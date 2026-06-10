Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday, June 6, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Ray Bahner/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

How does one bounce back from a soul-crushing playoff loss? It’s one of the biggest existential questions we’ve seen sports teams grapple with over the years, and there are a few common blueprints for handling it.

Some teams — like the 2021-22 Florida Panthers — used a devastating sweep at the hands of a rival to drastically overhaul their personnel and playing style. (After a rough start, Florida eventually turned that new approach into a dynasty.) Others trust the process and run back most of the same core with targeted improvements, like the 2021 Buffalo Bills did after losing the infamous “13 Seconds” game to the Chiefs. (They’ve had a number of subsequent chances since then, so the approach did keep them in the Super Bowl conversation — even though they’ve never gotten over the hump.)

The key dilemma is how much risk a team is willing to take on in the name of getting better. Blowing things up can lead to a higher ceiling, sure, but it can also destroy the foundation that made the team a contender in the first place. At the same time, running things back is safer, but it also risks wasting an era on teams good enough to get close, but never good enough to break through.

That’s the tension the Brewers have been living inside ever since their own brutal NLCS loss to the L.A. Dodgers last October.