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Happy Friday! And it’s an especially happy one if you are a San Antonio Spurs fan, as they were able to defend home court and blow out the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals Thursday night. The victory sets up Game 7 in the West on Saturday, which will be the game to end all games, at least this season — more on that below. We’ll also preview Sunday’s Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and newly crowned Premier League champ Arsenal. And the weekend’s sports drama doesn’t stop there, from Carolina’s bid to join Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final to French Open tennis, plus plenty of the usual late-spring baseball, auto racing, and WNBA action:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Friday (5/29)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens (30%) at Hurricanes (70%), Game 5 (CAR leads 3-1) - 8 p.m. (TNT) - CAR 97% to win series 🚨

⚾ MLB: Braves (58%) at Reds (42%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Cubs (56%) at Cardinals (44%) - 7:15 p.m. (Apple TV+)

⚾ MLB: Phillies (47%) at Dodgers (53%) - 10:15 p.m. (Apple TV+)

🏀 WNBA: Mercury (33%) at Liberty (67%) - 7:30 p.m. (ION)

🏀 WNBA: Dream (77%) at Fire (23%) - 10 p.m. (ION)

⚽ International Friendly: Bosnia-Herzegovina (59%) vs. North Macedonia (16%) - 2:30 p.m.

🎾 Tennis: French Open, men’s (Alexander Zverev 32% to win, after Jannik Sinner’s mind-boggling collapse Thursday) and women’s (Iga Świątek 29% to win) third round

⛳ Golf: Charles Schwab Challenge (Colonial Country Club - Fort Worth, TX) - Ludvig Åberg 11% to win

Saturday (5/30)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs (42%) at Thunder (58%), Game 7 (Series tied 3-3) - 8 p.m. (NBC) 🚨

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Braves at Reds - 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

⚾ MLB: Cubs at Cardinals - 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Dodgers - 10:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

🏀 WNBA: Sparks (75%) at Sun (25%) - 6 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 WNBA: Fever (78%) at Fire (22%) - 8 p.m. (CBS)

⚽ UEFA Champions League Final: PSG (42%) vs. Arsenal (31%) - 12 p.m. (CBS) 🚨

🎾 Tennis: French Open, third round

⛳ Golf: Charles Schwab Challenge

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Yadong Song (83%) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (17%), 7 a.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday (5/31)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes at Canadiens, Game 6 (if necessary) - 12 p.m. (TNT) 🚨

⚾ MLB: Braves at Reds - 1:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Dodgers - 4:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Cubs at Cardinals - 7:20 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

🏀 WNBA: Aces (68%) at Valkyries (32%) - 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

⚽ NWSL: Wave (70%) at Stars (13%) - 1 p.m. (CBS Sports)

⚽ NWSL: Angel City FC (32%) at North Carolina Courage (41%) - 7 p.m. (Victory+)

🎾 Tennis: French Open, round of 16

⛳ Golf: Charles Schwab Challenge

🏁 NASCAR: Cracker Barrel 400 (Nashville Superspeedway) - Denny Hamlin 20% to win

🏁 IndyCar: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Streets of Detroit) - Kyle Kirkwood 31% to win

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Game. Seven.

Well, it all comes down to this — one game to decide who wins the Western Conference, and possibly even the NBA title. It’s the defending champion Thunder, presumed title favorites since day 1 of the season, against the ahead-of-schedule (or maybe just on schedule) Spurs, in a battle for who might own the future of the league for years to come.

Needless to say, these games are what we live for as sports fans. So here are some big factors to watch in Saturday’s all-or-nothing contest.

The Thunder are favored. Despite just being blown out in a closeout game by San Antonio, OKC remains the favorite to win the series and move on to the finals. According to the prediction markets, they’ve got a 59% chance to do so — in part because they are at home, in part because they’ve generally been considered the better team in the big-picture view of the season, and in part because they have championship experience on their side. So it would still be surprising to see the champs be unseated.

The Spurs go as Wemby goes. San Antonio knew it needed a monster game from Victor Wembanyama on Thursday, and they got it — he recorded 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks en route to the win. That’s been the case all series, as the Spurs are much more likely to win when Wemby has a big game — his game score is 60% higher in San Antonio wins than losses.

SGA must figure things out. Just as Wemby is the Spurs’ most important bellwether, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the same effect for the Thunder — and San Antonio’s defense has been giving the two-time MVP fits lately. SGA has played 82 total games this season, between the regular season and playoffs, and he failed to score 20 points in just three of them. Two of those three have happened against San Antonio in the past five days:

What can J-Will add? The single biggest wildcard heading into Saturday might be the health and utility of Jalen Williams . At 100%, he is OKC’s second-best player behind SGA, and was one of the players most correlated with their title run last year. Returning from a hamstring strain in Game 6, though, Williams was a shell of himself , logging just 10 minutes, scoring 1 point, committing 2 turnovers, and posting a team-low -18 in his brief stints.

Battle of the supporting casts. The Thunder have won with their depth throughout the playoffs, saving them even when the stars had an off night. Heck, Alex Caruso and Jared McCain rank second and third (behind SGA) in scoring for OKC in this series . But the Spurs struck back in Game 6, with Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle combining for 35 points and the Thunder role players contributing less (aside from Cason Wallace’s 11 points).

Winning the possession game. In the series overall, the Spurs have shot the ball slightly more efficiently and — despite OKC’s flopping reputation — gotten to the line more often, outscoring the Thunder from the charity stripe. They’re also outrebounding OKC, which claws back possessions by taking care of the ball and forcing turnovers. In Game 7, the team that breaks character first loses the math war of the series.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Unstoppable force, meet immovable object



Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final presents a situation that we always love in any championship game matchup: a clash of competing styles. On the one hand, Luis Enrique’s PSG squad boasts one of the most explosive attacks in the tournament, hammering home 44 goals in 15 matches (2.75 per game, second only to Bayern) as led by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s 10 goals and Ousmane Dembélé’s 7. However, they’ll be going against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side — and the stingiest defense on the continent, conceding a mere 6 goals in 14 matches (0.43 per game) while remaining completely unbeaten (11-3-0) in the tournament overall. Something has to give here, and it’s going to be a nice taste of high-level, high-stakes soccer before we’re inundated with lots more of it at the World Cup in a few weeks.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “Baseball’s 2026 Standings Are Acting Like 2025 Never Happened” by me

🏒 “Claude Lemieux Was a Good Player Who Turned Great For the Playoffs” by me

⚾ “Cam Schlittler Gives the Yankees Their Rarest Kind of Star: a Homegrown Ace” by me

🏁 “Why Kyle Busch’s legacy as an owner is everywhere in Cup Series garage” by me

⚽ “SLEEPING GIGANTE?” by me



(Yes, I’ve gone mad with power and linked five of my own stories! Bwa-ha-ha-ha-ha!!!)

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (6/1)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games (finals start June 3)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

🏀 WNBA: Lynx at Mercury

⚽ International Friendly: Canada vs. Uzbekistan

🎾 Tennis: French Open, fourth round

Tuesday (6/2)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference finals Game 7 (if necessary) 🚨

⚾ MLB: Guardians at Yankees

🏀 WNBA: Fire at Valkyries

⚽ International Friendly: Croatia vs. Belgium

🎾 Tennis: French Open, quarterfinals

Wednesday (6/3)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: New York Knicks vs. TBD, NBA Finals Game 1

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Guardians at Yankees

🏀 WNBA: Tempo at Liberty

⚽ International Friendly: Albania vs. Israel

🎾 Tennis: French Open, quarterfinals

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.