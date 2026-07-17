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Happy Friday! We’ve reached the end of another busy sports week, and it’s a moment of transition on the calendar. By the time we land in your inbox next, the World Cup — this tournament that has occupied our hearts and minds for more than five consecutive weeks — will somehow be over, and we will have a champion between Spain and Argentina. (More on that fascinating matchup below.) As of today, we’re also officially in the second half of the MLB season, which means the trade deadline, stretch run and postseason are not far away. Golf’s major-championship season will end Sunday at the British Open, and the Tour de France has just a week left as well. So say goodbye to these events over the weekend while you can, as we look ahead to the next phase of the sports calendar soon enough:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Friday (7/17)

⚽ World Cup: No games.

⚽ World Cup odds: Spain 59% to win* the tournament

⚾ MLB: Dodgers (52%) at Yankees (48%) - 7:05 p.m. (MLB Network)

⚾ MLB: White Sox (44%) at Blue Jays (56%) - 7:15 p.m. (Apple TV)

⚾ MLB: Giants (40%) at Mariners (60%) - 10:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 32% to win World Series

🏀 WNBA: Storm (22%) at Fever (78%) - 7:30 p.m. (ION)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 37% to win WNBA title

⛳ Golf: British Open Championship, Round 2 - 1:30 a.m. (Peacock) / 4 a.m. (USA Network) - Scottie Scheffler 14% to win

🚲 Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 13 (Dole to Belfort) - 6:50 a.m. (Peacock) - Tadej Pogacar 96% to win

Saturday (7/18)

⚽ World Cup: France (64%) vs. England (36%) - Third-place match - 5 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Yankees - 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

⚾ MLB: Mets at Phillies - 4:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

🏀 WNBA: Liberty (53%) at Fever (47%) - 8 p.m. (CBS)

⛳ Golf: British Open Championship, Round 3 - 5 a.m. (USA Network) / 7 a.m. (NBC/Peacock)

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Dricus Du Plessis (68%) vs. Kamaru Usman (32%) - 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

🚲 Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 14 - 7 a.m. (Peacock)

Sunday (7/19)

⚽🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup Final: Spain (59%) vs. Argentina (41%) - 3 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Yankees - 7:20 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

⚾ MLB: White Sox at Blue Jays - 12:15 p.m. (Peacock)

🏀 WNBA: Sun (36%) at Mercury (64%) - 7 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

⛳ Golf: British Open Championship, Final Round (Royal Birkdale) - 4 a.m. (USA Network) / 7 a.m. (NBC/Peacock) 🚨

🏁 F1: Belgian Grand Prix (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps) - 9 a.m. (ESPN) - Kimi Antonelli 36% to win

🏁 NASCAR: Window World 450 (North Wilkesboro Speedway) - 7 p.m. (TNT/SiriusXM) - Denny Hamlin 18% to win

🏁 IndyCar: Music City Grand Prix (Nashville Superspeedway) - 5:30 p.m. (FOX) - Josef Newgarden 23% to win

🚲 Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 15 - 7:00 a.m. (Peacock)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Cup clash

It’s finally here: Sunday’s World Cup Final will bring the biggest spectacle in world soccer to a close with a bang, featuring an Argentina-Spain matchup that has it all.

For one thing, it has star power: Lionel Messi is the headline name of all headline names, seeking the Golden Boot (which he’s never won before, but has around a 60% chance to win this year) and another title to cap off his World Cup career. And of course, Spain has young Lamine Yamal, the game’s next big star, in addition to former Ballon d’Or winner Rodri manning the midfield.

But both teams are also deep. Argentina has had multiple players provide heroic late goals, most recently Lautaro Martínez in both the quarterfinals and semifinals, and 10 different Argentine players have contributed a goal or assist during the knockout phase. Meanwhile, the entire identity of Spain during its 37-game unbeaten streak revolves around the power of the collective, not the brilliance of any one individual.

For those reasons alone, this should be a Final to remember. But the additional layer is how each side has reached this point in the tournament — a story of diametrically opposed paths.

Spain has cruised through the knockout stage with stifling control, dictating play through possession and a historic defense that has not been behind for a single second of its run. Argentina, conversely, has survived a thrilling, heart-stopping high-wire act, spending nearly a quarter of its knockout minutes trailing — more than any World Cup finalist since 1966 — while repeatedly bailing itself out with dramatic, late-game rescues.

In many ways, Sunday’s clash represents the ultimate collision of soccer archetypes: Spain’s unbreakable, never-trailing defensive script against Argentina’s chaotic refusal to stay buried. One of these defining identities will finally have to give way.

For what it’s worth, the market thinks Spain’s method will prevail — La Furia Roja has about a 59% chance to end La Albiceleste’s reign as world champions, presumably under the theory that tight defense built on controlled possession is a far more sustainable mode of winning soccer matches than relying on miracle comeback after miracle comeback. But as long as Messi is the one in charge of leading those comebacks, you can never truly rule it out from happening again.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Start the second-half show



Though the Mets and Phillies technically gave us an appetizer last night in a hazy game that ushered in the post-All-Star phase of the schedule, the second half of the 2026 MLB season will begin in earnest today with a full slate of games — including an interleague series between the Dodgers and Yankees that could prove to be a World Series preview as well. (In addition to being a rematch of the 2024 Fall Classic.) LA and New York are Nos. 1-2 in the prediction-market title odds as we look to the closing stretch of the regular season, and nobody else is especially close to joining them in their collective 45% odds:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “Say It Ain’t Sosa” by Pages From Baseball’s Past

🎾 “The Women of Wimbledon” by Her Side of Sport

🏒 “7 NHL Teams With the Best Long-Term Cores” by Justin Giampietro

⚾ “The Braves Have One Postseason Starter. They Need to Find the Rest.” by Lindsay Crosby

⚾ “When the Dodgers played in New Jersey” by Mark Kolier

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (7/20)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Phillies

🏀 WNBA: Lynx at Storm

⚽ Soccer: Malmö FF at Kalmar FF (Swedish Allsvenskan)

🚲 Cycling: Rest Day (Haute-Savoie)

Tuesday (7/21)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Phillies

🏀 WNBA: No games.

⚽ Soccer: Pumas UNAM at Toluca FC (Mexican Liga BBVA MX)

🚲 Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 16 (Évian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains)

Wednesday (7/22)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Phillies

🏀 WNBA: Sun at Fever

⚽ Soccer: Chicago Fire at Inter Miami CF (MLS)

🚲 Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 17 (Chambéry to Voiron)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.