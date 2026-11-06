Kris Bryant #17 and Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Back in November of 2016, plenty of us were trying to imagine what the next decade would bring. Ten years later, it’s fair to say the timeline we got wasn’t exactly the one many of us expected… By which I mean, we thought the Chicago Cubs would use their 2016 World Series title as a springboard to a dynasty. (What else did you think I meant?)

I mean, we already had a story written for what would surely happen next. Theo Epstein had just helped Boston end its championship drought — then win again. (And again, kinda.) Now Epstein had applied his brand of magic to Chicago, remaking the team’s entire roster in the span of a few years after being hired by the Cubs in October 2011. Having watched him turn one curse-breaking team into a repeat champion, it was easy to assume he could just do it again.

Here’s how the Cubs’ year lineups and pitching staffs changed from Epstein’s first season through the 2016 championship, with each regular’s JEFFBAGWELL WAR per 162 team games shown and players who appeared for the title team marked with a cute lil trophy emoji 🏆: