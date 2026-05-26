Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche kneels behind the goal after taking contact during the third period of the Golden Knights’ 5-3 win in Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference Final on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Vegas now leads the series 3-0. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Remember, if you can, long ago — SIX whole days ago, to be exact — when the NHL playoffs looked downright predictable? When the Hurricanes and Avalanche went into the conference finals as heavy favorites over the Canadiens and Golden Knights, having barely (if at all) lost in the postseason to that point?

Yeah, we don’t remember that, either.

A lot can change in just a few days of hockey. The Canadiens have already proven to be more than just a speed-bump for the Hurricanes in the East — and as we head into tonight’s Game 4 in the West, the Golden Knights are up 3-0 and on the verge of sweeping Colorado right out of the playoffs. Yes, the Colorado Avalanche, the same team who’d been Stanley Cup favorites all but a few days in total since early November.

If it happens, this would — on the one hand — be a stunningly unpredictable outcome, even by hockey standards. Seldom do you see a team with a losing regular-season record up and sweep the league’s best team with a spot in the Finals on the line. On the other hand, the Avalanche would have to take a number and get in line to join the surprisingly long list of NHL favorites who suffered shocking sweeps — becoming the league’s most stunning victim of one since, well, the last victim before them.