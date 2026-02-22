Gold medalists, Team United States, pose for a team photo during the medal ceremony following the Men’s Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic games on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

When Jack Hughes found a patch of open ice, received Zach Werenski’s pass and ripped home the winner a little over 100 seconds into 3-on-3 overtime in Sunday’s Olympic championship game versus Canada, he delivered the United States its first men’s hockey gold medal since 1980.

But this wasn’t Lake Placid redux. As scary as Team Canada looked during the tournament, and as much as they tilted the ice in their favor for the majority of the gold-medal contest, the U.S. was not some plucky underdog who pulled off a massive upset this time around. Instead, they were a team who expected to win — and played all month like they belonged — despite not having overcome their biggest rival at full strength on this stage, ever.

Ahead of last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, I wrote about the long arc of the U.S.-Canada men’s hockey rivalry — and how it wasn’t so much a “rivalry” for most of its history as a prolonged Canadian victory tour.

Canada owned a nearly 69 percent all-time winning percentage against the Americans, had outscored them by hundreds of goals, and was even more dominant in true “best-on-best” tournaments featuring NHL players. Even as the raw talent gap narrowed in recent decades, the most important results on the biggest stages tended to bend back toward the maple leaf. Even at the 2025 4 Nations final, when signs seemed to point to a U.S. breakthrough, Canada overcame a 2-1 deficit to force OT, then beat the U.S. on Connor McDavid’s walk-off winner.

If the numbers said the two teams were converging, the trophies still said otherwise.

The only time the Americans ever beat Canada at a best-on-best men’s hockey tournament came in the 1996 World Cup of Hockey — a hugely nostalgic tournament for U.S. fans my age (filled with a who’s-who of Dead Puck Era superstars), but also a somewhat contrived Canada Cup replacement that was only staged twice thereafter. The Olympics, it was not.

In their other cracks at the Canadians under the bright lights, Team USA fell short — as hosts of the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics (remember Mario Lemieux’s no-pass assist to set up Paul Kariya’s tying goal), at Vancouver 2010 on Sidney Crosby’s career-defining golden goal, and at the 4 Nations Face-Off a year ago.

The same story seemed like it was building on Sunday as well. Despite the U.S. striking first on Matt Boldy’s early goal, the momentum shifted toward Canada sometime during the second period — and they outshot the Americans 33-18 in Periods 2-3 combined. From when Canada tied the game on Cale Makar’s snipe, into overtime, Canada was almost uniformly favored to win in the prediction markets, with Team USA’s (abbreviated, failed) 4-minute power-play in the third serving as the lone exception:

But throughout the proceedings, U.S. netminder Connor Hellebuyck was special. He stopped 41 of the 42 shots he faced, giving the Americans a chance even as their offense ran out of gas and their defense was bleeding shots. Any questions about his ability to deliver in big moments were rendered null and void, as were any mistakes in team-building that the U.S. may have made. Particularly once the game got to overtime, the issue of creating scoring chances — which America had struggled with for most of the game — was less of a problem, just by virtue of how much more free-flowing it is for the team with possession at 3-on-3.

(Incidentally, this is one of the reasons why using 3-on-3 to determine medal winners in a golden-goal situation might be a bad idea.)

And indeed, after withstanding Canada’s last barrage, the U.S. got a sliver of a chance to counter at the other end, the puck found Hughes’ stick and he did not miss. It was a goal that will be replayed around Olympic hockey for decades to come, and ensure that Hughes and his teammates are immortalized as much as Jim Craig, Mike Eruzione and company were from 1980. The irony — that the U.S. probably deserved to win the 2025 4 Nations (but didn’t) more than they deserved to win the 2026 Olympics (but did) — won’t matter.

In the big picture, what does matter is that Team USA took the final step toward shedding the permanent “little brother” status in hockey relative to Team Canada. That had already happened on the women’s side, reinforced as the American women had beaten Canada for gold for the second time in three cycles a few days earlier. But now the U.S. men can say they did the same, as part of a long arc that saw them chase down — and then finally surpass — Canada in the all-time international ice hockey Elo ratings as well:

For decades, U.S.-versus-Canada was a rivalry in name, but not necessarily in practice. Whatever incremental progress America made, it inevitably ran into a Canadian ceiling when the stakes were highest. But on Sunday in Milan, that ceiling finally cracked.

The win doesn’t erase Canada’s long tradition of hockey excellence — names like Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Makar, etc. are still the global standard for greatness — nor does it guarantee that the balance of power has permanently shifted south of the border. But it does signal something meaningful: It validates that the convergence we’ve seen in talent, development and results over the preceding decades. The Americans are no longer hoping to someday catch Canada. They’ve caught them, at least for now — and the rivalry is truly on from here.

