Center Logan Stankoven of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates after scoring during game six of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes on June 14, 2026 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sometimes, the sports world can contain weird echoes of itself. On Saturday night, the New York Knicks finally won an NBA title with a recent core that had been trying — and falling short — for years before breaking through. A night later, the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights to finish a similar story in the NHL, hoisting the Stanley Cup after numerous previous attempts had fallen short.

The parallels are not completely perfect; no cross-sport comparisons are. But in a hyper-competitive environment where every plan is one cold streak away from being abandoned, both the Hurricanes and Knicks were testaments to the power of trying, trying, and then trying again.

New York became just the second team in post-merger NBA history to win 20 playoff games over a three-year span without a Finals appearance, only to run it back — mostly only exchanging coach Tom Thibodeau for Mike Brown — and finally break through to the championship in the fourth year. Carolina, though, one-upped the Knicks: they won 44 playoff games over the previous seven years without a trip to the Finals, the most ever by such a team in NHL history — and by far the most by a team that went on to then win the Cup in Year 8:

And like the Knicks with Jalen Brunson and company, the Hurricanes didn’t really have to sacrifice their core identity to achieve their goal after all those years of trying.

The most defining attribute of these recent Carolina teams is their tendency to monopolize puck possession and its various indicators (including Corsi percentage — a team’s share of shot attempts in its games). And even as the unfinished playoff business piled up, Carolina doubled down on its puck-hogging ways, leading the league in 5-on-5 Corsi for a fourth consecutive season in 2026 with the single highest figure (60.3 percent) in the NHL since 2008:

During the Finals, Carolina continued to tilt the ice in their favor even as they fell behind 2 games to 1 early on. The Hurricanes continued to ride out the series’ wide swings in momentum and slowly suffocated the Knights, trusting that their superior system would prevail in the end.

(See Game 6, when Carolina shut Vegas out and held them to single-digit shots in both the second and third periods.)

Of course, it wasn’t as though Carolina made no adjustments on the fly. After a postseason run that had previously been all about the goaltending performance of respected veteran Frederik Andersen — among many other outlier performers — the Canes turned the net over to rookie Brandon Bussi during Game 3, a move that proved to help salvage the series. His .930 SV% in the Final — including saves on 45 of 47 shots in Games 5-6 — was critical for Carolina to escape the cycle of uncertainty that marked the early phase of the series.

Similarly, Cup Final hero Jordan Staal wasn’t on many playoff-MVP radars when he had 2 goals and 5 points in 13 games leading up to the Vegas series, but after scoring in each of the first five games of this series — tying an NHL record that had gone unmatched since 1973 — he emerged amidst the (perhaps predictable) regression from Carolina’s other pre-Final heroes to give the Hurricanes a new source of offense exactly when they needed it.

And still, Carolina’s well-crafted and scientifically modeled Cup plans hinged on rising above a series that ended up being one of the most chaotic in championship history. Building on the research I did after the three unforgettable opening games of the 2026 Final, Vegas vs. Carolina finished with the fifth-largest share of goals by the trailing team — i.e., in service of a comeback — and the fourth-largest absolute movement in Win Probability across events in the series.

But just like with the Knicks a night earlier, it was Carolina’s time to silence their doubters. For years, critics of the Hurricanes’ approach had an easy rebuttal: Sure, they dominated possession. Sure, they looked great in the regular season. But where was the Cup?

Now, that question has an answer. Carolina didn’t need to become something else to win; if anything, they were even more themselves than before. They just survived the volatility of playoff hockey long enough this time for their underlying advantages to finally win out. In other words, after years of evidence that the Hurricanes’ concept should work, it finally did — and the proof finally came with a Stanley Cup.

Filed under: NHL, Hockey