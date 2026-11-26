🦃 Happy Thanksgiving to all of my subscribers out there! ❤️ I hope everyone enjoys a day filled with great food, great company and plenty of football. As always, I’m thankful to have you all along for the ride, and I appreciate you making my small corner of the sports internet a part of your daily routine. 😊

It’s a big week/weekend for those of us who love football — and in case you missed it, I wrote about today’s TWO main courses in the NFL here. (That’s Bears-Lions and Chiefs-Bills; sorry to the Eagles and Cowboys.) But this rivalry weekend also carries massive implications for the College Football Playoff picture as well.

Last weekend, the Playoff landscape was thrown into disarray with Michigan ending UCLA’s perfect season — did I not tell you the Bruins would become CFP main characters? — Washington handing Indiana its second loss of the year, and San Diego State knocking off Boise State (among other results). Now we enter Week 13 — the closing statements before Conference Championships — with seven teams sitting pretty above 90 percent odds in my CFP forecast model, but four more between 71 and 82 percent, and five more between 11 and 56 percent:

That sets up a number of games this week with insanely high stakes toward a team’s chances to make or miss the Playoff. According to my model, here are the games with the highest combined possible swings in CFP odds across all contenders — not just the teams playing — from now through the end of the holiday weekend:

No game is bigger than Saturday’s USC-UCLA tilt, which will take a Bruins squad sitting almost exactly on the Playoff fence — 47.5 percent to make it in — and push them either to 71.4 percent with the W or 23.9 percent with the L. (Remember, this model accounts for UCLA’s third-string QB situation — backup-turned-starter Ty Dieffenbach’s status is still unclear — both in their odds to win going forward, and how the committee might penalize them in the manner of FSU from 2023.)

And that, in turn, sets up a lot of fascinating matrix of rooting interests for other, uninvolved teams as well — see above — in no small part because there is a relatively awkward number of squads in each traditional team tier-grouping by conference type and loss totals, versus the previous CFP-era averages:

It is exactly this mismatch between the number of playoff spots available — 12 for everybody, 11 for power-conference teams (plus Notre Dame) — and the number of teams whose résumés typically make the Top-12 of the CFP rankings — that makes 2026 ripe for one of our favorite exercises from over the years: Cooking up a Thanksgiving feast of college-football ⚡ chaos ⚡.

Which set of scenarios, for instance, would make things easiest — or, especially, hardest — on the selection committee? We can measure this for each simulated scenario in a couple of ways:

First, in how many power-conference teams (plus Notre Dame) with 2 losses or fewer are projected to be left out of the College Football Playoff by season’s end. On average, across all 20,000 simulations in the forecast model, that number was 1.34 — most often UCLA, Indiana or Texas Tech — with 5.38 2-loss power squads making it in — most often Alabama, Tennessee and BYU.

Second, in how much uncertainty my simulated version of the “selection committee” would have in handling a given set of game results — as measured by how many playoff places change hands from simulation to simulation with an identical group of résumés for the committee to consider.

For each set of results for selected power-conference Playoff-bubble contenders — Wake Forest, BYU, Texas Tech, Oregon, UCLA, Indiana, Iowa — that happened at least 200 times in the simulations, we can index both metrics relative to the current baseline (which grades as a “100” in each dimension) and take the geometric mean of both to arrive at a holiday-weekend “Chaos index” for each combination of game outcomes:

In general, the more contenders that win, the tougher things will get for the committee. The most chaotic scenario in our ranking saw all seven listed teams above win this week — which actually happens to be the most likely of the scenarios laid out. 😬 (Granted, still at just 10 percent.) If every team wins, it raises the expected number of 0-2 loss power teams left out of the CFP to 2.52, nearly twice the baseline of 1.34. Keeping more contenders alive just creates more plausible Playoff résumés than there are available seats in the end.

At the same time, an upset doesn’t necessarily make the choices clearer, depending on who does the losing. If Tennessee alone loses among these seven, for instance, 1.86 power teams with 0-2 losses get excluded and committee uncertainty rises to a sky-high level: 1.32 playoff places change hands within the same exact scenario on average, illustrating how tough the remaining choices could get.

Even two candidates losing can leave a logjam: Losses for both UCLA and Texas Tech, with the other five winning, still produces a Chaos index of 126. The same idea, but with UCLA and Tennessee losing, yields an index of 113. So a couple of upsets wouldn’t automatically untangle the field.

If the committee gets relief, however, it could come at the Big Ten’s expense. UCLA, Iowa and Oregon losing — while the other four win — brings the excluded 0-2 loss power-team count down to an average of 0.07, with just 0.35 places changing hands within the same set of results. That combination scores only 14 on the Chaos index — i.e., it produces a much clearer selection picture. But the chance of the “Big Ten Wipeout” scenario is just 1.3 percent.

In other words, this extended Thanksgiving weekend is unlikely to bring total clarity to the Playoff picture. The most we can do is stare into our model’s crystal ball, which gives these odds for landing in a particular category by Selection Sunday in a little under two weeks:

And give thanks! It’ll all get started tonight at 8 p.m. with Texas Tech hosting TCU — Tech’s playoff odds are 71.2 percent overall, rising to 80.9 percent with a win and falling to 32.3 percent with a loss. Between that and the NFL action going on all day, loosen your belts, football fans — this Thanksgiving feast is just getting started.

Filed under: College Football, Football