Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, April 21, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

There are trades, and then there are trades. Wednesday’s Celtics-Sixers deal qualified as the latter — which is the case whenever an All-NBA player gets swapped for a probable future Hall of Famer, but especially when the move is polarizing enough to split a fan base and help strengthen a rival. Boston trading Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George and a bunch of picks did exactly that.

In terms of the trade logic itself, well, there’s a lot to unpack. Brown was Boston’s star with Jayson Tatum out for most of last season, and the Celtics held up just fine with that setup — winning just 5 fewer games than they had in 2024-25 — as I wrote about here:

With that increased responsibility, Brown put up career-best numbers: 28.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.1 APG. His True Shooting % remained around league average (57.3 percent) despite the heightened responsibility. That almost never happens; Brown was one of only 13 veteran (age 26+) players since the merger who were already at 20 percent Usage, took on at least 5 percent more, and still actually improved their TS% relative to average:

So I get why Brown, in a livestream, said this was his “favorite season” despite a) winning a literal NBA title (as Finals MVP) in 2024; and b) Boston getting bounced at home in Round 1 against the inferior Sixers this postseason.

This must have been a highly vindicating season for Brown, who was always viewed as second-banana to Tatum despite being drafted with the third overall pick the year before Tatum was, doing everything the Celtics asked of him, maturing into a star player and team leader at both ends of the court, and generally serving as the heart and soul of an era where Boston tried and tried and tried, before finally breaking through for a championship with Brown in a starring role. Then, with a chance to step out of Tatum’s shadow, he thrived as he proved he could carry a successful Celtics squad without his co-star.

Most players care about winning, but the dream is to also be The Man on a successful team — and Brown must have felt he proved he was truly that guy this year. After that kind of season, you certainly wouldn’t expect to be shopped (alongside multiple unprotected first-round picks) in a failed Giannis Antetokounmpo trade offer. Or that some anonymous analytics staffer would tell ESPN’s Bobby Marks that Brown was viewed by the metrics as “the seventh-best player on a team”.

(Which, incidentally, is not even close to being true — according to my LAKER Wins Above Replacement, Brown would be the best player on roughly half of all teams (14), second at worst on 23 of 30 teams, no worse than fourth on any team, and on average No. 1.9 on a generic NBA team.)

So at a basic level, the slaps in the face Brown has received recently are shocking for a player of his talent and résumé. It makes you wonder what, exactly, a guy has to do in order to get a little respect in the NBA these days.

In a vacuum, though, I also understand the Celtics’ side of the trade logic on some level.

While Brown is better than the weird anonymous “analytics” dig above, he is also not as good as the per-game numbers indicate. His efficiency was merely average, and his defense not anywhere near as good as his “best two-way player in the world” boast. He’ll be 30 next season and his LAKER rating has declined for three straight years. He was tied for the league’s ninth-biggest cap hit ($53.1 million) despite ranking 28th in WAR last season, and was due to become the third-highest paid player by 2028-29 (when he’ll be 32).

So the case for trading Brown was both economic and actuarial, in addition to trying to exploit what Boston thought might be the peak of his demand. (Which, granted, kind of ended up being not true.) It might have even been chemistry-related; Brown’s various comments and feuds suggested a simmering malcontentment which was not going away and might have intensified with a full-season return to Tatum’s shadow.

And George, when he played, was surprisingly close to Brown’s metrics last season. Here are the leaguewide percentiles for George and Brown in various stats, including LAKER offense/defense/overall:

As long as he can stay in the lineup, it’s possible that George can provide better two-way value than Brown while potentially being an easier fit alongside Boston’s other talent. And for their trouble, the Celtics got two first-round pick and two second-round picks in the process.

(Of course, we know that George won’t stay in the lineup — he played only a handful more games over the previous two seasons than Brown did in 2025-26 alone. A plan that relies on late-career Paul George’s availability isn’t any kind of plan at all.)

The main problem for Boston, though, is that even if the balance of the small-picture factors favors them, they’ve sort of lost the plot on the big picture.

Two of the cardinal rules in sports are that you don’t deliberately close your own window to contend for a championship, and you don’t deliberately help boost a rival — and the Celtics did both of those things in one fell swoop on Wednesday. Just take a look at these Polymarket odds to win the 2026-27 NBA title over the past week:

Before the trade, Boston sat at 7-8 percent to win the championship, which is basically where they spent most of the spring before the playoffs began this season as well. Philly was down at 1 percent, which is also where they spent the majority of the year, with little hope for organic improvement. But afterward, the market dropped the Celtics to 6 percent while boosting the Sixers to slightly above 6 percent — now better than Boston! In one move, Boston downgraded themselves as title contenders while SEXTUPLING the odds for one of their biggest rivals — who also, by the way, happen to have just beaten them in the playoffs.

This is a future play for Boston, sure, but they are built to win right now. Derrick White is 32 and most of their other key players (Tatum, obviously, but also Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and now Mitchell Robinson) are within a year or two of age 30. They were the league’s 21st-youngest team last season and have some of the most postseason experience of any team in the league. Before losing in Round 1 this year, they’d made the conference semifinals or better in eight of the past nine seasons.

In other words, this is a team at or near the peak of its window to contend, with a very successful core that Brown was a huge part of. Now they’ve intentionally eroded that present-day potential to dump Brown (plus his contract) and chase a long-term strategy that goes so far out into the future that Tatum will be going into his age-33 season when the second of Philly’s first-round picks gets conveyed.

Oddly, they may also be chasing the very element that began the Brown-Tatum era in the first place. The picks that became both cornerstones of Boston’s current era were acquired in some way though another famous pivot — the 2013 blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets, which sent away aging legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce in exchange for a bunch of unprotected first-round picks and swaps. This essentially allowed then-GM Danny Ainge to rebuild the team without fully bottoming out, securing the ability to select Brown in 2016 and Tatum in 2017 (via another trade with Philly) by weaponizing the Nets’ desperation to win in the short term.

Perhaps Brad Stevens is trying to craft his own version of Ainge’s masterstroke, bringing the Brown Era back around full circle. But there’s a certain too-cute element to that as well. They caught lightning in a bottle by picking Brown and Tatum third in back-to-back seasons, but that’s a very tough trick to replicate again. Boston is currently betting they can do just that, and that a season of lessened title odds with Tatum in the here and now is worth it for that future potential.

Maybe it will be: Maybe the Sixers’ future collapses, maybe George has one last healthy playoff run in him, and maybe Boston eventually turns those picks into cornerstones for the next era of the franchise. Maybe, years from now, this trade will look like another cold-blooded Celtics heist, a move that seemed reckless in the moment only because the rest of us lacked the imagination to see where it was headed.

But that’s asking a lot of maybes to line up, especially for a team that did not need to live in “maybe” land quite yet. All that we know for sure right now is that Boston traded away one of their most beloved players, enraged their fans, strengthened their rival, and lowered their own near-term title odds, under the premise that the next championship window will be wider than the one already sitting open in front of them. In short, it looks like a team trying to recreate the trade that started the Brown-Tatum era before fully exhausting the Brown-Tatum era itself.

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