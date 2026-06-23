Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson are this year’s much-hyped Top 3 NBA draft prospects.

When the 2026 NBA draft gets underway, it will make official what has been unofficially known for many, many months — some combination of AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson will probably go 1-2-3 at the top of the board.

In what order? That part is less clear. The longtime Neil’s Substack favorite Dybantsa is also the strong market favorite to go No. 1, though the second-pick-having Utah Jazz were reportedly still dithering over which star prospect to take as of late last week. The good news, though, is that there are no wrong answers here — at least, if the history of drafts deemed top-heavy is to be believed.

But at the same time, that doesn’t mean the right answer is any more right than usual — in fact, it might be slightly less likely to hit big than in the typical year, paradoxically.