The 2026 NBA Draft's Real Value? Saving Teams From Themselves.
Historically, stacked drafts don't make the No. 1 pick more likely to become a superstar. Instead, they reduce the chances that teams at the top pick a bust.
When the 2026 NBA draft gets underway, it will make official what has been unofficially known for many, many months — some combination of AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson will probably go 1-2-3 at the top of the board.
In what order? That part is less clear. The longtime Neil’s Substack favorite Dybantsa is also the strong market favorite to go No. 1, though the second-pick-having Utah Jazz were reportedly still dithering over which star prospect to take as of late last week. The good news, though, is that there are no wrong answers here — at least, if the history of drafts deemed top-heavy is to be believed.
But at the same time, that doesn’t mean the right answer is any more right than usual — in fact, it might be slightly less likely to hit big than in the typical year, paradoxically.