A.J. Feeley, Jeff Garcia and Nick Foles probably won’t be joined in Eagles lore by Tanner McKee.

This season and last, Jalen Hurts was discovering what nearly every Eagles quarterback eventually learns: In Philadelphia, even a Super Bowl MVP only buys you so much time before calls come for your replacement to take over. Donovan McNabb knew that routine; so did Carson Wentz. And with those calls comes the unspoken assumption that the QB holding the clipboard might actually be the answer for whatever the starter supposedly lacks.

Now, Hurts’ story has taken a tragic and unexpected twist: He is expected to miss the rest of the season while undergoing treatment for blood clots. The Eagles must try to salvage what’s left of their season without the player whose value everyone in Philly spent so much time debating.

In the past, that was often the point when things went surprisingly right — Jeff Garcia helped rescue a season after McNabb went down. Nick Foles finished the championship run Wentz couldn’t. And by several measures, Philadelphia has received some of the NFL’s best replacement quarterbacking over the past quarter-century. But after ‘26 understudy Tanner McKee’s first mid-season start produced a 25-14 loss to Carolina, the Eagles are asking the backup — normally the most popular player in the city — to save them again under increasingly impossible circumstances.