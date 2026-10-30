The Milwaukee Brewers run onto the field in celebration after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 28, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

When the Milwaukee Brewers first embarked down the path that eventually led to winning the franchise its first World Series title in 2026, they were staring at a ballclub that had made the playoffs just twice in the 35 seasons since losing the World Series in 1982.

One of the exceptions was a remarkable run in which trade-deadline rental ace CC Sabathia helped carry Milwaukee to the playoffs with the greatest performance by a midseason trade acquisition in modern history. (Sabathia promptly signed a megacontract with the Yankees after the season.) The other involved a concentrated effort to go all-in around the year Ryan Braun won MVP — in the best combined season of his and Prince Fielder’s careers — alongside offseason acquisition of former Cy Young starter Zack Greinke.

Trouble is, these were not necessarily sustainable paths to anything beyond one-off bids. To achieve anything more lasting, the Brewers needed a way to keep replenishing their talent, so that losing a star didn’t mean waiting around for years until the next chance to contend.

Christian Yelich, during his 2018 NL MVP season. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Rich teams like the Yankees or Dodgers can do this by combining a high level of roster-spending with investments in scouting and player-development, creating a virtuous cycle between veteran talent, prospects breaking in, and players fetched via trade capital. Smaller markets, however, have to play some version of “Moneyball” — whether through A’s-and-Rays style statistical analysis or other means of uncovering either undervalued players, playing styles or both.

The late-2010s Brewers, though, were going to do everything in the small-market playbook. Their general manager was David Stearns, a Harvard grad who came up in the front offices of Cleveland and Houston, two of the model franchises for analytics and/or player development. At the same time, though, they also made big splashes in signaling a new era of consistent contention in Milwaukee with Christian Yelich — one of the Marlins’ up-and-coming young stars, requiring a haul of prospects to fetch — and Lorenzo Cain — a veteran CF who’d just helped fellow small-market Kansas City win two AL pennants and a World Series.

In fact, the latter seemed to be instructive for what type of contender Milwaukee was trying to assemble. As I wrote at the time, the 2018 Brewers — with Cain playing a vital role (he had 6.4 WAR) — had managed to replicate almost all of the strengths and weaknesses of the 2015 Royals, a team that itself had to buck a lot of prevailing team-building trends in order to win a championship. Like K.C., Milwaukee was trying to win with baserunning, defense and (especially relief) pitching.

That formula ran into its limits in the NLCS against (who else?) the Dodgers, but not before Milwaukee stunned the baseball world by pushing a much more talented and expensive L.A. squad to 7 games before bowing out. And unlike in previous years, the Brewers had laid a foundation for something with more staying power than a single playoff run — one which they kept building upon.

Brandon Woodruff celebrates after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Yelich remained the constant (and eventually the captain) throughout, but most of Milwaukee’s other pieces were destined to be churned in and out in a similar style to that of their 2026 World Series opponent, the Rays. While they haven’t torn down and rebuilt their roster every year since, they’ve had a tendency to turn over one-quarter to one-third of the previous season’s production (or sometimes more) every few years for the past decade now.

The average team only turns over about 20-25 percent of the previous year’s WAR in any given season — and we have to remember that figure includes plenty of bad teams in addition to good ones, teams who have players they’re motivated to jettison for performance reasons. The Brewers, meanwhile, have made the playoffs in eight of nine seasons from 2018 through 2026, compiling a 780-577 record that ranks fourth-best in baseball over that span.

(It should also be noted that the Brewers’ churn extended to the dugout — where Pat Murphy stepped in when ex-manager Craig Counsell left for the Cubs — and the front office — where a Mets-bound Stearns was replaced by Matt Arnold.)

Such is the way that small-market teams must operate, of course; we go back to teams like the Rays and A’s as instructive comparisons. And through all of their roster-churning, the Brewers never ranked any higher than 15th in payroll, averaging a rank of 18.9 leaguewide from 2018-2026.

But while it’s quite possible to win in the regular season on a shoestring budget, those teams often have a ceiling on how much they can win in the postseason, whether because they lack star power or have some roster weakness that had to go unattended out of financial necessity. There was a reason why the Royals had to build around their bullpen, defense and ability to put the ball in play. They couldn’t necessarily beat more powerful, star-laden opponents on those teams’ own terms, but they could make them play K.C. on theirs.

The amazing thing about these Brewers, though, is that they kept a lot of the frugal, small-ball DNA from the teams that inspired them, like Kansas City, while also finding ways to improve upon the formula and assemble the kind of high-end talent that supposedly requires a much bigger budget.

Rather than winning as a plucky upstart through a series of unlikely upset victories, Milwaukee legitimately built the best team in baseball. They had MLB’s best regular-season record, best run differential and cracked more than 50.0 Wins Above Replacement. Despite ranking just 18th in payroll, they had the talent-base of a team who paid much more for their players:

That doesn’t seem like it should be possible. But the Brewers’ approach to replacing their stars eventually produced new, better ones: Hard-throwing ace Jacob Misiorowski contributed 6.8 WAR in 2026, while Brice Turang added 6.6 and Jackson Chourio delivered another 4.7. No team got more WAR out of players aged 25 or younger this season. The Brewers weren’t just piecing together inexpensive role-players around an established star like Yelich; they were increasingly finding and developing the next generation of players who could become the centerpieces themselves.

They also earned another comparison with the Rays — as a team you probably shouldn’t cut deals with. In many cases where Milwaukee traded away established talent, the returns helped populate the next competitive roster: The Josh Hader trade brought Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz; Ruiz then became part of the three-team deal that yielded World Series MVP William Contreras. Moving Corbin Burnes brought Joey Ortiz and DL Hall. Trevor Megill came in a trade that was hardly a blockbuster; Jake Bauers was picked up off the Yankees’ scrap-heap.

Taken together, those kinds of moves gave Milwaukee more ways to win than the small-market teams it had originally tried to emulate. They still could — and did — win games with their gloves, legs and bullpen, but they also had the rotation and lineup to keep winning when those other advantages weren’t quite enough.

And when October 2026 finally arrived, Milwaukee got an extraordinary performance from an area where it was already strong. Led by Aaron Ashby, Brewers pitchers who worked exclusively in relief produced the most WAR of any such group in a single postseason since 1995:

That, in turn, helped convert a 103-win regular season into a historically great 11-2 playoff run. The small-ball tendencies were the familiar small-market calling card, to be sure, but how much talent Milwaukee had assembled around those traits was different.

The Brewers began this process needing a way to keep their next playoff appearance from becoming another one-off. Years later, they found themselves having built something even more special and elusive: a World Series champion.

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