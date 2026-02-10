Hello on this Tuesday in sports, and hopefully everyone has successfully transitioned from Super Bowl mania to Olympics fever without missing a beat. Today, we have a special feature for you about Olympic curling, which is going on RIGHT NOW with the US mixed doubles tandem of Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin going for gold against Swedish siblings Isabella and Rasmus Wranå — plus some odds on the men’s and women’s tournaments, set to get underway soon. (Please note that this is a deeply pro-curling newsletter.) But, of course, there is a lot more going on in the sports world than just curling — somehow — or even the Olympics, so we’ll talk a little on college basketball below as well. And for everything else we have our eye on, here are the schedule and odds for today’s biggest events:

Olympics:

🏅 Event finals in cross-country skiing (2x), curling, luge, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, ski jumping, biathlon, and short-track speed skating

🏅 Mixed doubles gold medal game, USA (65%) vs. Sweden (35%)* (curling) - 12 p.m.

🏅 Women’s singles final run (luge) - 12:30 p.m.

🏅 Men’s short program (figure skating) - 12:30 p.m.

🏅 US (63%) vs. Canada (37%) (women’s hockey) - 2:10 p.m.

🏅 Men’s Super-G final (alpine skiing) - 5:30 a.m. Wednesday

🏅 Women’s moguls final (freestyle skiing) - 8:15 a.m. Wednesday

NBA:

🏀 Clippers (27%) at Rockets (73%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 Spurs (73%) at Lakers (27%) - 10:30 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 Purdue (44%) at Nebraska (56%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Kansas (25%) at Texas Tech (75%) - 7 p.m. (WBB)

Soccer:

⚽ Everton (40%) vs. AFC Bournemouth (33%) - 2:30 p.m. (EPL)

⚽ Tottenham Hotspur (30%) vs. Newcastle United (45%) - 2:30 p.m. (EPL)

All listed times are Eastern.

Cory and Korey go for glory

Welcome to a very special section of the newsletter in which we talk all things CURLING! And what better occasion to discuss the sport known as “chess on ice” than as a pair of American curlers, Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin, embark on the final part of their mission to win a gold medal in mixed doubles curling.

Thiesse, a 31-year-old lab technician from Minnesota, and Dropkin, a 30-year-old real estate agent originally from Massachusetts, went into the tournament ranked a distant third (at 13%) in the prediction market gold medal odds behind Great Britain (20%) and defending Olympic champion Italy (63%). But a 6-3 record in the round-robin — despite losses to both higher-rated opponents — put them into the playoff semifinals, and once there, they came back from down 1 against Italy in the final end (basically the curling version of innings in baseball) with a clutch shot by Thiesse that sealed 2 points and the 9-8 American victory.

Right now, just as this newsletter is coming out, they’ll be curling for gold against the Swedish brother/sister combo of Rasmus and Isabella Wranå, who smoked Great Britain 9-3 in the semis. The prediction markets had the US set as the favorite going into the match, with about a 64% chance of winning, which would mark the first-ever gold (or medal of any type) for the Americans in mixed doubles curling, plus have them join the 2018 US men as the country’s only gold medal curlers. And whatever happens, Thiesse is guaranteed to become the first American woman to ever medal in curling, which is a cool breakthrough to note.

The rest of the Olympic curling is set to begin its round-robin phase tomorrow with the men’s tournament, followed by the women’s round beginning on Thursday. And let’s just say the outlook for the Americans there is less promising than it is for Thiesse and Dropkin, with the US ranked fourth in the prediction market odds for men’s gold (at just 7%) and eighth out of 10 teams (at 2%) in the women’s odds.

Of course, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Canada, Great Britain, Switzerland, and Sweden dominate the top of the odds sheet, as they are the all-time four leading nations in curling medals. Perhaps the interesting team to watch is the South Korean women’s squad, which won silver at home in 2018 but is going for just the second curling medal in the history of the country — and with 7% odds at gold and a 38% chance at any medal, they have a decent shot at breaking into the podium.





And then there was one



When Arizona fell to Kansas on the road last night, it ended the Wildcats’ perfect 23-0 start to the season. (We don’t know yet whether it will also portend doom for their promising campaign overall.) But it also left just a single team undefeated in all of Division I men’s hoops: Miami of Ohio, at 24-0.

The RedHawks are a really interesting case because their NCAA tournament hopes may eventually depend on going undefeated, since their resume is mixed otherwise and any loss in the conference tournament would then require the Mid-American Conference to send multiple teams to the tourney — something that hasn’t happened since 1999 — to accommodate Miami. But at the same time, the NCAA selection committee hasn’t denied an eligible team with fewer than four losses in a non-pandemic season since the tourney expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Either way, here are the odds (based on an average of models from Bart Torvik and Ken Pomeroy) that Miami maintains its undefeated record through each of its remaining regular-season contests:

Next on deck…

Wednesday (2/11)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in luge (2x), figure skating, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, biathlon, speed skating, and Nordic combined

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Warriors

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Suns

🏀 WBB: Washington at Iowa

🏀 WBB: UCLA at Michigan State

Thursday (2/12)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in snowboarding (2x), short-track speed skating (2x), luge, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, speed skating, and cross-country skiing

🏀 NBA: Bucks at Thunder

🏀 WBB: TCU at Baylor

🏀 WBB: Texas at Vanderbilt

⛳ Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Friday (2/13)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in snowboarding (2x), biathlon, cross-country skiing, figure skating, skeleton, and speed skating

🏀 NBA: All-Star Break (February 13 to 18) begins

🏀 MBB: Michigan State at Wisconsin

⛳ Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.