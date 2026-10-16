Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas (R) misses a line drive for a single by Milwaukee Brewers’ Cooper Pratt during the second inning in game three of NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

For the past two seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been baseball’s answer to just about everything: Who’s winning the World Series? The Dodgers. Who just signed the best free agent on the market? The Dodgers. Who (needlessly) got even better at the trade deadline? The Dodgers. Who’s turning the regular season into an extended warm-up for October? The Dodgers. Why might we lose a sizable chunk of next season to a lockout over MLB’s economic future? Somehow, that question comes back to the Dodgers, too.

And now, just like that, they’ve been swept away, eliminated from World Series contention by the Milwaukee Brewers. Yes, those Milwaukee Brewers — the ones whose humiliation last October helped convince us that the Dodgers were playing a different sport than the rest of the league.

That feels… well, it feels surreal to type. Almost impossible. Death, taxes and the Dodgers — those were our guarantees in this world, and frankly, even death and taxes had been lagging behind lately. But the L.A. juggernaut is somehow really, truly done for the year. Now we have to unpack what three years of Dodger Derangement Syndrome has done to our collective understanding of baseball.

At first, the Shohei Ohtani-era Dodgers were certainly something to be feared — as well as resented for the deferral-loaded contract they managed to sign Ohtani to — but with the sizable caveat that we’d seen big-ticket teams from Chavez Ravine fail before. (A lot, actually.) So sure, on paper, they looked scary… but plenty of scary teams had fallen prey to the randomness of October over the years.

Even that first year, as the Dodgers navigated their way to 98 wins and the NL’s top seed, L.A. didn’t elicit the same sense of October inevitability that we’re now used to. They very nearly were buried by the Padres in the Division Series, got pushed to 6 games in the NLCS by a Mets team whose greatest asset was a fast-food mascot, and had cover in the World Series by the presence of the New York Yankees — a franchise that had been baseball’s free-spending, self-important Evil Empire long before the Dodgers came along.

So when Los Angeles beat the Yankees in a five-game Fall Classic, it wasn’t necessarily a full-blown sign of the apocalypse. Winning that title caused them to just break even on expected championships in the post-Frank McCourt era. They only won as much as they should — how could we be mad at that?

A few weeks later, though, things took a turn: L.A. drew widespread outrage when— not content with one championship — they added Blake Snell, then Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott. This was starting to seem a bit unfair!

Of course, ever the obnoxious contrarian, I called the reaction “pearl-clutching” and was skeptical that their spending spree had broken baseball. Payroll only explained 13 percent of the variation in winning percentage the previous season. Money buys teams an edge, but an inefficient one — hardly as overwhelming as the reaction suggested — and besides, whatever advantage remained still had to survive October anyway.

Granted, to that last point, it wasn’t especially satisfying to have to rely on randomness as a weapon against the Dodgers. But there was one reassuring premise underneath all of this: Whatever else L.A. could buy, they couldn’t pay baseball to stop being baseball.

And, honestly, the Dodgers didn’t even seem to be all that special throughout most of the 2025 season. Yes, they were good — as was expected at a minimum — but their 93 wins and +0.88 RPG differential were among the lowest since the team’s World Series binge began in 2017. (L.A. didn’t even earn a Wild Card bye, though this was quickly forgotten after they dispatched Cincinnati in Round 1.)

In the NLCS, they weren’t even clearly the best team in the matchup that would come to prove how unfair they were. Milwaukee had won four more games, posted a better run differential and Pythagorean winning percentage, and finished ahead of L.A. in my regular-season Elo ratings. The Dodgers ranked sixth in team WAR; the Brewers ranked fourth. If you were looking for regular-season evidence that L.A.’s money had rendered the rest of baseball irrelevant, there wasn’t much of it to be found.

Then the Dodgers swept Milwaukee, outscoring them 15-4 and letting them lead for exactly half an inning out of 35. Suddenly, it felt like we’d spent six months measuring all the wrong things.

It was at this point that the Dodgers ceased to be a baseball team and started to become a symbol of much larger questions in the game.

Why did the regular-season numbers get things so wrong? Are the Dodgers simply exempt from the usual rules? Did they actually buy a championship? Could small-market teams realistically compete? If even this Milwaukee team — with the best record in baseball — can’t compete, what chance does anybody else have? Does the league need a salary cap — and will the coming labor negotiations become a referendum on the Dodgers themselves?

The conventional wisdom has always been that postseason baseball is unpredictable. Great teams lose all the time. (Again, see the pre-2024 Dodgers.) In a small-sample tournament, even the best team in baseball can easily go home early.

But the 2025 Dodgers seemed to have discovered a way to make October predictable. Like a load-managing NBA Superteam, they were able to spend the regular season looking surprisingly ordinary by their own standards, only to suddenly become the juggernaut everyone had expected them to be — rendering a team like Milwaukee’s regular-season success practically irrelevant.

And there was more than just circumstantial, narrative evidence for this theory. The Dodgers really had constructed a roster that was uniquely suited to improvement in October, with an unusually large gap between the talent they could use in a short postseason series and what they’d been using over a 162-game season. It was the closest thing baseball had ever seen to NBA “switch-flippers” like the LeBron Cavs or Shaq/Kobe Lakers.

Somewhere along the way, this measurable observation — that the Dodgers were better equipped than most teams to overperform their regular-season numbers in the playoffs — turned into something different. We began treating L.A.’s October 2025 transformation into an inevitability, which then made the 2026 Dodgers practically impossible to evaluate on their own merits.

Whenever they slumped, it was just another sign they were saving themselves for October. Whenever they made a splashy acquisition, like grabbing Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, it was further proof of their unfair advantages. And whenever the advanced metrics (or even the standings) suggested another team might actually be better, we remembered what had happened to Milwaukee the year before, quickly disabusing ourselves of any such foolish notions.

And when the postseason arrived, the widespread perception was that a third consecutive Dodger championship would be almost impossible to deny.

That’s why, going into this NLCS rematch, I asked, why we should expect anything to be different this time around? Yes, the Brewers looked plenty formidable again, winning a franchise-record 103 games, but the Dodgers had arguably more talent as well. (Again, Skubal.) Any pro-Milwaukee argument in 2026 could also have been made in 2025… and we know how that went.

As I said in a late-summer radio hit with my friend Vince Gennaro, we’d basically gotten to the point where there was practically nothing the Brewers could do to prove they could beat the Dodgers, and nothing the Dodgers could do to shake our belief in them.

Dodger Derangement Syndrome had officially reached its peak.

And then the Brewers swept them.

Not in some fluky fashion, either. Milwaukee beat the Dodgers four times in four tries — absorbing all of their blows along the way, with an answer at every turn, and turning the previous year’s humiliation completely around on its head. The team whose inability to compete with L.A. had seemingly demonstrated everything wrong with modern baseball’s economics was suddenly the team that sent the Dodgers packing in disgrace.

So… what exactly are we supposed to do with that?

Maybe, with the spell broken, we can all take a step back. The Dodgers really did assemble an extraordinary collection of talent, aided by financial advantages that almost no other team could even think about using. And they really did construct a roster that was unusually well-suited to improving in October, with back-to-back championships that they earned every bit of the way. None of those things suddenly stopped being true because the Brewers won four straight games.

But neither did those things ever make a third championship inevitable. Hell, even the second championship could — and arguably, should — have slipped through their fingers after the Toronto Blue Jays pushed the Dodgers to the absolute brink in the World Series. At multiple points during that series, Toronto was in prime position to end the Dodgers’ narrative of overwhelming dominance before it really gained steam.

For whatever reason, we forgot how close that came to happening — and began treating all evidence against the Dodgers’ supposed inevitability as something to simply be explained away. Their dominance had become an article of faith.

This is what makes Milwaukee’s revenge-sweep so disorienting now. A year ago, the Brewers’ regular-season excellence seemed practically meaningless in the face of the Dodgers’ superior money and talent. This year, those same numbers suddenly look a lot more meaningful. Did the Brewers figure something out that nobody else could these past few years? Did the Dodgers somehow lose their mojo? Or were we simply asking a pair of short playoff series to settle questions they were never supposed to answer?

If so, maybe we were also asking too much of the Dodgers all along.

Their extraordinary talent and financial advantages were real, and Milwaukee’s sweep doesn’t magically fix questions about competitive balance — ones which are sure to loom over baseball’s coming labor negotiations for many months to come.

But neither did L.A.’s two championships prove that the sport had been fundamentally broken. The Dodgers’ capacity for greatness was not the same thing as their destiny.

And now, after three years of treating them as the answer to anything and everything in baseball, we’ve suddenly been reminded that even the most expensive and talented team in MLB is still subject to the sport’s October unpredictability.

Filed under: Baseball