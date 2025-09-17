James Cook runs for a touchdown as Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2025. (Elsa/Getty Images)

It is often said that “happiness equals reality minus expectations,” and the Buffalo Bills might be the best illustration of this phenomenon in all of sports.

Before the 2017 season — less than a decade ago — the Bills hadn’t played so much as a single playoff game in the previous 17 seasons, which is tied for the fifth-longest postseason drought in NFL history. Just making the playoffs at all, as Buffalo did in 2017 with a win over the Dolphins and help from a remarkable Bengals comeback over Baltimore the same day, was cause for jubilation in a fan base that had been through more than its share of suffering over the decades.

But the arrival of Josh Allen with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft quickly raised the bar for what was considered success in Buffalo. Though he and the team struggled during his rookie season, the 2019 Bills posted the franchise’s first 10+ win season since 1999, and they haven’t looked back since. Buffalo has had double-digit wins in each of the past six seasons, and they’re on track for a seventh this year (with an average projection of 12.5 wins) if my forecast model is to be believed.

Again, though: Happiness equals reality minus expectations.