio, Byron Leftwich, David Garrard and Maurice Jones-Drew; a truly random AFC title game run with Doug Marrone and Blake Bortles; a few recent playoff appearances with Trevor Lawrence. But sustained success has been difficult to recapture ever since Jacksonville’s early stretch of four straight playoff bids from 1996-1999.

That, however — and maybe everything else Duuuval-related — is what the Jaguars are betting will change this season.