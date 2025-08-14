Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos looks on from the bench against the San Francisco 49ers in second half of an NFL Preseason game at Levi's Stadium on August 9, 2025. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Little — and I do mean little — was expected of the Denver Broncos this time last year.

Denver hadn’t made the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl nearly a decade earlier, during which time they’d compiled a 52-79 record and churned through five different coaches and 12 starting quarterbacks — with a 13th on the way in the form of rookie Bo Nix. They’d also just completed one of the most humiliating transaction arcs in football history: Dealing multiple players and draft picks (including a pair of first-rounders) for QB Russell Wilson, then eating $85 million in dead cap charges when they released him after just two seasons with the team. Even with former Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton at the helm, the Broncos went into last season tied for the second-lowest over/under win total (5.5) in the league.

Fast-forward to August 2025, though, and the vibes in Denver have shifted in a major way. That’ll happen when you break through for 10 wins and a playoff berth, while validating your splashy coaching hire (which also cost draft picks in a swap with the Saints) and potentially finding your franchise QB of the future. By the end of the regular season, there was even a case to be made that the Broncos were underrated by the wider football pundit-sphere, their somewhat predictable 31-7 shellacking at the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs notwithstanding.

But now comes the fascinating question with this team: What’s next? The numbers point in a bunch of very different directions.