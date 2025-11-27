Quarterback Jared Goff takes a turkey leg and running back David Montgomery participates in the turkey tradition at the conclusion of an NFL Thanksgiving Day football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, November 28, 2024. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The NFL’s ruthless encroachment into other holidays notwithstanding, 🦃 Thanksgiving Day 🍁 is also 🏈 Football Day 🏈 here in the U.S., and that means either watching the sport or — and we hope this doesn’t happen to you — getting injured trying to play it in the front yard as your sole physical activity of the previous 12 months.

Some teams are bigger staples on the holiday than others. The Detroit Lions, of course, have played on Thanksgiving more than any other NFL team, with their 85th appearance happening this season against the Green Bay Packers — the third-most common Turkey Day team. The Dallas Cowboys, who’ll play the Kansas City Chiefs, are No. 2 in Thanksgiving appearances, and together with the Chicago Bears — who are off this year after Matt Eberflus’ disastrous time-management debacle last season — Detroit, Dallas, Green Bay and Chicago have played in 45 percent of all Thanksgiving games in NFL/AFL/AAFC history.

(At the other end of the list, the Jacksonville Jaguars still have never appeared in a Thanksgiving Day game. Let’s make it happen, NFL!)

As I talked about in this video, the Lions’ prevalence in Thanksgiving games hasn’t always been a service to the holiday. Because Detroit — who has never appeared in a Super Bowl — spent most (though not all) of the four-and-a-half decades between the mid-1970s and early 2020s being bad, it often dragged down the quality of the Thanksgiving matchups over the years. (Don’t get too smug, Bears fans — you haven’t exactly helped the averages too much over that span, either.)

Because of this, I argued here that the NFL’s insistence on sticking with the same legacy teams every year was hurting the holiday — and that Thanksgiving would be better served if the league stole the NBA’s Christmas approach, which treats the day as a big-ticket showcase and loads it up with the best teams rather than the most traditional ones.

And to a certain extent, that has happened. With the exception of 2020, when members of the Ravens tested positive for COVID-19 and their game with the Steelers had to be postponed (three times!), the league expanded from two Thanksgiving games to three in 2006, which has enabled more nontraditional marquee contests. And then, more recently, the Lions have gotten good again, raising the level of teams involved in the holiday naturally.

As a result, the average combined Elo ratings of the teams involved in Thanksgiving games has ticked up in recent seasons. And this year’s slate — featuring Baltimore (1599 Elo) at Cincinnati (1414), Kansas City (1641) at Dallas (1501) and Detroit (1652) at Green Bay (1622) — is better than most. In fact, by average Elo matchup quality it’s the best set of Thanksgiving games since 2014, and the third-best since 1998:

The ‘90s were a peak time for Thanksgiving matchups because the Packers and Cowboys were perennially great and the Lions weren’t half bad, either. (Remember, I said “not all”.) But this year’s games are helping to make the holiday great again, too. Chiefs-Cowboys is among the better games in NFL Thanksgiving history, while the Packers and Lions combine for the 11th-best matchup ever on the holiday (on paper) according to this method:

So as you settle in with family, food and football today, here’s hoping this year’s Thanksgiving slate actually lives up to the holiday hype, with a trio of games as memorable as the feast you ate — or the ill-advised diving catch you attempted while channeling Amon-Ra St. Brown out on the front lawn.

