Tarik Skubal is now officially a Dodger. (Based on original photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

They can’t keep getting away with this.

But actually, I guess they can — because the L.A. Dodgers reeled in the biggest fish of the trade deadline late Saturday, acquiring lefty ace Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers for a trio prospects: outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith. While Hope ranks 25th in MLB’s Pipeline rankings and Ryan ranks 68th, and though Skubal is a rental, there’s no shortage of grumbling that the Dodgers didn’t have to give up more to land such a premium pitcher.

More so, though, there’s the depressing sense of inevitability that the Dodgers’ sheer financial might — flexed in the face of other teams unwilling to outspend them — has all but guaranteed them a third consecutive World Series title, while also paving the way for MLB to impose a salary cap in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, even if it costs a substantial part of next season’s schedule in a lockout.

But is any of that true?

For one thing, the Dodgers are hardly destined to win the World Series, even with Skubal in the fold. If we average their World Series odds across three different sources — the prediction markets, the Elo ratings and the betting lines — we find that the Dodgers only have about a 30 or 35 percent chance to win the title, despite the baseball Death Star they’ve built for years, and just added another weapon to. Or, put slightly differently: there’s a 65 or 70 percent chance the Dodgers don’t win it all, even with Skubal.

Yes, the Dodgers have won two consecutive championships and are favorites to go for a third straight, which MLB hasn’t seen since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees dynasty. Moves like Saturday night’s deal lend an air of inevitability to their march toward a three-peat, since it’s the baseball equivalent of the 73-win Warriors adding Kevin Durant — cue two titles, and probably a third if KD doesn’t get hurt in 2019.

But baseball isn’t basketball. Nothing in the MLB postseason is inevitable, and I mean nothing.

Even as the Dodgers were winning those most recent two titles, they needed to win back-to-back elimination games against the San Diego Padres in 2024 to avoid a Division Series ouster, and had to do the same against the Toronto Blue Jays in last year’s World Series — in retrospect, they needed an 18-inning marathon Game 3 win just to have things reach a Game 7, where they trailed in the late innings and needed a clutch HR by a backup infielder (Miguel Rojas) to even force extra innings and be in a position to win.

Before 2024, the Dodgers’ recent history almost entirely revolved around postseason disappointment. Going back to 2013, they found ways to lose shy of the World Series with teams that won 92, 94, 92, 91, 106, 106, 111 (!) and 100 regular-season games, with five of those eight losses coming in the Division Series. They also lost World Series with teams that won 104 and 92 games.

The average Dodger team in that span won 98.8 regular-season games, which is about what the 2026 Dodgers were projecting for in the Elo forecast on Sunday morning. Another premature loss this year would be par for their pre-2024 course.

Another win, though, would pour gasoline on the already-growing fire around MLB’s push for a salary cap — and how could we argue against the competitive-balance problems for a league where the richest team (by revenue last season, at least) is able to casually beat out every other contender for the services of the most coveted pitcher in the game?

But again, is it really money that’s driving the Dodgers’ dominance, in a way that a cap would even address?

I stirred the pot some the other day by posting this chart — showing that, in the year of the runaway salary-cap-narrative, the relationship between spending and winning across baseball is actually the lowest it’s been in more than three decades:

While the big-spending Dodgers, Braves, Yankees, Cubs, Red Sox and Phillies are among the Top 10 winners as well, the Brewers, Rays, White Sox and D-Backs round out the Top 10 with payrolls ranked 15th or lower, with Tampa and Chicago ranking 25th or lower. Meanwhile, the big-spending Mets and Blue Jays (and to a slightly lesser extent, the Giants and Tigers) rank among the Bottom 10 in winning percentage. The average payroll rank for the Top 10 in win rate (12.2) is scarcely higher than the ranking for the Bottom 10 (14.7). Payroll is clearly only somewhat of a determinant of team success — and a weak one at that.

Some of the pushback I received was that single-year payroll fails to capture the multi-season perma-contention that spending like the Dodgers buys you. And that’s fair to a degree — although, as I pointed out, all a salary cap would address is single-year spending.

But even if we look at the past 10 years, the relationship between a team’s average ranking in payroll and winning percentage is not especially strong. Variations in spending explain only about 20-25 percent of the variations we see in team winning percentages, meaning the rest belong to other areas of franchise-building.

Put another way, the Dodgers have been far more successful over the past decade than we would expect from the power of payroll alone. Based on the trendline of the chart, L.A.’s spending would project to earn them an average year-to-year ranking of 11.4 in winning percentage — good, and more often than not enough to earn a playoff spot in a 12-team bracket format. But L.A.’s actual ranking is 9.0 slots better than expected (No. 2.4 on average), meaning the vast majority of the credit for their success goes beyond simply outspending everyone else.

I’ve written before that the Dodgers have built the ultimate championship-contending machine, combining money and front-office smarts, including both analytics and scouting, and everything else baseball ops president Andrew Friedman has integrated into this organization from top to bottom. The most we can say about how much a large budget fits into this, is that it helps amplify the way an organization with high levels of competence can maximize the advantages at their disposal.

Competence alone can get a team far even without resources — as was the original premise of Moneyball in Oakland, now put to use with teams like the Rays, Brewers and Guardians. By contrast, money alone, in the absence of competence — as we see with the Angels and Mets perennially — can’t get a team very far. But the combination of both is obviously the most ideal, and the Dodgers personify that more than perhaps any other team in all of sports.

A salary cap would address very little of this, which is why — despite it being more central to the narrative of baseball’s labor fight than ever before, especially after Skubal dons Dodger Blue — I’ve said that it’s just a transparent way to mobilize populist-type rage against the “rich Dodgers getting even richer” into fan support for a system that favors the actual rich people in this dynamic: the MLB owners as a whole.

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Rules reforms around loopholes like the absurd deferrals in Shohei Ohtani’s contract would genuinely help baseball feel fairer, even if the vibes around its competitive-balance problems are sometimes difficult to actually prove statistically. (Over the past 20 completed seasons, 12 different MLB franchises have won titles, which is the same as the parity-era NBA and one fewer than the NFL and NHL at 13 apiece.)

In the end, it’s true that the Dodgers have a lot of money and a lot of talent. They just added one of the best pitchers in baseball — a two-time defending AL Cy Young winner — to a rotation that already included Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and (when healthy) Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Ohtani. There’s no doubt they are World Series favorites, and it may not feel great to be relying so heavily on baseball’s inherent postseason crapshoot as a means of derailing them, rather than another rival team genuinely being as good or better:

But the Dodgers also earned their perch atop the league. They spend money wisely, unlike many of their well-heeled peers, and they develop talent at a remarkable rate, giving them the prospects to outbid other teams for deadline rentals like Skubal.

So yes, L.A.’s financial power buys themselves a wider margin for error than anyone else in the sport: They can afford to survive more of their mistakes than other teams, and pursue a wider range of possible solutions when something goes wrong. But maybe the Dodgers are also simply better at building a baseball team than everyone else, something no salary cap would fix.

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