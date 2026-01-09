Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars (L) and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills (R) talk on the field before a game on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

For years, the Buffalo Bills have waited patiently for their moment. It began with Josh Allen’s arrival in 2018, which quickly dragged the franchise out of the wilderness and into sustained contention — a long way from life in the shadow of four straight Super Bowl losses in the early 1990s, a Music City nightmare and then a near-record 17-year playoff drought. Now, with the Kansas City Chiefs — Buffalo’s modern-day tormentor — nowhere to be found this postseason and the conference as open as it’s been in the Allen era, it would finally seem to be the Bills’ turn to break through and claim the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl title.

But the cold winds of January have a way of snapping things back into focus. And the harsh reality is, the NFL playoffs have never cared much for timing or patience — or for what a team thinks it deserves.

This year’s reminder comes immediately, with Buffalo opening the playoffs on the road against No. 3 seed Jacksonville — a coin-flip of a matchup (at best) that feels far removed from the smooth glide path many would have imagined a Chiefs-free postseason to look like for Buffalo. Instead, they face a familiar kind of tension: An early test with little margin for error, caught between the promise of a cleared path and the lingering fear that anything which can go wrong, will.