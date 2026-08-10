Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers acknowledges applause between Will Smith, Blake Snell and Alex Call during a break in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on November 05, 2025. (Harry How/Getty Images)

If you took a peek at the MLB Elo ratings over this past weekend, you would have noticed that the Los Angeles Dodgers were not No. 1 in the World Series odds, nor were they No. 1 in the latest power rankings. Though they righted the ship some by returning to their winning ways (after a late scare) Saturday night, L.A. had lost seven straight — and nine of 11 — going into the game, allowing not just the rival Milwaukee Brewers, but also the red-hot Red Sox and Cubs to challenge them in the ratings:

Ironically, L.A.’s losing skid coincided with the period immediately after they traded for Tarik Skubal, forming a historically great super-rotation and sparking renewed concerns — part 3,633 — about how the Dodgers are “ruining baseball”. It wasn’t exactly a great look for the pearl-clutching crowd when the supposedly inevitable champion comes out with its new weapons and promptly goes on its co-longest losing streak since 2017.

However, stat-based rankings like Elo can be fooled when a team rope-a-dopes its way through the regular season, knowing that it has the talent and depth to pace itself for the postseason. The market, on the other hand, was not buying the notion that the Dodgers were vulnerable — or even overvalued relative to their immediate post-deadline price.