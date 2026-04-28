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Hello and welcome to Tuesday in the sports world, where we have to bid farewell to our first eliminated team of the 2026 NBA playoffs — the Phoenix Suns, which were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of OKC’s plan to apparently never lose in round 1 of the playoffs ever again. (OKC also beat their opening foes 4-0 in 2025 and 2024.) As we noted yesterday, things were pretty bleak for Phoenix as soon as they fell down 3-0, but not every team facing that type of deficit feels the same way. The Pittsburgh Penguins, for instance, went down 3-0 to the cross-Commonwealth rival Philadelphia Flyers, but with Monday’s 3-2 win they are attempting one of the rarest comebacks in sports. We’ll have more on that below, but first, here’s what’s on the rest of the schedule today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Sixers (17%) at Celtics (83%),* Game 5 (BOS leads 3-1) - 7 p.m. (ESPN) 🚨

🏀 Hawks (31%) at Knicks (69%), Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) - 8 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

🏀 Blazers (16%) at Spurs (84%), Game 5 (SAS leads 3-1) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN) 🚨

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Bruins (39%) at Sabres (61%), Game 5 (BUF leads 3-1) - 7:30 p.m. (TNT) 🚨

🏒 Wild (45%) at Stars (55%), Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) - 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏒 Ducks (39%) at Oilers (61%), Game 5 (ANA leads 3-1) - 10 p.m. (TNT) 🚨

MLB:

⚾ Rays (45%) at Guardians (55%) - 6:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Tigers (47%) at Braves (53%) - 7:15 p.m. (TBS)

⚾ Yankees (54%) at Rangers (46%) - 8:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Cubs (53%) at Padres (47%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

Soccer:

⚽ Champions League: PSG (40%) vs. Bayern Munich (38%), Semifinal, First Leg - 3 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)

Tennis:

🎾 Madrid Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 77% to win) and women’s (Aryna Sabalenka 60% to win) singles

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Digging out of the hole

As mentioned earlier, the Pittsburgh Penguins are halfway to the fabled “reverse sweep,” a comeback from down 3-0 in a best-of-seven series. It’s one of the rarest accomplishments in sports — so rare, in fact, that even doing what Pittsburgh has done versus Philly (getting a 3-0 series to a Game 6) is itself quite uncommon in sports history.

Going back through the entire history of seven-game series in the NBA, NHL, and MLB — through 2025 — teams down 3-0 tend to simply get swept (64% of the time) or fall in five games (26%). Just look at the other teams that went down 3-0 in this year’s NBA and NHL first rounds: Phoenix was swept, and so were the Ottawa Senators and LA Kings. When a team goes down 3-0, it usually happens for a reason.

That means even coming back to force Game 6 happens just 11% of the time:

Forcing a Game 7 is even rarer — just 4% of teams that were once down 3-0 stormed back to win three in a row and set the stage for a do-or-die contest with the series on the line. And once you get to Game 7, all of that work could still be for naught. Of the 17 total teams that forced a seventh and deciding game from down 3-0, 12 of them saw their bid for the ultimate comeback fall short in the end. Only five teams — four in hockey, one in baseball (the 2004 Boston Red Sox), and zero in basketball — have ever actually completed the 3-0 comeback.

Will Pittsburgh join that group? Well, a few factors are on their side. They were the better team during the regular season. They’ll get Game 7 at home, if it happens. And 3-0 comebacks are “easier” in hockey than in the other sports — probably because hockey is a more random sport, and thus luck plays a role in both going up 3-0 and getting swept in the opposite direction afterward.

That being said, the prediction markets are still somewhat dubious about Pittsburgh’s chances to finish the comeback. They assign the Penguins only about a 25% chance to do it, with a 50% chance Philly just takes care of Pittsburgh in Game 6 on Wednesday evening. But even a 25% shot is better than the mid-single-digit odds the Pens had at times during Game 4. Now they just need one win, and then one more win after that, to make history.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

The rookie verdict is in



Periodically this NBA season, we’ve been bringing you updates on the Rookie of the Year race between No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and his former Duke roommate, Kon Knueppel — both because of the interesting contrasts between the two as players, and the twists and turns of the prediction market odds as they took turns as favorites throughout the year. Well, on Monday we finally got a resolution to the rookie referendum: Flagg narrowly defeated Knueppel for the award by a margin of 26 voting points (or 12 first-place votes). How close is that? Going back to the ABA merger, here’s a plot of every Rookie of the Year race according to the share of first-place votes the top 2 accrued, as well as the margin between them in that share. Aside from 1994 and 2000 — the latter of which was a tie — this was as close a battle between two primary candidates as we’ve seen in the modern NBA:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏃 “It’s Gotta Be More Than the Shoes” by Club Sportico

🏒 “Minnesota and Dallas Are Still Settling Their Hockey Divorce” by me

🏈 “Why NFL draft predictions are always wrong” by Gregg Easterbrook

🐎 “Kentucky Derby 2026 odds, post positions, favorites and analysis” by Neil Greenberg

🏒 “Better luck next year: What is the problem with the Columbus Blue Jackets?” Adam Gretz

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (4/29)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Magic vs. Pistons, Game 5

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Raptors vs. Cavaliers, Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Suns vs. Thunder, Game 5 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Rockets vs. Lakers, Game 5 (LAL leads 3-1)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens vs. Lightning, Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Penguins vs. Flyers, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Mammoth vs. Golden Knights, Game 5

⚾ MLB: Giants at Phillies

⚽ Champions League: Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal (Semifinal, First Leg)

🎾 Tennis: Madrid Open

Thursday (4/30)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Sixers, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks vs. Hawks, Game 6

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets vs. T-Wolves, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Wild, Game 6

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Oilers vs. Ducks, Game 6 (if necessary)

⚾ MLB: Blue Jays at Twins

⚽ Europa League: Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa (Semifinal, First Leg)

⚽ Europa League: Braga vs. Freiburg (Semifinal, First Leg)

🎾 Tennis: Madrid Open

⛳ Golf: Cadillac Championship

Friday (5/1)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavs vs. Raptors, Game 6

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons vs. Magic, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Mammoth, Game 6

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Sabres vs. Bruins, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Lightning vs. Canadiens, Game 6

⚾ MLB: Orioles at Yankees

⚽ Premier League: Leeds United vs. Burnley

🎾 Tennis: Madrid Open

⛳ Golf: Cadillac Championship

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.