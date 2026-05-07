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Hello on this Thursday in sports! And here’s hoping you bounce back from whatever the week has handed you thus far with the aplomb of the San Antonio Spurs, which evened their series against the T-Wolves last night with a 38-point blowout victory. Playing just 26 minutes because of the lopsided margin, Victor Wembanyama still had time for 19 points and 15 rebounds, and that series just got a lot more interesting. In fact, many series got more interesting overnight — on the ice, the Anaheim Ducks evened theirs with the favored Golden Knights, while the Sabres served notice with a series-opening win over Montreal. This will conclude the part of today’s newsletter focused on in-game action, however, because we will descend below into the world of tawdry rumors and horses that won’t be racing. In the meantime, here’s what we’re checking out on the schedule today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Cavaliers (39%) at Pistons (61%),* Game 2 (DET leads 1-0) - 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 Lakers (13%) at Thunder (87%), Game 2 (OKC leads 1-0) - 9:30 p.m. (Prime Video)

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Hurricanes (61%) at Flyers (39%), Game 3 (CAR leads 2-0) - 8 p.m. (TNT)

MLB:

⚾ Rangers (41%) at Yankees (59%) - 12:35 p.m. (MLB Network)

⚾ Athletics (44%) at Phillies (56%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Orioles (46%) at Marlins (54%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Rays (48%) at Red Sox (52%) - 7:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Cardinals (39%) at Padres (61%) - 10:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Soccer:

⚽ Europa League: Freiburg (56%) vs. Braga (20%), semifinal, second leg (BRA leads 2-1) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+) 🚨

⚽ Europa League: Aston Villa (57%) vs. Nottingham Forest (21%), semifinal, second leg (NFO leads 1-0) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+) 🚨

Tennis:

🎾 Italian Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 80% to win) and women’s (Aryna Sabalenka 47% to win) singles

Golf:

⛳ Truist Championship (Quail Hollow Club), Rory McIlroy 13% to win - 2 p.m.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Affair-bitrage

Throughout the spring, I’ve generally held the belief that the alleged relationship between Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini, a former NFL reporter for The Athletic, is nobody’s business but their own (and their families). As sports analysts, these kinds of salacious things are more reserved for the tabloid pages of TMZ than any kind of serious football discourse.

But the more details that come out about the scandal — and the two left a seemingly unending paper trail over the years — the more it may potentially affect the Patriots, and the league as a whole, in an actual on-field sense. Russini already resigned from her post at The Athletic, but the question of whether Vrabel will join her among the unemployed is starting to become very interesting, particularly if you’re following the prediction markets.

At Polymarket, the market for “Mike Vrabel out as Patriots Head Coach by Dec 31, 2026?” is currently trading at just 16%, down from a peak of 49% in the weeks immediately after the New York Post first published photos of him and Russini together at a resort in Arizona. The odds that Vrabel would be gone before the end of the 2026 NFL season — more or less — have basically been on a steady decline ever since:

This would seem to indicate that Vrabel isn’t going anywhere — and only Russini will have to lose her job over their alleged affair. (Make of that what you will.) But things get more complicated when you look at the Kalshi markets around who will coach New England this upcoming season.

In this market, there is a 28% chance Vrabel will be out before September, which is the highest of any NFL head coach. (Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer is next, at 9%.) And in this one, there’s just a 70% chance Vrabel will be the Patriots’ coach for week 1 of the season, with a 24% chance that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (himself a two-time former head coach elsewhere) coaches the team instead:

How do we square the two different prediction market outlets’ numbers? It would seem somewhat contradictory that Vrabel would have a 16% chance to be out by the end of December, but a roughly 30% chance to be out before September at the same time.

Some of the differences have to do with definitions: Kalshi’s focuses around who “performs the role of head coach for the New England Pro Football team in their week 1 game of the 2026-27 Pro Football season,” while Polymarket’s resolution terms include the provision that “temporary absences (including but not limited: to medical leave, compassionate leave, suspension, or touchline bans) will not be considered.” So if Vrabel is suspended, but technically remains the Patriots’ coach throughout before returning, both markets could resolve in a way that coexists despite seemingly contradictory outcomes.

Some variation may also have to do with the time horizons involved: since Kalshi’s date of resolution is August 31, while Polymarket’s is December 31, traders in the latter market may believe that if Vrabel survives the summer news cycle, he is unlikely to be dismissed during the subsequent season.

But, unlike in many markets where the two sites generally align, there is probably some type of arbitrage opportunity here between Kalshi and Polymarket, depending on whether you think Vrabel will ultimately weather the scandal or not — and whether either market is properly pricing in the risk that even more bombshells get reported in a story that keeps growing by the day.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Triple Frown



We talked the other day about the exhilarating Kentucky Derby win by Golden Tempo, coming from last place at the three-quarter-mile mark to take first by a neck at the finish line. But yesterday brought the disappointing — if predictable — news that Golden Tempo will not participate in the Preakness, forgoing a chance to win the Triple Crown. (His next race will instead be the Belmont on June 6.) I say it was predictable because it’s part of a recent trend for Derby winners to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown. This used to be unthinkable: from 1932 through 2018, 77 of 86 Kentucky Derby winners (89.5%) also ran the Preakness next. But since Country House in 2019, who retired from racing following a series of health problems after being declared the Derby winner (in a controversial decision) over Maximum Security, five of the past eight Kentucky Derby winners have now skipped the Preakness:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏒 “The Edmonton Oilers are a ticking time bomb” by Brendan Farrell

⚾ “Predicting Tarik Skubal’s next contract: Or, how much will the Dodgers end up paying him?” by Sean

⛳ “Inside McLaren Golf: Can an F1 Team Win the Golf Equipment Business?” by Joe Pompliano

⚾ “How Long Can You Be Replacement Level?” by Paul White

🏀 “Ball Is Life...and All of Its Lessons” by Lindsay Burke

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (5/8)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Sixers, Game 3 (NYK leads 2-0)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at T-Wolves, Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens at Sabres, Game 2 (BUF leads 1-0)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Ducks, Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)

⚾ MLB: Braves at Dodgers

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Brewers

⚾ MLB: Cubs at Rangers

⚽ NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage

🎾 Tennis: Italian Open

⛳ Golf: Truist Championship

Saturday (5/9)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons at Cavs, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Thunder at Lakers, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes at Flyers, Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche at Wild, Game 3 (COL leads 2-0)

⚾ MLB: Braves at Dodgers

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Brewers

⚾ MLB: Cubs at Rangers

⚽ Premier League: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

⚽ Premier League: Manchester City vs. Brentford

⚽ MLS: Toronto FC at Inter Miami CF

🎾 Tennis: Italian Open

⛳ Golf: Truist Championship

🥊 Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois (WBO heavyweight title)

🥊 UFC 328: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland

🏁 IndyCar: Sonsio Grand Prix (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course)

Sunday (5/10)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Sixers, Game 4

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at T-Wolves, Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Sabres at Canadiens, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Ducks, Game 4

⚾ MLB: Braves at Dodgers

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Brewers

⚾ MLB: Cubs at Rangers

⚽ Premier League: West Ham vs. Arsenal

⚽ MLS: LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo

⚽ NWSL: Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit

🎾 Tennis: Italian Open

⛳ Golf: Truist Championship

🏁 NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen (Watkins Glen International)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.