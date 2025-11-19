Los Angeles Dodgers OF Matt Kemp celebrates his walk-off RBI single in the tenth inning against the the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on August 12, 2011. (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2026 ballot is out, and the newcomers to this year’s list include Cole Hamels, Ryan Braun, Matt Kemp, Howie Kendrick, Daniel Murphy, Rick Porcello, Shin-Soo Choo, Edwin Encarnación, Gio González, Alex Gordon, Nick Markakis and Hunter Pence.

That’s a nice group of players, especially when I’m feeling nostalgic for late-2000s and 2010s-era baseball. Are any of them Hall of Famers? Ehhhh, probably not. Among the group, the highest JAWS score — which averages the total Wins Above Replacement a player had in their career with that from their best 7 seasons — belongs to Hamels, but he is below the HOF average for starting pitchers, and the rest proceed downward from there.

Out of the 17 classes of newcomers since 2010, Hamels ranks 15th among class leaders by JAWS, Braun ranks 15th among No. 2s, Gordon ranks 16th among No. 3s, and so forth. The Athletic did a nice salute to each new candidate this week, but it’s a fairly weak class to enter the pipeline if we’re being honest.

However, a weird early sabermetric quirk briefly bolstered the candidacy for one particular player in the group: Matt Kemp, whose stellar 2011 season still looks great by WAR but could have put him in downright historic Cooperstown company.

Before we get to that, though, a brief history lesson on WAR is in order:

Back in the 1980s, the great Pete Palmer (who literally invented OPS, among many other stats) introduced a system — called linear weights — that attempted to tackle the problem of holistic player value when working on Total Baseball. With everything denominated in runs, later converted to wins, Palmer focused on a player’s value above average in every measurable category, creating one of the first formal attempts to assign a single-number value to player performance.

Fast forward to the early 2000s, when Bill James created Win Shares — which approached the problem from a different angle but was a more mainstream attempt to link player value to wins at the aggregated team level. Around the same time, Clay Davenport and Keith Woolner developed VORP and WARP for Baseball Prospectus, setting player contributions relative to a mythical “replacement level” player who could be acquired freely at any time, and Mitchel Lichtman began refining Palmer’s methods using newer data.

All of this, in turn, inspired Tom “Tangotiger” Tango (now MLB’s Senior Data Architect) to develop a framework for what would later be known as WAR, unifying James’ focus on wins, Palmer and Lichtman’s linear weights for run values, and BP’s replacement-level concept into a single uberstat for player value.

Of course, that was just a framework. Several enterprising bloggers and analysts put it into action by calculating proto-versions of WAR for themselves, including Dave Cameron, who began to shape what would eventually evolve into FanGraphs WAR (fWAR), and Sean “Chone” Smith with his own “RallyMonkey” WAR (rWAR). In May 2010, my boss at the time, Sean Forman, announced the addition to rWAR to Baseball-Reference pages in a licensing agreement with Smith, forming the modern WAR duopoly that we know and love today.

Through the 2011 season, Baseball-Reference WAR was still largely the Chone version coming out of Smith’s methodology, updated in-season (as Baseball-Reference had begun daily updates a few years earlier). At the same time, that year Kemp was in his fourth season as a full-time starter for the L.A. Dodgers, and he had plenty to prove. He was coming off a mediocre 2010 campaign, with a middling .249/.310/.450 slash line (106 OPS+) at the plate, a rough 56 percent stolen-base success rate and average-at-best outfield defense.

Responding to critics in 2011, Kemp produced one of the all-time bounce-back seasons, hitting .324/.399/.586 (172 OPS+), swiping 40 bases against just 11 times caught stealing, and — this is important — putting up the fourth-most TotalZone fielding runs saved of any National League CF. For his efforts, Kemp graded out with exactly 10.0 WAR at Baseball-Reference, which not only led all MLB players that year (by a margin of 1.5 wins over second-ranked José Bautista) but was one of the Top 70 or so seasons by a batter in baseball history.

Baseball loves its big, round numbers, and 10 WAR is one of those barriers reserved for only the greats of the game. On Baseball-Reference right now, there have only been 58 batter seasons with 10.0 or more WAR in all of MLB history — and of those, 47 came from players in the Hall of Fame, with 5 more from players like Aaron Judge, Mike Trout and Mookie Betts, who’ll be in the Hall eventually, and another 5 from players like Barry Bonds, A-Rod and Sammy Sosa, who would be in if not for scandals.

That leaves just Al Rosen, with his 10.1 WAR in 1953, as the only member of the 10-WAR club who is not either a current or future HOFer or left out for non-performance reasons:

Kemp was in that club, too… for about seven months. But during that time, we at the Sports-Reference offices had been working on a series of major updates to WAR, which we branded as WAR 2.0. Among many changes, the update swapped in a new batting model, added Defensive Runs Saved from Baseball Info Solutions as the primary fielding metric (instead of TotalZone), and reworked the way runs were converted into wins. This new version of WAR contained a number of what we considered small upgrades, but it also resulted in a major downgrade for Matt Kemp, whose 2011 season fell from 10.0 to 7.5 WAR overnight.

(Goodbye, 10-WAR club of all HOFers plus Al Rosen. 😢)

The main culprits were a slight change in batting value, but especially the switch from TotalZone — where Kemp was very good — to DRS — where Kemp was pretty bad. Given the vagaries of baseball defense, particularly in the pre-Statcast era, we might not think such a basic change in metric providers would alter things that much, but it’s a lesson in how decisions we analysts make as player-value arbiters can affect legacies and players’ places in history. It’s a problem that gets even wilder when we consider the differences between WAR methods on the pitching side, as this recent YouTube video explores well:

Baseball-Reference has made a few additional tweaks to WAR in the years since, from unifying the replacement level with FanGraphs in 2013 to various data additions and other quality-of-life improvements over time. For his part, Kemp’s own WAR for 2011 stabilized around 8.0, where it sits today (and has for the past handful of years) — still good enough to lead all NL position players, but far from the historic and rare level he briefly had after 2011. (The total number of 8-WAR batter seasons in MLB history is five times that of 10-WAR seasons.)

Truthfully, being a 10-WAR guy or not won’t make or break Kemp’s Hall of Fame case. He has fewer than 300 career homers, barely scraped past 1,800 hits, sits well below the HOF standard in basically every yardstick we use to judge candidates, and he’d rank No. 112 among center fielders by JAWS (essentially tied with Brandon Nimmo) even if we spotted him the full 10 WAR from 2011 as a courtesy. He was likely never going to Cooperstown either way.

But his case is still a reminder of how one magical season — and one moment in the evolution of our metrics — can let a player brush up against a level of greatness usually reserved for the inner circle of baseball history. And it’s also a reminder that even our more “advanced” stats have their awkward growing-pains phase. In the middle of it, Matt Kemp just happened to be standing in the right place to expose the seams in the process.

