The MLB playoff field is finally set, and the late-season collapses are complete. (Detroit staved off theirs; the Mets and Astros weren’t so fortunate.) So now baseball’s 2025 postseason will get underway on Tuesday with the wild-card round openers, and then we’ll be off and running toward determining the 121st World Series champion.

But who really stands out among this crowded field of contenders? Which storylines will dominate October? Which teams fit the mold of past champs — and who’s most likely to meet in the Fall Classic? Let’s dig into some of the themes that stand out most before the playoffs get underway.

⚾ Practically anybody could win this thing.

As I wrote about some here, 2025 offers us an exceptionally wide-open postseason picture — with a bunch of worthy-if-flawed contenders, yet no truly overwhelming favorite. In theory at least, that should be a good recipe for an exciting October! And we can see just how much less dominant the top pre-playoff teams are this year (according to the Elo ratings) than in previous postseasons under the current 12-team playoff format:

Driving even more uncertainty? Both of the AL’s top seeds — Toronto and Seattle — rank outside the Top 6 in Elo in MLB overall, while two of the top three teams — the Dodgers and Yankees — will have to win an extra wild-card series before they can potentially advance to the Division Series.

All of those factors feed into my pre-playoff Elo-based playoff forecast, which lists the Brewers as World Series favorites — but with below an 18 percent chance to win it all — while five other teams are bunched between 8 percent and 14 percent, and everyone has at least a 2 percent chance (after rounding):

As if that’s not enough uncertainty for you, nobody else really agrees the Brewers should be favorites. In fact, if you compare across forecasting sources, there’s even more disagreement over who’ll win this World Series, and things get even more compressed from the top of the postseason field to the bottom. Here’s a comparison between Elo and the equivalent championship odds from FanGraphs, Polymarket and FanDuel, with an average of the entire bunch thrown in for good measure:

Our different group of forecasters do seem to hone in on a group of six teams who are bunched between roughly 10-15 percent, clearly higher than the rest of the pack: the Phillies, Mariners, Dodgers, Brewers, Blue Jays and Yankees. The cross-system composite odds say there’s a 76 percent chance the eventual champ comes from that group (whoever it ends up being). But that also means there’s a not-insignificant 24 percent chance the winner comes from the tier of contenders outside that group, which includes plenty of dangerous — and desperate (see below) — teams.

⚾ It’s now or never.

Speaking of which, I’m struck by how many of these playoff teams have a real sense of urgency to their postseason push this year as well.

I wrote here about how many of the teams who went all-in at the trade deadline were potential first-time champs — singling out the Padres, Mariners and Brewers in particular — and all three of those teams are still just as hungry to finally get that win as ever. (You want now-or-never pressure this year? The Mariners, Elo’s favorite to win the American League pennant, are literally the only active MLB team to never have made the World Series.)

Amazingly, though, there are even more long droughts in the mix. The Reds and Blue Jays also have 30+ year streaks of not making the World Series, both of which rank among the Top 8 among active Fall Classic appearance droughts. And in fact, five of this year’s 12 postseason entries are on 25+ year World Series appearance-less streaks.

And none of those teams may even be the longest-suffering!

Dating well back into their days as the Indians, the Cleveland Guardians franchise has not won a World Series in 76 seasons, the longest active drought in MLB by 20 years. While it’s not 108 years like the Cubs had going when they beat Cleveland for the 2016 title, the Guardians are long overdue for a championship, even if they have a comparatively low chance of ending that skid this year according to the odds above.

The Brewers, Padres and Mariners also show up with three of the four longest active title droughts, by virtue of having existed roughly a half-century each without winning the championship. Add in the Detroit Tigers, who haven’t won in 40 seasons, and five of this year’s 12 postseason squads are on 4+ decade title-less streaks, with two more (Cincinnati and Toronto) on three-decade streaks of their own.

(And let’s be honest, the Yankees’ own 15-year title drought is basically the equivalent of a century-long drought by their franchise’s standards.)

According to Elo, there’s a 56 percent chance one of those 30+ year waiting periods will end, with a 42 percent chance we see a team that hasn’t won in 40+ years (if at all) finally get the job done. Let’s go out and do it, guys!

⚾ Who fits the profile?

This time last year, I did a fun little analysis in which I used K-means clustering on each World Series winner’s attributes (relative to their league) in a bunch of different categories — record, run differential, offense/defense quality, WAR splits (position players vs. pitchers, starters vs. relievers, infield/outfield/up-the-middle), plate-discipline and command-control stats, roster age, etc. — to see what tends to drive different types of championship runs.

The result was a set of four “champ archetypes”:

Complete Champs: All-around ballclubs that check every box — strong across run production and prevention, balanced WAR on both sides, top-tier Elo, etc.

Heavy Hitters: Offense-led contenders with “good-enough” pitching. Strong OBP/SLG and position-player WAR; staffs are fine, but the bats lead the way.

Mound Masters: Run-prevention first, winning with their arms and gloves. Better starters/bullpen and defenses than raw power; clear pitching-driven champs.

Scrappy Winners: Chaos agents. The “find-a-way” teams who weren’t dominant in any one phase, but rode timely hitting, defense and bullpen performances through October.

So, where do 2025’s playoff teams fit?