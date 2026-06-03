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Happy Wednesday, as we’ve reached the middle of a sports week that has already ditched its early quiet vibe. The Stanley Cup Final opened Tuesday with a chaotic Golden Knights win that saw them overcome a 2-0 Carolina lead in Raleigh — the boys will be back on the ice again for Game 2 Thursday. And the championship schedule is only getting started: tonight, the NBA Finals take center stage with the Knicks and Spurs opening their long-awaited 1999 rematch/reboot in San Antonio. We’ll dig into that matchup below, along with some interesting odds movement against the WNBA’s biggest star. Add in the French Open quarterfinals — women’s favorite Aryna Sabalenka just went down! — a packed MLB slate, and a couple of national TV WNBA games, and here’s what we’re watching today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Knicks (36%) at Spurs (64%),* Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 8:30 p.m. (ABC) - SAS 64% to win series

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 No games (finals Game 2 is Thurs.)

MLB:

⚾ Guardians (40%) at Yankees (60%) - 7:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Blue Jays (42%) at Braves (58%) - 7:15 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (64%) at D-Backs (36%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB Network)

WNBA:

🏀 Tempo (20%) at Liberty (80%) - 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

🏀 Mercury (69%) at Storm (31%) - 10 p.m. (USA Network)

Soccer:

⚽ International Friendly: Albania (39%) vs. Israel (34%) - 1 p.m. (FOX Sports)

Tennis:

🎾 French Open, men’s (Alexander Zverev 63% to win) and women’s (Marta Kostyuk 43% to win) quarterfinals

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Spurs-Knicks, the reboot

Most of the time when Hollywood revives a long-dormant franchise after many decades, the results are predictably sad. (See “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” LeBron James’ “Space Jam” reboot, or whatever they’ve been doing recently with the “Ghostbusters” series.) But this year’s NBA Finals, a rematch of 1999 featuring the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, is hardly a nostalgia-bait cash grab.

Led by Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs just closed out the defending champion OKC Thunder with back-to-back wins under elimination pressure, including Game 7 on the road. The Knicks, meanwhile, have been blowing the doors off the competition with the highest points-per-game (PPG) margin, at +19.4, of any team in NBA playoff history — and the Spurs aren’t too far from the top of that list, either:

That sets up a battle of teams that are legitimately the cream of the NBA’s crop, battling it out for the right to be the league’s eighth different champion in the past eight seasons. The prediction markets see the Spurs as a clear favorite, with a 65% chance to finish rebuilding their dynasty with a sixth NBA title since claiming that first one in 1999.

A lot of this series will come down to a strength-on-strength matchup typified by the two teams’ biggest stars. On offense, the Knicks — led by tough, dynamic lead guard Jalen Brunson — are scorching the league in the playoffs, averaging an absurd 124.5 points per 100 possessions with a 51.5% field goal percentage (they’re the only team in the playoffs over 50% and it’s not close) and 40% accuracy from 3-point range. Brunson is the engine for it all, with a 30.5% usage rate in the playoffs, though his supporting cast of Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart have all been monstrously efficient within coach Mike Brown’s attack.

On the other side, Wembanyama is a force of nature on defense, following up on a regular season where he won Defensive Player of the Year unanimously (a league first) with a postseason in which the Spurs are allowing an NBA-low 47.8% effective field goal percentage. While Wemby is no slouch on offense, either — he’s averaging 23.2 PPG in the playoffs, leading an attack that also features dangerous Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox, and Dylan Harper (among others) — and the Knicks are actually leading the playoffs in defensive efficiency, the primary chess match of the finals will see Brunson and company trying to solve the Spurs’ ability to deny easy shots.

For what it’s worth, the Knicks beat the Spurs once before in a playoff-like atmosphere this season, winning the NBA Cup championship game back in December. Anunoby and Brunson combined for 53 points, though Wemby was limited to 25 minutes coming off the bench in just his second game returning from injury. So make of that game what you will — but despite the somewhat decisive odds in San Antonio’s direction, we have a suspicion that these finals will be closer than those suggest.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

I got a Fever…



Everyone is hitting the panic button on the 4-4 Indiana Fever after a highly publicized sideline spat between Caitlin Clark and coach Stephanie White — and a subsequent multi-hour team meeting designed to clear the air. The prediction markets have certainly begun to jump ship on Indy, slashing the Fever’s title odds from 25% before the season to just 10% now, with Clark’s MVP chances taking a similar beating. The irony, though, is that the Fever’s early SRS rating (+2.1) is practically identical to last year’s mark (+2.5), and Clark’s individual LAKER total impact rating of +3.1 is actually much better than in her hyped rookie campaign (+1.1). Everyone might actually just need to chill.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “The Spurs Rebuilt Their Dynasty in Fast-Forward” by me

🏀 “The Wemby Rules” by Jonathan Macri

⚾ “A Giant Narrative Change” by Bill Johnson

🏀 “The Endorsement: Rooting for Terrible Teams” by Michael Weinreb

⚾ “The domination of one-run victories in Major League Baseball” by Mark Kolier

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (6/4)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Stanley Cup Final Game 2 (VEG leads 1-0)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Lynx

⚽ International Friendly: Mexico vs. Serbia

🎾 Tennis: French Open, women’s semifinals

⛳ Golf: The Memorial Tournament (Muirfield Village Golf Club - Dublin, OH)

Friday (6/5)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Spurs, NBA Finals Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Red Sox at Yankees

🏀 WNBA: Wings at Sparks

⚽ International Friendly: Canada vs. Republic of Ireland

🎾 Tennis: French Open, men’s semifinals

⛳ Golf: The Memorial Tournament

Saturday (6/6)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, Stanley Cup Final Game 3

⚾ MLB: Pirates at Braves

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Aces

⚽ International Friendly: US vs. Germany

🎾 Tennis: French Open, women’s final

⛳ Golf: The Memorial Tournament

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Belal Muhammad vs. Gabriel Bonfim

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.