Rafael Devers of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the on-deck circle against the Boston Red Sox in the bottom of the eighth inning at Oracle Park on June 21, 2025. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Think back, if you will, to those heady days of early-to-mid-June 2025, back when Rafael Devers was still a (disgruntled) member of the Boston Red Sox and the San Francisco Giants were still in solid playoff position. At the time, the two teams’ blockbuster trade — shipping Devers to the Bay Area for a few veteran pitchers and prospects — appeared to favor the Giants; ESPN gave San Francisco an A-minus for hauling in a star middle-of-the-order bat, while assigning Boston a C-grade for not quite nailing the return.

That was the widely held consensus, too — Jon Heyman of the NY Post might have been the only big-time analyst to actually give the Red Sox high marks for their side of the deal. For my part, I didn’t grade the trade so much as I focused on the persistently weird arcs of both the Giants and Sox over the years (though I did say I admired the guts of S.F. “swooping in and snagging one of the sport’s most prolific sluggers to boost [their] offense”). And I suppose that part has stayed true to form, at the very least.

Because the trade was a turning point for both teams this season — just not in the way anybody anticipated.