William Contreras and the Brew Crew are finally champions. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Here’s something few thought we’d be typing to close out the 2026 MLB season: The Milwaukee Brewers are, at last, your World Series champions.

Milwaukee earned it in five games, rebounding from Game 4’s dramatic extra-innings loss to complete their victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night — turning what could have been a dramatic series into a relatively short march to the title instead. With the win, Milwaukee becomes just the fourth first-time championship franchise since 2002 — and the 26th to join the champions’ club overall:

The Brewers have had the vibe of a Team of Destiny™ for a while, right down to this unexpected — but perhaps not that unexpected — gentleman’s sweep of the Rays. Pat Murphy’s squad has been trying to tell us for a while that they were the clear best team in baseball, from posting the top record in the league during the regular season to continually meeting every challenge during the playoffs. But our brains were so collectively broken by the anti-Brewers, aka the L.A. Dodgers, that we refused to listen.

Going into the NLCS, I was still fairly unconvinced that anything should be different between the Brewers and Dodgers this year, as opposed to last year’s one-sided Dodger sweep. This was despite my own research earlier in the year showing that Milwaukee was more equipped for postseason success, my debunking of notions that they couldn’t hit playoff pitching, and my repeated assurances that the Dodgers were overblown as an inevitable champion.

All Milwaukee did was prove my doubts wrong by sweeping the Dodgers and dispatching the Rays in five games, part of a run that saw them go 11-2 in the playoffs overall — one of the greatest postseason performances in history, whether raw or adjusted for strength of competition (using Elo ratings):

And on a related note, Wednesday’s win helped Milwaukee finish the postseason ranked among the top dozen or so World Series champions in MLB history by final Elo rating (including the playoffs):

Elo may be something of an abstraction of team quality, but it underscores the overall season-long résumé of a team that won 103 games in the regular season and 11 more in the playoffs, nearly joining Cincinnati’s 1976 Big Red Machine as the only teams to sweep both the League Championship Series and World Series. As it is, Milwaukee’s 11-2 October matched the 1998 Yankees and 2022 Astros, tying them for the third-best championship postseason winning percentage since 1995.

It has been a masterclass in postseason dominance from a team that many didn’t believe had this extra gear for the playoffs.

In that sense, the Brewers recall the 2025-26 New York Knicks — the defining championship story of the summer. After falling short time and again in the past, the Knicks suddenly transformed into a postseason juggernaut, producing the most dominant playoff run in NBA history by PPG differential with little warning beforehand. Milwaukee also tried and failed repeatedly over the years, through different iterations dating back to when they initially attempted to become a copy of the mid-2010s Royals (themselves one of baseball’s great upstart champions).

The 2018 Brewers Sure Look A Lot Like The 2015 Royals Neil Paine · June 5, 2018 When the Kansas City Royals made back-to-back World Series in 2014 and 2015 — coming agonizingly close in the former and winning the latter — they launched a thousand think pieces about whether manager Ned Yost’s brand of small ball would spread throughout the game. But then … Read full story

With some exceptions — names like David Hamilton, Shane Drohan, Kyle Harrison, Gary Sánchez, Game 4 near-hero Cooper Pratt and electric outfielder Luis Lara — most of the Brewers’ top contributors in 2026 were holdovers from 2025. But that’s been the exception for a team that tends to thrive amidst the constant churn of rebuilding and renewal. Nearly 88 percent of the total Win Shares on the ‘26 Brewers came from players who arrived in Milwaukee within the past four seasons, fifth-highest among historical champs since the ‘94 strike and much higher than the 70 percent average for champs over that span:

It’s a share that includes almost all of the big stars who drove Milwaukee’s run this postseason, a group of guys ranging from Brice Turang, William Contreras and Jake Bauers to Jackson Chourio, Jacob Misiorowski, Sal Frelick, Robert Gasser, Logan Henderson, Pratt, Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe.

That’s why I wrote last summer that Milwaukee had executed the “perfect retool”, turning over nearly its entire core while also getting younger, and yet, still continuing to win. The closest historical parallel I could find was the 1997 Yankees — who followed their own makeover with three consecutive championships.

Even with that pedigree, though, I didn’t foresee that Milwaukee would go on the roller-coaster of the past few Octobers. From the bitter disappointment and humiliation of getting swept by the Dodgers to the sheer dominance of this year’s championship run, the Brewers have experienced just about every high and low that the postseason has to offer. And through it all, they’ve kept doing things their own way — even as the rest of us kept waiting for some more conventional powerhouse to put them in their place.

Turns out, nobody could do that all October long. And now, after 57 seasons of play in Milwaukee, the Brewers finally have a World Series trophy to show for it.

Filed under: Baseball