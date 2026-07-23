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Welcome to Thursday in sports, where we’re trading one “football” for another with NFL training camps officially open for business – we’ll have a look at the initial NFL odds below. And that’s just one of the storylines happening now, in a moment that might seem a bit light schedule-wise but is dense with interesting things – from the WNBA’s All-Star preparations to the final week-plus before MLB’s trade deadline, Tadej Pogačar closing in on another Tour de France title and Scottie Scheffler entering the 3M Open as an almost comically overwhelming favorite. Including all that, here’s what we have our eye on today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

MLB:

⚾ Padres (30%) at Braves (70%) - 12:15 p.m. (MLB Network / MLB.tv)

⚾ Twins (43%) at Guardians (57%) - 1:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Rays (50%) at Blue Jays (50%) - 3:07 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ D-backs (47%) at Cardinals (53%) - 5:15 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 32% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 No games. (All-Star break)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 43% to win WNBA title

NBA:

🏀 LeBron James’ next team - Heat favored at 47%

Cycling:

🚲 Tour de France, Stage 18 (Voiron to Orcières-Merlette) - 6 a.m. (Peacock) - Tadej Pogacar 98% to win

Golf:

⛳ 3M Open, Round 1 (TPC Twin Cities) - 4 p.m. (Golf Channel / ESPN+) - Scottie Scheffler 26% to win

Soccer:

⚽ Copa Sudamericana: Club Bolívar (63%) vs. Grêmio (18%) - 6:00 p.m. (Disney+)

⚽ Copa Sudamericana: Boca Juniors (77%) vs. O’Higgins (7%) - 8:30 p.m. (Disney+)

⚽ Copa Sudamericana: Independiente Santa Fe (72%) vs. Caracas FC (9%) - 8:30 p.m. (Disney+)

⚽ Championship check-in: Inter Miami 28% to win MLS Cup

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Summer camp

As mentioned above, no sooner did one football leave the stage — with the World Cup wrapping up Sunday — than another enters the fray this week. Yesterday saw training camp open for the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, officially beginning the lead-up to the NFL preseason, and the other 30 teams will start their camps by next Tuesday at the latest.

What better time, then, to take an early look at what the market thinks about the upcoming season? With that in mind, I created a tracker that aggregates prediction market odds from Polymarket and Kalshi, giving us a holistic view of how the market is thinking about each team’s chance to make and win the Super Bowl:

With double the title odds of anyone else, the Los Angeles Rams are your heavy pre-camp favorite to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium — which would make them just the third team to play the Big Game at home (joining the Bucs from 2020 and the Rams themselves from 2021). LA made the offseason’s biggest splash when they acquired reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to go with MVP QB Matthew Stafford and the rest of a talented roster that fell just short against the eventual champion Seattle Seahawks a year ago.

Speaking of, the Seahawks are only tied for second (with Buffalo) in the Super Bowl odds, and they rank fourth in what I’m calling “Market Points” — an attempt to combine all of a team’s possible season outcomes from the aggregated odds by assigning them point values for potential outcomes, then averaging those outcomes in proportion to their odds of happening:

Win Super Bowl: 1,000 points

Lose Super Bowl: 500 points

Make playoffs as Division Winner, don’t make SB: 150 points

Make playoffs as Wild Card, don’t make SB: 75 points

Miss playoffs: 0 points

To see who might be improved (or not) in 2026, we can compare leaguewide rankings in Market Points to each team’s ranking in schedule-adjusted points-per-game differential last season (known at Pro-Football-Reference as the Simple Rating System) and visualize the biggest movers:

Right now, the market thinks the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Cowboys and Chiefs are set to be most improved for 2026 versus last season — mostly due to improved health at key positions (including QB) — while it sees the Cardinals, 49ers, Jaguars and Colts taking the biggest steps backward. But there’s plenty of trading to do between now and the start of the season, so we’ll see where these odds go from here!

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Scheff vs. The Field



Golf’s majors season may be over after Ryan Fox won the British Open last Sunday, but the overall season itself rolls on. This week’s stop? The 3M Open in Minnesota, where the field will contain world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler… and kind of nobody else. OK, that’s a bit of an exaggeration — but Scheffler is the only Top-20 player in the Data Golf rankings present, as well as one of only four players in the Top 40. Consequently, his odds to win are off the charts, even by his standards. His opening implied betting probability is 28% versus just 4% for Kurt Kitayama (the next-highest player) — a ratio of 6.5-to-1 between favorite and second-best that is the highest of the season for Scheffler in the tournaments he’s entered:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “The Defensive Lineman All-Swat Team” by Ray Carpenter

🎾 “The tennis player vlog boom has hit its first reality check” by Jessica Schiffer

🏈 “Story of a College Football Season: 2001” by Split Zone Duo

⚾ “How Much Is Enough to Make the Hall of Fame?” by Paul White

🏃 “The Most Surprising Thing I’ve Ever Seen in Sports” by David Epstein

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (7/24)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Phillies

🏀 WNBA All-Star Friday: 3-Point Contest & Skills Challenge

⚽ Soccer: Portland Thorns FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC (NWSL)

🚲 Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 19 (Gap to Alpe d’Huez)

⛳ Golf: 3M Open, Round 2

Saturday (7/25)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Phillies

🏀 WNBA: 2026 WNBA All-Star Game

⚽ Soccer: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew (MLS)

🚲 Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 20 (Le Bourg d’Oisans to Alpe d’Huez)

⛳ Golf: 3M Open, Round 3

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov

🥊 Boxing: Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga

🥊 Boxing: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu

Sunday (7/26)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Phillies

🏀 WNBA: No games. (All-Star break)

⚽ Soccer: San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign FC (NWSL)

🚲 Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 21 (Thoiry to Paris Champs-Élysées) - Final Stage 🏆

⛳ Golf: 3M Open, Final Round

🏁 NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400 (Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

🏁 F1: AWS Hungarian GP (Hungaroring)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.