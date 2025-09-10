Twenty-four years ago tonight, a time capsule from another world was unintentionally left behind on national television.

Concluding Week 1 of the 2001 NFL season, the debut of Monday Night Football’s 32nd year featured the New York Giants — defending NFC champs — and the Denver Broncos — just three seasons removed from their second straight Super Bowl win, though without the retired John Elway. The game marked the first-ever NFL contest at what was then called Invesco Field, the replacement for old Mile High Stadium, the Broncos’ home for the previous 41 seasons.

The matchup is introduced with an Irresistible-era Jessica Simpson try-n-rapping through what seems now like a proto-version of Carrie Underwood’s Sunday Night Football anthem. Al Michaels then takes us through the big storylines of the night, joined by Dan Fouts to hype up the battle between the Giants’ Michael Strahan-led defense and the Broncos’ prolific running game with former MVP Terrell Davis coming back from injury and splitting carries with his 1,400-yard replacement, Mike Anderson.

After a break to promote McDonald’s, the booth is rounded out by none other than Dennis Miller, starting Year 2 of his infamous stint on MNF. “Al, time to rip the sanitized-for-your-protection strip off this puppy,” Miller quips after making a forced reference to disgraced Little League World Series pitcher Danny Almonte. “The hills are alive with the sound of NFL football!”

“Partner, you know what I like most about you?” Michaels retorts. “You’re always a mile high.”

And at last, we have kickoff. Here’s what it all would have looked like on the type of old-school TV I would have watched it on as a 15-year-old:

At various points in the broadcast, we’re treated to Michael Vick’s iconic Powerade commercial (throwing the ball out of the stadium); tons of early-2000s car ads; trailers for “Training Day” and a stylish new show called “Alias”. Miller’s highlight of the night — as noted in the old “Annotated Dennis Miller” column at ESPN — was when he joked that sometimes Tiki and Ronde Barber switch teams without telling the coaches, in the style of Patty Duke’s twin characters on her eponymous show. Meanwhile, Melissa Stark dutifully delivers info on the new stadium’s noise levels and updates on Barber’s cleats.

Everything between the action is a perfect snapshot of America in the waning days of summer 2001, a time that now feels at once still ordinary and yet also impossibly distant.

As for the game itself, it was a tight affair through three quarters, as we’d expect from two teams who went into the day ranked Top-10 in the Elo ratings. (New York No. 8 at 1568, Denver No. 10 at 1556, sandwiched around the No. 9 St. Louis Rams.) As of a few days earlier, the oddsmakers thought these two teams had a shot to play for the title in a rematch of Super Bowl XXI.

The moment everyone remembers from this game, of course, was a brutal third-quarter injury to former Pro Bowl WR Ed McCaffrey — who caught a literal hospital pass from Brian Griese over the middle, before being lit up by safety Shaun Williams. Williams’ right thigh hit McCaffrey’s left shin with such force that it caused the former to have to leave the game with his own injury — and it fractured the latter’s tibia and fibula, ending his season and setting him up for months of painful rehab.

Despite losing a WR who’d compiled 3,388 yards over the previous three seasons, the Broncos rallied to score and break a 14-14 tie in the third quarter, then tacked on a field goal and another touchdown in the fourth to take a 31-14 lead before a Kerry Collins TD pass in garbage time brought the final score to 31-20.

“The Giants are retreating to a red-eye back to New York as they start the season 0-1,” Michaels said as time expired.

That team flight would land at Newark International Airport in the wee hours of the morning on September 11, happening to park at the exact gate directly next to United Flight 93. Members of the Giants left their plane for a charter bus at 6 a.m., just hours before the other flight would depart on its fateful journey. Team executives who’d parked at the airport may have walked past its doomed passengers inside the terminal.

As the events of that morning played out, the characters from the night before processed them in different ways. Giants execs Ernie Accorsi and Dave Gettleman tried to view the Twin Towers through binoculars from the practice field at Giants Stadium. WR Amani Toomer could see the towers burn from his apartment across the Hudson River. At the same time, McCaffrey lay helpless in a hospital bed 1,600 miles away, watching on television in a state of despair.

“I'm alone in a hospital bed, can't do anything, I have a broken leg, completely helpless,” he would later recount. “I called my family in Pennsylvania and New York; phone lines were going down. It honestly felt like the end of the world.”

And against all that, what had seemed like just another Week 1 game between two Super Bowl hopefuls — with all its storylines, advertisements and injuries — was suddenly reclassified into the history books as the Night Before. Along with the various morning shows and weather reports from the early hours of 9/11 itself (see below), the Broncos-Giants game on 9/10 became one of the last artifacts of a timeline that was gone in an instant, replaced with the one we occupy today.

In some ways coincidental and some ways not, 2001 marked a turning point for the NFL as well.

Instead of featuring the Broncos and Giants, Super Bowl XXXVI showcased the mighty Greatest Show on Turf Rams and a plucky upstart New England Patriots team, led by Tom Brady, which pulled off one of history’s greatest upsets. Including that year, Brady would go on to appear in 10 of the next 20 Super Bowls, winning seven of them. The annals of the sport would never be the same from that season onward.

The league’s presentation changed as well in the wake of 9/11, recasting itself from mere entertainment to something more solemn and essential to the nation’s identity. Gone after the ‘01 season was the comedian-turned-commentator Miller, who himself took a rightward political turn after the attacks. Broadcasts grew more militaristic in tone, with massive flag ceremonies before every game, soldiers on the sidelines and network coverage that blurred football with the War on Terror. The NFL had always wrapped itself in the flag to some degree, but after 9/11 the two became inseparable.

The leadership of Roger Goodell — who replaced Paul Tagliabue as commissioner just short of five years after 9/11 — has only pushed the NFL further toward a hollow corporate spectacle that, in part, uses patriotism to help obscure the sport’s human cost. For instance, concussions and long-term brain damage — and the league’s systematic attempts to minimize them — were barely on anyone’s radar that September night in 2001, but now it’s hard to avoid thinking about them whenever a player takes a big hit.

There’s a tendency for young people today to feel nostalgia for a time they have no memory of, or perhaps even from before they were born. Generation Z is obsessed with aesthetics, specifically design styles and liminal spaces that evoke a sense of yearning for a future that never materialized. There’s a reason why the late artist Damie Leigh’s “The World You Grew Up in No Longer Exists” meme (and its many variants) resonates with so many people, perhaps especially those who are precisely the correct age to feel what was supposed to come about instead.

The 9/10/2001 Broncos-Giants game is sports’ version of that meme. As I wrote at the beginning of this piece, it’s the final time capsule left over from another world — one where football was still just football, and the country was blissfully unaware of everything that was about to change forever.

In reality, the placid pre-9/11 world we believed we inhabited that night probably never actually existed: Fukuyama’s End of History was a mirage, after all, and the forces that led 19 men to hijack planes and murder nearly 3,000 people in a matter of mere hours were already at work for decades leading up to the attacks. The sense of security that led people to think an opening-week Giants loss was the worst thing that would happen to New York that week was truly false.

But illusions matter. For a few final, precious hours on that September night, football — and America as a whole — could still pretend to exist outside the bounds of history. That illusion vanished the next morning, never to return, leaving only artifacts of itself behind.

And yes, some of those even include Dennis Miller jokes, Jessica Simpson songs, Rod Smith catches, Tiki Barber runs, corny McDonald’s ads and everything else frozen in time as the glossy promise of a new millennium still sat unspoiled.

