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Happy Thursday! Grand Theft Auto VI finally arrives today — are video games sports?? — ending a 13+ year wait long enough to encompass basically an entire generation of athletes. Patrick Mahomes was turning 18 the day GTA V came out, Connor McDavid was still two years from being drafted and Nikola Jokic hadn’t played an NBA minute — so we’re looking back at which stars have defined the sports world since the previous GTA release. Plus, Cutter Gauthier keeps collecting hat tricks at a ridiculous pace, Indy and Houston (combined record: 6-13) meet in one of the least-anticipated Thursday Night Football games of the year, and the MLS playoffs get underway tonight. Here’s what we’re watching today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Football:

🏈 Thursday Night Football: Colts (15%) at Texans (85%) - 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏈 CFB: Rice (43%) at Temple (57%) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) - Owl vs. Owl showdown in Philadelphia!

🏈🏆 Super Bowl check-in: 49ers 18% to win the NFL title

🏈🏆 College Football Playoff check-in: Georgia 35% to win the national title

NBA:

🏀 Warriors (31%) at Grizzlies (69%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 Knicks (51%) at Timberwolves (49%) - 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏀 Clippers (11%) at Spurs (89%) - 8 p.m.

🏀🏆 NBA title check-in: Spurs 23% to win

NHL:

🏒 Canadiens (28%) at Hurricanes (72%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Oilers (42%) at Lightning (58%) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Stars (47%) at Golden Knights (53%) - 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒🏆 Stanley Cup check-in: Wild 16% to win

Soccer:

⚽ MLS Wild Card: FC Cincinnati (49%) at Orlando City SC (51%) - 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass) 🚨

⚽ MLS Wild Card: Real Salt Lake (38%) at Seattle Sounders FC (62%) - 10 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass) 🚨

⚽🏆 Champions League check-in: FC Barcelona 23% to win

⚽🏆 Premier League title check-in: Arsenal FC 77% to win

⚽🏆 Europa League check-in: Bournemouth 19% to win

⚽🏆 MLS title check-in: Nashville SC 23% to win MLS Cup (playoffs start today! 🎉)

⚽🏆 NWSL title check-in: Washington Spirit 56% to win over KC Current (2026 NWSL Championship at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 21, 2026)

College Basketball:

🏀 MBB: Southern Utah (1%) at No. 6 Texas (99%) - 8 p.m. (SEC Network+)

🏀 MBB: Stetson (1%) at No. 23 Louisville (99%) - 8 p.m. (ACCNX)

🏀 MBB: Tarleton State (2%) at No. 18 USC (98%) - 11 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

🏀🏆 March Madness check-in: Florida/UConn 13% to win the men’s national title

Tennis:

🎾 Nitto ATP Finals (Group Stage): Ben Shelton vs. Rafael Jodar - 8 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

🎾 Nitto ATP Finals (Group Stage): Alexander Zverev (71%) vs. Arthur Fils (29%) - 2:30 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Golf:

⛳ PGA Tour: The RSM Classic (Round 1) - Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) - 7 a.m. (Golf Channel) - Benjamin James 6% to win

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

The long road between GTAs

The big news of the sports world today is, well, not really sports. (Or maybe it is kind of sports.) At long last, today is the day for GTA: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI is seeing its much-anticipated release on Nov. 19, leading to special Miami Heat jerseys and rampant speculation that players other than Kyler Murray will see video-game-related declines in performance.

To say this particular release has been a long time coming is a bit of an understatement. The last Grand Theft Auto, GTA V, hit shelves on September 17, 2013 — which actually happened to be Patrick Mahomes’ 18th birthday. Here’s what some other notable stars of 2026 were doing the last previous time we had a GTA game come out:

The eternal LeBron James is basically the only name that was already established by the time GTA V came out in Sept. 2013 — he was a 2-time defending NBA champion and a little over a month away from embarking on what would be his final season playing for the Heat in “Vice City”:

James went into the 2026-27 season as the most valuable NBA player of the generation between GTAs, according to cumulative LAKER Wins Above Replacement — though he was very recently passed by Nikola Jokic for the top spot. Mahomes, meanwhile, is only the 8th-most valuable NFL player of the GTA V generation according to Approximate Value, with Russell Wilson (who benefited from basically his entire career overlapping the era) edging out Aaron Rodgers for No. 1.

Meanwhile, the best MLB player of the era by WAR was Mookie Betts — the Top 5 were all batters, in fact, with Shohei Ohtani (7th) and Max Scherzer (8th) checking in as the top pitchers. And the NHL has, unsurprisingly, belonged to Connor McDavid in the era between GTAs.

Who will be the best of the next generation, by the time GTA VII comes out? Who even knows when that will be — I’m still waiting for the PC port of this new one! (Polymarket traders think it’s coming between April and July of next year.) If the gap is anything like the past 13+ years, though, there’s a decent chance an entire generation of sports stars will rise, peak and retire before we get another entry in the series.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Hat’s off

For all the talk about McDavid and the season he’s having — yes, he’s still on pace for 201 points this year — another player’s scoring exploits are arguably just as crazy right now. When Cutter Gauthier of the Anaheim Ducks scored 3 goals against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, it was his fourth hat-trick in the span of 17 days — keep in mind that 4+ hat-tricks in an entire season has only been done 91 times in NHL history. (And outside of Mike Bossy in 1980-81, every other player to hit 4 hat tricks this early in a season played between 1917 and 1925.) In between those hat-tricks, he also kept scoring: Gauthier has now scored a goal in 10 consecutive games, which is tied for the 10th-longest streak in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967) and just 3 off of the record, 13 straight games by Charlie Simmer in 1979.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Does basketball cause injuries?” by Henry Abbott

🏈 “Which teams perform best and worst after a Grand Theft Auto release?” by Matt Brown

🎮 “GTA VI is sports. Of course it is.” by Tyler Lauletta

🏈 “Why Do Contenders Hire First-Time Play Callers?” by Jeremy Keys

🏈 “How NFL Sharps are Betting Indianapolis/Houston Thursday Night: Could This Be the LEAST Anticipated Prime Time Game of the Season?!” by Jeff Fogle

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (11/20)

🏈 CFB: No. 16 Oregon at Michigan State

🏀 NBA: Rockets at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: No games.

⚽ Soccer: NWSL Championship Preview / International Window

🏀 CBB: No. 10 Illinois at East Illinois

🎾 Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals (Semifinals / Group Stage Final Round)

⛳ Golf: The RSM Classic (Round 2)

Saturday (11/21)

🏈 CFB: No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina

🏈 CFB: No. 2 Utah at TCU

🏈 CFB: No. 4 UCLA at Michigan

🏈 CFB: LSU at No. 9 Tennessee

🏀 NBA: Grizzlies at Timberwolves

🏒 NHL: Oilers at Hurricanes

⚽ NWSL Championship: Washington Spirit vs. KC Current 🚨

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: Inter Miami CF at Columbus Crew 🚨

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: FC Dallas at Portland Timbers 🚨

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: New England Revolution at Philadelphia Union 🚨

⚽ Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

🏀 CBB: No. 18 Michigan at Villanova

🎾 Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals (Semifinals)

⛳ Golf: The RSM Classic (Round 3)

🥊 UFC: Jiří Procházka vs. Navajo Stirling

Sunday (11/22)

🏈 NFL: Dolphins at Bills

🏈 NFL: Steelers at Eagles

🏈 NFL: Jaguars at Giants

🏈 Sunday Night Football: Vikings at 49ers

🏀 NBA: Celtics at Warriors

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes at Rangers

⚽ Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC

🏀 WBB: No. 19 Ohio State at No. 6 Texas

🏀 MBB: Southern Utah at No. 6 Texas

⛳ Golf: The RSM Classic (Final Round)

🏁 F1: Las Vegas Grand Prix

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.