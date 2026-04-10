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Congrats! You’ve made it to another Friday. And today should be the start of a very interesting weekend in sports, indeed. Obviously, we have the final three rounds of the Masters happening out on the course in Augusta — yesterday’s opening round saw defending champ Rory McIlroy claim a share of the lead, and he is now the prediction market* favorite to win again at 24% (ahead of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at 20%). Beyond the golf, though, the NHL’s final few open playoff spots are still being sorted out, while the NBA regular season officially ends on Sunday. We’ll have more on both sports below, including some surprisingly high-stakes games left to decide who makes the NBA Play-In Tournament. Here’s a snapshot of everything else we’re watching in sports this weekend:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

Friday (4/10)

⚾ MLB: D-Backs (37%) at Phillies (63%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Yankees (56%) at Rays (44%) - 7:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

🏀 NBA: Thunder (18%) at Nuggets (82%) - 9 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Clippers (47%) at Blazers (53%) - 10 p.m.

🏒 NHL: No games 🙁

⚽ Premier League: West Ham (55%) vs. Wolverhampton (22%) - 3 p.m. (USA)

⚽ Liga MX: Puebla (41%) vs. León (34%) - 9 p.m.

⛳ Golf: 2026 Masters Tournament, Round 2 (Rory McIlroy 24% to win)

🎾 Tennis: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (Carlos Alcaraz 50% to win)

Saturday (4/11)

⚾ MLB: Red Sox (50%) at Cardinals (50%) - 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

⚾ MLB: Rangers (36%) at Dodgers (64%) - 9:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

🏀 NBA: No games 🙁 (Regular season ends 4/12)

🏒 NHL: Lightning (55%) at Bruins (45%) - 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights (39%) at Avalanche (61%) - 8 p.m. (ABC)

⚽ Premier League: Arsenal (69%) vs. Bournemouth (12%) - 7:30 a.m. (USA)

⚽ Premier League: Liverpool (58%) vs. Fulham (20%) - 12:30 p.m. (NBC)

⚽ La Liga: Barcelona (77%) vs. Espanyol (11%) - 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

⛳ Golf: 2026 Masters Tournament, Round 3

🎾 Tennis: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, semifinals

♟️ Chess: Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 11 (Javokhir Sindarov 97% to win)

🥊 Boxing: Tyson Fury (81%) vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov (19%) - 5 p.m. (Netflix)

🥊 UFC 327: Jiří Procházka (51%) vs. Carlos Ulberg (49%) for vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship - 9 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday (4/12)

⚾ MLB: Yankees (56%) at Rays (44%) - 1:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Guardians (43%) at Braves (57%) - 7:20 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

🏀 NBA: Hawks (74%) at Heat (26%) - 6 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Nuggets (33%) at Spurs (67%) - 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 NBA: Suns (27%) at Thunder (73%) - 8:30 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Penguins (52%) at Capitals (48%) - 3 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 NHL: Canadiens (53%) at Islanders (47%) - 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

⚽ Premier League: Chelsea (29%) vs. Manchester City (47%) - 11:30 a.m. (USA)

⛳ Golf: 2026 Masters Tournament, Round 4

🎾 Tennis: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, final

🏁 NASCAR: Food City 500 at Bristol, Kyle Larson 23% to win - 3 p.m. (FS1)

♟️ Chess: Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 12

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Play-ins to the Play-In

Though it has felt at times like it would never end, the NBA’s regular season is indeed coming to a close this weekend. The final day of the main schedule is Sunday, with the Play-In Tournament taking place throughout next week to finalize the field before the proper playoffs begin on Saturday, April 18.

As a quick refresher on the Play-In: at the end of the regular season, seed Nos. 1-6 in each conference are guaranteed a spot in the main NBA playoffs. But seeds 7-10 must enter what is known as a Page-McIntyre playoff bracket, in which Nos. 7-8 and 9-10 play each other, with the 7-8 winner automatically advancing to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, and the 7-8 loser needing to beat the 9-10 winner to become the No. 8 seed. (That might make it sound more complicated than it actually is, to be honest. Basically the 7/8 needs to win one game before the 9/10 wins two in order to make the “real” playoffs.)

In the five-year history of the Play-In (not counting its impromptu form during the 2020 Covid bubble), seed Nos. 7-8 have retained 16 of a possible 20 playoff spots coming out of the mini-tournament, with No. 9 seeds taking three spots and, after years of failure, a No. 10 seed finally making the playoffs from the Play-In last season. In other words, the NBA’s added wrinkle has mainly sent the same teams to the playoffs that would have made it anyway, with a few Cinderella stories tossed in to keep things interesting — which is probably how it should be.

Just as dramatic as the Play-In itself, though, is the fight to avoid it altogether, which is what this weekend is all about.

The West’s Play-In field is set in stone already, with the Suns, Clippers, Trail Blazers, and Warriors locked into the 7-10 seed range — though their particular order is not fully known. The Suns will be the No. 7 heading into the Play-In, and the Warriors will be the No. 10, but the Clippers and Blazers are within a game of each other and could go either way — and wouldn’t you know it, they just happen to be playing each other tonight! (And again, the difference between the No. 8 and 9 seeds is massive, because the 8 can afford to lose a game while the 9 can’t.)

Meanwhile, in the East we don’t even know who the Play-In teams will officially be, aside from the Miami Heat (which can neither rise to the No. 6 seed nor fall to 11). In the mix are the current 7-9 seeds — the Magic, 76ers, and Hornets — but also the fifth- and sixth-seeded Raptors and Hawks, respectively, which are tied just a game above the Magic. None of the teams in this race play each other head-to-head on Friday or Sunday — unless you count the Hawks’ finale against the Heat, which won’t matter for Miami’s status aside from seeding — though each must face potential “spoiler” opponents that are either locked into or out of the playoffs going into the final weekend, but could help shape the Play-In regardless.

Who has the edge to make (and/or escape) the Play-In? According to Kalshi, the Hawks and Raptors will likely stay above the East’s Play-In cutoff, leaving the Magic, Sixers, Hornets, and Heat as the conference’s four entries. And then, the odds favor Orlando and Philly to emerge from the East (though Charlotte is about a coin flip as well), with Phoenix and the LA Clippers favored to come out of the West. But as we’ve learned before, nothing is certain in these volatile single- or double-elimination situations.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Saves in shorter supply



Goalies are traditionally hockey’s masked main characters. When they play well, the team wins, and when they don’t… well, bad things tend to happen. Or at least, that’s how things usually are in the NHL. This season, though, goaltending has been weirdly decoupled from team success. And one of the culprits might be a long-running trend toward goalies having more difficulty keeping pucks out of the net. Going back to 2015-16, the leaguewide save percentage (the share of shots kept out of the net by goalies) has fallen year over year every single season except for 2019-20 (when it stayed a flat .910). That leaves this year’s average SV% at just .895, the first time in 30 years it has dipped below .900:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “2026 NFL Draft: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Breakdown” by Nick Kehoe

🏈 “2026 Risers and Fallers: Two-Weeks Out Edition” by Benjamin Robinson

🏀 “The Death of the Small Point Guard?” by James Barlowe

🏁 “Why NASCAR always gets the delightfully unexpected at Bristol” by Nate Ryan

🏀 “Death, Taxes, and Joel Embiid Injuries” by Jeremy Keys

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (4/13)

⚾ MLB: Mets at Dodgers

🏀 NBA: No games 🙁 (Post-regular season hiatus before Play-In)

🏒 NHL: Sabres at Blackhawks

⚽ Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United

Tuesday (4/14)

⚾ MLB: Cubs at Phillies

🏀 NBA: Play-In Tournament - West, No. 7 vs. No. 8

🏀 NBA: Play-In Tournament - East, TBD

🏒 NHL: Canadiens at Flyers

⚽ Champions League: Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain

♟️ Chess: Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 13

Wednesday (4/15)

⚾ MLB: D-Backs at Orioles

🏀 NBA: Play-In Tournament - West, No. 9 vs. No. 10

🏀 NBA: Play-In Tournament - East, TBD

🏒 NHL: Stars at Sabres

⚽ Champions League: Real Madrid at Bayern Munich

♟️ Chess: Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 14

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.