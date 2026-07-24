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Welcome to Friday, where the fully post-World Cup sports calendar is mainly looking ahead to the WNBA’s All-Star weekend and the sudden injection of (mild?) drama into what has seemed like an inevitable cycling coronation. We’ll have more on each below, while also getting excited for MLB’s trade-deadline plotting — just 1️⃣0️⃣ days remain until the final flurry of player movement can go into the transaction ledger — and Hall of Fame inductions in Cooperstown as well. With all of that on our mind, here’s what we’re watching for this weekend:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Friday (7/24)

⚾ MLB: Yankees (45%) at Phillies (55%) - 6:45 p.m. (Apple TV+)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers (59%) at Mets (41%) - 7:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Braves (48%) at Orioles (52%) - 7:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 34% to win World Series

🏀 WNBA All-Star Friday: 3-Point Contest & Skills Challenge - 8 p.m. (ESPN/Disney+)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 43% to win WNBA title

🏀 NBA: LeBron James’ next team - Heat favored at 44%

⚽ NWSL: Portland (29%) at Gotham (47%) - 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

⚽ NWSL: Orlando (66%) at Chicago (15%) - 8 p.m. (Victory+)

⚽ MLS Championship check-in: Inter Miami 27% to win MLS Cup

⚽ NWSL Championship check-in: Washington Spirit 29% to win

🚲 Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 19 (Gap to Alpe d’Huez) - 11:00 a.m. (Peacock) - Tadej Pogacar 93% to win

⛳ Golf: 3M Open, Round 2 - 4:00 p.m. (Golf Channel) - Scottie Scheffler 38% to win

Saturday (7/25)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Phillies - 6:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Mets - 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

⚾ MLB: Mariners at Rangers - 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

🏀 2026 WNBA All-Star Game: Team Coop (42%) vs. Team Spoon (58%) - 8:30 p.m. (ABC/Disney+)

⚽ MLS: Cincinnati (25%) at Columbus (54%) - 7:15 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ NWSL: Boston (27%) at Kansas City (43%) - 5:00 p.m. (ION)

🚲 Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 20 (Le Bourg d’Oisans to Alpe d’Huez) - 9:00 a.m. (Peacock)

⛳ Golf: 3M Open, Round 3 - 1:00 p.m. (Golf Channel) / 3:00 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev (82%) vs. Bogdan Guskov (18%) - 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

🥊 Boxing: Anthony Joshua (90%) vs. Kristian Prenga (10%) - 1 p.m. (DAZN PPV)

🥊 Boxing: Errol Spence Jr. (54%) vs. Tim Tszyu (46%) - 9 p.m. (DAZN PPV)

Sunday (7/26)

⚾ MLB: Guardians at Rays - 12:15 p.m. (Peacock)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Mets - 1:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Phillies - 7:20 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

⚾🏛️ Hall of Fame: Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent inducted - 1 p.m. (MLB Network, MLB.com)

🏀 WNBA: No games. (All-Star break)

⚽ NWSL: San Diego (66%) vs. Seattle (15%) - 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

⚽ NWSL: Washington (62%) at Denver (14%) - 7 p.m. (Victory+)

⚽ NWSL: Angel City (64%) at Louisville (14%) - 9 p.m. (ESPN)

🚲 Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 21 (Thoiry to Paris Champs-Élysées) - Final Stage - 1:30 p.m. (Peacock) 🏆

⛳ Golf: 3M Open, Final Round - 1:00 p.m. (Golf Channel) / 3:00 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+) 🚨

🏁 NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400 (Indianapolis Motor Speedway) - 2:00 p.m. (TNT/SiriusXM) - Denny Hamlin 21% to win

🏁🏆 NASCAR In-Season Challenge Final: Ryan Blaney (71%) vs. Todd Gilliland (29%)

🏁 F1: AWS Hungarian GP (Hungaroring) - 9:00 a.m. (ESPN) - Kimi Antonelli 38% to win

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Stars of the W

The WNBA’s best and brightest are gathered in Chicago for All-Star festivities this weekend, which includes the skill competitions — Shooting Stars Challenge and 3-Point Contest — tonight, and the star-studded game itself on Saturday night.

In terms of the former, rookie Azzi Fudd is favored to take the 3-point shootout despite competitors Janelle Salaün and Marina Mabrey actually carrying higher 3P percentages during the first half of the season itself.

Then it’s on to the All-Star Game, with Team Spoon (selected by Teresa Weatherspoon) favored to beat Team Coop (Cynthia Cooper) on Saturday night, on the basis of having a terrifying trio of A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston — versus Breanna Stewart, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese on the opposite side.

But one of the main storylines to look ahead to on the other side of the All-Star events — the league comes back from the break Tuesday — is whether anyone can use their star turn as a springboard to challenge the league’s greatest player (A’ja Wilson) in the MVP race:

Wilson has won four MVPs already, including back-to-back in ‘24 and ‘25 (and in three of the past four seasons), so she will be tough to unseat — and the market gives her a roughly 75% chance to win again. But a few guards are hovering around 10-15%, and Clark might be especially intriguing after a stretch of historic games leading up to the break.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Tadej is gonna be the day



The 2026 Tour de France is down to its final few days, and perhaps the only thing that could keep Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar from tying the all-time record for most titles in the world’s most prestigious cycling race (at five) is not a fellow competitor, but a virus — an illness was reportedly sweeping through his team as the Tour heads into the high Alps before finishing at the Champs-Élysées in Paris. The market still isn’t particularly worried; traders have had Pogačar installed as at least a 75% favorite every day of the ‘26 race, and above 90% every day since July 9. But those odds took a bit of a tumble in the past 24 hours as Pogačar’s teammate support was impacted by the virus:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “Why the Braves Can Afford to Trade Top Prospects” by Lindsay Crosby

🏈 “‘Because I kicked their f---ing ass’: Pro football’s cult of toughness, and the viciousness of America” by Michael Weinreb

🏈 “NFL Survivor Thoughts: Can YOU Go 20-0 This Season?!” by Jeff Fogle

🏀 “LeBron LeLeverage 101: A Graduate Seminar on How LeBron James Turned Stardom Into Power” by Ben (The Weekly)

⚽ “What sport is safe enough for your kids to play? Is soccer worse than football for concussions?” by Vinay Prasad

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (7/27)

⚾ MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

🏀 WNBA: No games. (All-Star break)

⚽ Soccer: Galatasaray vs. Venezia (Club Friendly)

Tuesday (7/28)

⚾ MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

🏀 WNBA: Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

⚽ Soccer: MLS All-Star Skills Challenge (MLS vs. Liga MX)

Wednesday (7/29)

⚾ MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Phoenix Mercury

⚽ Soccer: MLS All-Star Game (MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.