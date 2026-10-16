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Nick Cane's avatar
Nick Cane
Oct 16

I think this is an important moment for this era of Dodgers baseball. Either a speed bump during a dynasty run we’ll look at as an outlier against an unbeatable Brewers (which, honestly, they look ready to crush either AL team). Or the beginning of the end of a money driven baseball experiment.

I’ll tell you what, if it helps ticket prices go down next year, I’m not too opposed! 😂

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JS
Oct 16

Nice piece. It seems like it's hard to resist narrative-building. I've always mentally denigrated sports media for rushing to create a sense of inevitability around whatever just happened, or find some culmination-of-a-story angle, when it's just a bunch of dudes (or ladies!) succeeding or failing in a series of moments. But I guess it's just human nature, and nothing in particular about sports or the people who follow it.

Anyway, this sweep is no more indicative of anything than the last one. Maybe people will find the fact of the two sweeps together, back-to-back, to be indicative of . . . a lack of anything indicative.

Go Brewers!

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