Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on as Kyle Schwarber bats against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Lefty mashers have always enjoyed success in the City of Brotherly Love, from Cy Williams in the 1920s to Chuck Klein in the ‘30s, Johnny Callison in the ‘60s, Von Hayes in the ‘80s, Darren Daulton, John Kruk and Bobby Abreu in the ‘90s. Obviously, that extended to Ryan Howard, Jim Thome and Chase Utley in Philadelphia during the 2000s as well — and to Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper as we speak.

Veterans Stadium used to boost home-run hitting by 5 percent overall, and 12 percent for lefties specifically, during its run from 1971-2003. And Philly’s current ballpark, Citizens Bank Park, has picked up that tradition — then run with it to an extreme — as it prepares to host tonight’s MLB All-Star Home Run Derby. With five of the competition’s eight sluggers hitting from the left side, the venue could play one of the largest roles in recent memory toward determining who wins the title.

Like its predecessor, The Bank has consistently boosted home runs over its two decades of existence, though the exact degree and direction of that advantage has changed from year to year. During the early- and mid-2010s, the stadium could be almost equally inviting to hitters from both sides. More recently, though, its right-handed home run park factor has steadily declined while the left-handed factor has exploded. Citizens Bank’s three-year rolling factor now sits at plus-32 percent for lefties, compared with a roughly neutral mark for righties:

More than a generally homer-friendly venue like others across the league, this is the profile of a park that strongly favors one side over the other — the most platoon-biased HR park in baseball, in fact — which is relevant at a competition where hitters try to launch as many balls as possible toward their pull-side. For a lefty tonight, that means taking direct aim at the most favorable part of Citizens Bank Park by far.

Beyond just the comparison to other parks this year, The Bank has the most pronounced platoon effect for home runs of any Derby host in the Statcast era. Its +30.3 percent boost to lefty HR rates over the past three years is the second-largest for any park on any side of the plate — only Dodger Stadium’s +35.3 percent effect for righties from 2020-22 was larger — and the 30.3-point gap between the lefty and righty 3-year boosts is the widest for any park to host an ASG/Derby since at least 2009:

These park-factor numbers are not just abstract mathematical estimates. Phillies hitters have spent all season producing home run totals beyond what we would expect from their exit velocities and launch angles at a neutral environment. Of the Top 5 hitters with the largest differentials between their actual and expected HRs, three play in Philadelphia — Alec Bohm (somehow a righty!), Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh — with a fourth (Bryce Harper) joining them in the Top 20.

It’s no coincidence that Schwarber and Harper are also participating in tonight’s HR Derby. It also may be no coincidence that five of the eight Derby hitters are port-siders, since this park is set to provide them such an advantage (if it holds to recent form).

But not all lefties — nor righties, for that matter — are created equal. Baseball Savant has a method of looking at every batted ball by a hitter, and tracking whether it would project to be a HR at any and all other parks in MLB. The resulting stats represent a batter’s HR total if he played every game at a given park:

Schwarber, who already has one of the largest gaps between actual and expected HRs in baseball, would also gain the second-most HRs in the field if he played all his games at The Bank (rather than simply half of them). Fellow lefties Harper and Jac Caglianone are also poised to take particular advantage of Philly’s lefty-friendly confines — no surprise from watching Harper’s work over the years — but the biggest lefty advantage may belong to Ben Rice, who rates surprisingly low in the Polymarket odds to win the Derby. Rice would gain four net HRs this season if he played all his games in Philly:

Munetaka Murakami, on the other hand, doesn’t profile as much like a hitter who’ll take full advantage of The Bank — at least not compared with Rate Field on Chicago’s South Side, where his actual HR tally would outpace his projected full-time total in Philly. (That’s a total rarity; 11 of the 14 Phillies batters who qualified on plate appearances have more actual HRs than neutral-projected HRs, and two of the three exceptions are righties.)

Speaking of which, the righties will be fascinating to watch in their own right tonight. Junior Caminero goes into the All-Star Break as one of the hottest hitters on the planet, and is one of the leading favorites in the odds as well, but as a righty he actually projects for fewer HRs at CBP than his actual total. Willson Contreras, by contrast, is neutral — he neither gains nor loses in a projection at Citizens Bank. And Jordan Walker is a righty who gains by hitting at Philly.

The park is but one factor that determines who’ll succeed or fail at the Home Run Derby — clearly, hitting the ball hard and far will matter a lot, as will the player who can adapt best to the new format in place for the 2026 competition. But ballparks vary from year to year in how much they put their stamp on the Derby. And all signs point to Citizens Bank Park becoming a main character tonight, especially when it comes to lefties going deep in the Philadelphia night.

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