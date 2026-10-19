Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Hilton Coliseum during a preseason game on October 07, 2026 in Ames, Iowa. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season tip-off on Tuesday, I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on the two-team battle of juggernauts atop the championship odds — Oklahoma City versus San Antonio — and the New York Knicks’ status as one of the most disrespected defending champions ever. I’ve also spilled ink on the Philadelphia 76ers’ audacious roster experiment with LeBron James joining Jaylen Brown (himself an All-NBA star controversially shipped to a division rival this summer) — plus Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid — on a historic pay-cut.

But the most fascinating team of all — and maybe the biggest playoff wild-card, too — could be the Indiana Pacers. When last we saw the Pacers, they were putting the finishing touches on a 19-win regular season that “surpassed” 1982-83 as the worst in franchise history. But that’s not really when we last saw the Pacers — at least, not according to the narrative they’re hoping to sell us on as they enter 2026-27.