Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during OTAs at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex on May 29, 2025. (Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs spent nearly all of last season as the NFL’s most confusing and polarizing team. On the surface, K.C.’s 15-2 record reflected their status as favorites and two-time defending Super Bowl champs, but their almost pathological need to win games ugly (rather than convincingly) produced a 4.8-win gap between their actual record and what the Pythagorean formula said they should have had — the largest differential in post-merger NFL history:

It all came to a head in the Super Bowl — where I wrote that, whatever happened, we’d inevitably frame it as proof that K.C. was either clutch or overrated, depending on the outcome. As it turned out, the latter narrative won out: the Chiefs ran out of their magic, and the Eagles crushed them 40–22 to end their three-peat bid.

The great thing about sports, though, is that the story never really ends — there is always another season to be played.

And so, after a solid offseason by most accounts, the Chiefs will be back with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Rashee Rice and many of the other names we’re accustomed to seeing win a lot of games for this franchise in recent years. That means we’ll potentially be asking the same old questions about how dangerous Kansas City truly is — or maybe, this season will finally tell us something definitive about them, one way or the other.