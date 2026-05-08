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Greetings and happy Friday to you, as we’ve reached the end of another busy springtime sports week. Today is the start of the WNBA season — check this piece out if you want to see which teams added/subtracted the most talent over the offseason, as you make your trades for the new campaign. Otherwise, get ready for a weekend that’s steeped in the NBA and NHL playoffs, with some baseball on in the background and a little bit of soccer, golf, tennis, combat sports, and auto racing thrown in for good measure. (For the latter, we have a note below on whether one of the most unstoppable specialists in all of sports will keep dominating on Sunday.) Including that, here’s what’s on the docket for the days ahead:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Friday (5/8)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks (48%) at Sixers (52%),* Game 3 (NYK leads 2-0) - 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs (65%) at T-Wolves (35%), Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) - 9:30 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens (45%) at Sabres (55%), Game 2 (BUF leads 1-0) - 7 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights (51%) at Ducks (48%), Game 3 (Series tied 1-1) - 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

⚾ MLB: Twins (42%) at Guardians (58%) - 7:15 p.m. (Apple TV+)

⚾ MLB: Yankees (55%) at Brewers (45%) - 7:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Cubs (57%) at Rangers (43%) - 8:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Cardinals (42%) at Padres (58%) - 9:45 p.m. (Apple TV+)

⚾ MLB: Braves (48%) at Dodgers (52%) - 10:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

🏀 WNBA: Sun (15%) at Liberty (85%) - 7:30 p.m. (ION)

🏀 WNBA: Mystics (52%) at Tempo (48%) - 7:30 p.m. (ION) — Toronto franchise debut

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries (69%) at Storm (31%) - 10 p.m. (ION)

⚽ NWSL: Pride (44%) vs. Courage (32%) - 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

🎾 Tennis: Italian Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 73% to win) and women’s (Aryna Sabalenka 42% to win) singles

⛳ Golf: Truist Championship (Quail Hollow Club), Matthew McCarty 11% to win

Saturday (5/9)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons (38%) at Cavs (62%), Game 3 (DET leads 2-0) - 3 p.m. (NBC)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Thunder (77%) at Lakers (23%), Game 3 (OKC leads 2-0) - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes (64%) at Flyers (36%), Game 4 (CAR leads 3-0) - 6 p.m. (TNT) 🚨

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche (55%) at Wild (45%), Game 3 (COL leads 2-0) - 9 p.m. (TNT)

⚾ MLB: Cubs (55%) at Rangers (45%) - 7:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Yankees (58%) at Brewers (42%) - 7:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Mets (52%) at D-Backs (48%) - 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

⚾ MLB: Cardinals (42%) at Padres (58%) - 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

⚾ MLB: Braves (47%) at Dodgers (53%) - 9:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

🏀 WNBA: Wings (30%) at Fever (70%) - 1 p.m. (ABC) — Paige Bueckers vs. Caitlin Clark

🏀 WNBA: Mercury (26%) at Aces (74%) - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

🏀 WNBA: Sky (61%) at Fire (39%) - 9 p.m. (NBA TV) — Portland franchise debut

⚽ Premier League: Liverpool (54%) vs. Chelsea (25%) - 7:30 a.m. (USA)

⚽ Premier League: Manchester City (72%) vs. Brentford (12%) - 12:30 p.m. (USA)

⚽ MLS: Toronto FC (28%) at Inter Miami CF (53%) - 1 p.m. (Apple TV)

🎾 Tennis: Italian Open

⛳ Golf: Truist Championship

🥊 Boxing: Fabio Wardley (56%) vs. Daniel Dubois (44%), WBO heavyweight title - Main Event ~6 p.m. (DAZN PPV)

🥊 UFC 328: Khamzat Chimaev (81%) vs. Sean Strickland (19%) - 9 p.m. (Paramount+/PPV)

🏁 IndyCar: Sonsio Grand Prix, Álex Palou 59% to win - 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday (5/10)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks (54%) at Sixers (46%), Game 4 - 3:30 p.m. (ABC) 🚨❓

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs (66%) at T-Wolves (34%), Game 4 - 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Sabres (52%) at Canadiens (48%), Game 3 - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights (48%) at Ducks (52%), Game 4 - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

⚾ MLB: Yankees (50%) at Brewers (50%) - 2:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Cubs (47%) at Rangers (53%) - 2:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Braves (53%) at Dodgers (47%) - 4:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

🏀 WNBA: Aces (50%) at Sparks (50%) - 6 p.m. (USA)

⚽ Premier League: West Ham (18%) vs. Arsenal (63%) - 11:30 a.m. (USA)

⚽ NWSL: Current (74%) vs. Stars (9%) - 12:25 p.m. (ESPN)

⚽ NWSL: Reign (41%) vs. Spirit (50%) - 7 p.m. (Victory+)

⚽ MLS: LAFC (62%) vs. Dynamo (17%) - 9 p.m. (Apple TV)

🎾 Tennis: Italian Open

⛳ Golf: Truist Championship

🏁 NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen, Shane van Gisbergen 41% to win - 3 p.m. (FS1)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Flexing favorites

As the 2026 hockey and hoops playoffs roll on into their fourth weekends, we’re starting to see a theme emerge in both sports: dominant teams pulling away from everybody else.

In the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder finished Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on a 55-36 run over the LA Lakers, turning what was once a close game into a comfortable win — their sixth of the playoffs overall (against zero losses). At the same time, the Pistons won by double digits over the Cavs for the second straight game. And the previous night, New York took Philadelphia’s best shot and still won to extend their own playoff record to 6-2, while the Spurs responded to a Game 1 loss against Minnesota with a 38-point beatdown in Game 2.

After all that, the four current favorites to advance to the conference finals — the Pistons, Spurs, Knicks, and especially the Thunder — have separated themselves from the rest of the pack, whether we look at the market odds (all sit above 75%, with OKC already at 96%) or simply their records and point differentials per 100 possessions in the playoffs thus far:

Thanks in part to their ruthless demolition of the Hawks to close out round 1, the Knicks have the best point differential — +19.5 per 100 — of any team in the postseason, while OKC is just behind at +18.4 with an undefeated record. The Thunder now have 73% odds to win the West, while New York is at 52% to win the East and OKC-NY has a whopping 40% chance of being the NBA Finals matchup. (Don’t get too excited, Knicks fans: OKC is a huge 61% favorite to win the NBA title overall, while the Knicks sit at 10%.)

The point is, the NBA playoffs have belonged to the favorites thus far. And that’s been even more the case in the NHL, where the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche are BOTH undefeated — with a combined 13-0 record in the playoffs after Carolina stomped Philly to take a 3-0 series lead in the East semis — with big goals-per-game margins. The latter category is led by Colorado at +2.33 GPG, which (if they keep it up) would be the most by a team in the NHL playoffs since the Islanders’ +2.72 mark in 1981.

The Buffalo Sabres sneak mildly into the conversation with a 5-2 record and +1.43 average margin, and they may in fact be the only team standing in the way of a Canes or Avs championship (wild as that is to say about a team that, before this spring, had missed the playoffs for a league-record 15 years in a row). But it’s mainly been the Colorado-Carolina show, even granting that both teams have needed overtime wins to maintain perfection.

We haven’t had an undefeated team go into the NBA Finals since the 2017 Golden State Warriors, and before them, the 2001 Lakers — both of which lost the championship game to ruin an otherwise perfect run. No NHL team has entered the finals undefeated since the 1969 St. Louis Blues, which tore through the lesser West Division (filled exclusively with young expansion teams) with a pair of sweeps before being swept themselves by Montreal in the finals. Even other great teams like the ’68 Canadiens and ’76 Canadiens suffered one loss in the lead-up to the finals before winning the Stanley Cup.

Oklahoma City, Colorado, and/or Carolina are unlikely to join that club in 2026… for now. But we certainly haven’t seen anybody put up very much resistance to them in the playoffs thus far.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

SVG SZN



NASCAR returns to the road courses this weekend at Watkins Glen International in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, the first race featuring both left and right turns since the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 1. That race snapped Shane Van Gisbergen’s five-race winning streak on twisty tracks, proving that the Kiwi can actually be beaten. But he still has an all-time record-high 46% winning percentage in road course races for his career (6 for 13), which explains why SVG is a massive 41% favorite in the prediction market. The question of whether Van Gisbergen can continue dominating the road courses will matter with this and two other right-turn tracks — San Diego and Sonoma — coming up before the end of June.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “The Predictability of Power” by ritmica

🏀 “The 2026 lottery will be can’t-miss television” by Mike Shearer

⚾ “Does the AL just ... suck?” by Levi Weaver with Jayson Stark

⚽ “Why Champions League can’t tell us much about Premier League” by Ryan O’Hanlon

⚾ “From Anonymous To All-Star?” by Michael Cecchini

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (5/11)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons at Cavs, Game 4

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Thunder at Lakers, Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Flyers at Hurricanes, Game 5

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche at Wild, Game 4

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Orioles

🏀 WNBA: No games

⚽ EPL: Tottenham vs. Leeds

Tuesday (5/12)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Sixers at Knicks, Game 5

🏀 NBA Playoffs: T-Wolves at Spurs, Game 5

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Sabres at Canadiens, Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Ducks at Golden Knights, Game 5

⚾ MLB: Cubs at Braves

🏀 WNBA: Liberty at Fire

⚽ NWSL: Boston at Orlando Pride

Wednesday (5/13)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavs at Pistons, Game 5

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers at Thunder, Game 5

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes at Flyers, Game 6

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Wild at Avalanche, Game 5

⚾ MLB: Cubs at Braves

🏀 WNBA: Aces at Sun

⚽ MLS: FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.