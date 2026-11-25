A fan with a turkey hat cheers during an NFL Thanksgiving Day football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 19, 2023. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If you’re trying to figure out when to eat on Thanksgiving, the NFL has made it surprisingly easy this year: Watch the Bears and Lions at 1 p.m. ET. Come back for the Chiefs and Bills at 8:20. And somewhere in between, when the Eagles and Cowboys are on the field, feel free to chow down — maybe even ask for seconds.

Last Thanksgiving, I wrote that the NFL’s holiday-football showcase was “getting good again,” thanks to both an extra night game and a better version of the turkey-day mainstay Detroit Lions in recent seasons. And this year serves as a particularly good example of both trends converging.

The Lions, at 8-2, are still really good — and so are the classic NFC North rival Bears (also 8-2), setting up an awesome matchup that just feels like Thanksgiving personified. (It’s the fifth time these two old-school franchises have faced on the holiday in the past nine seasons alone.) Nothing says turkey-day nostalgia like the Lions and Bears battling in Detroit while the rest of America battles a food coma.

Detroit Lions (from left) Gus Frerotte, Greg Hill, Johnnie Morton and Robert Porcher get to sample FOX TV’s Jon Madden’s ‘turducken’ after their game against the Chicago Bears 25 November 1999 in Pontiac, Michigan. The Lions beat the Bears 21-17. (JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Chiefs and Bills are already one of the greatest recurring playoff rivalries in NFL history, and both squads meet in elite form. Buffalo is 9-1, while Kansas City is 8-2, giving the teams a combined 17-3 record — plus-14 games above .500 — that ranks second-best in the history of the rivalry, at least in the regular season. In fact, both marquee games’ combined records over .500 — the Lions and Bears are 12 combined games over themselves — rank among the Top 5 ever in their respective regular-season series by that measure:

So both games should represent a feast for the football-loving fan. Using the same metric I looked at last year — the harmonic mean of both teams’ pregame Elo ratings (which ensures a strong overall matchup by giving more weight to the weaker team) — Kansas City at Buffalo rates as the fourth-best Thanksgiving matchup out of all 134 that were scheduled or played since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Chicago at Detroit, meanwhile, comes in as the eighth-best Thanksgiving matchup on that same list. Those two games average a 1643.6 in matchup Elo, which is about 10 points better than the strongest previous pair of games on any previous Thanksgiving Day, from 1973.

Of course, there aren’t just two games this year — there are three, and the third looks more like an unwanted side dish, despite what the schedule-makers might have anticipated going into the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles come into Thursday’s contest having actually won a game (over the cross-commonwealth rival Steelers, no less) on Sunday, which is good… except that they’d lost seven straight before that, their longest losing streak since 2012. QB Jalen Hurts is out for the season, as are numerous others, and the daily (hourly?) debate on WIP radio is whether the Birds should tank the rest of the season for better draft position, or win because losing to Dallas is a capital offense in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys are doing mildly better — they’re only 2 games back of the division-leading Giants, yay for them! — but both of my power-rating forecasts set their division odds (and therefore basically their playoff odds) south of 20 percent. An offense that ranks No. 4 in scoring — having topped 30 points in four of five and 40 in each of their past two outings — is still being completely undone by the league’s No. 29 defense, regression be damned. Neither Philly nor Dallas cracks the top half of the NFL in Elo.

It’s no wonder, then, that Cowboys-Eagles ranks just 116th in harmonic Elo out of 134 Thanksgiving games since the merger. With Dallas standing alongside Detroit as a recurring turkey-day main character, it means something when we say this is the eighth-lowest-rated Thanksgiving matchup Dallas has hosted since the merger. We’ve seen better from these teams — like in 2014, when both clubs entered the proceedings at 8-3, or a combined 10 games over .500.

Even with Cowboys-Eagles being a bit of a snoozer, Thursday’s full slate averages a harmonic Elo rating of 1577.8, which ranks second only to 2011 since the NFL added a third Thanksgiving Day game back in 2006. But it’s also the second-most uneven set of Thanksgiving games since the merger, with 205 harmonic Elo points separating the best and worst matchups of the day.

But hey, maybe the league just wanted to make sure we had a dinner break between two historically delicious main courses of football.

Filed under: NFL