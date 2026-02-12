Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!

Happy Thursday! We are absolutely zooming through the week with the same velocity as American speed skater Jordan Stolz, who stole the show on Wednesday at the Winter Olympics with his gold medal-winning, Olympic-record performance in the men’s 1,000-meter final to defeat Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands. How impressive was Stolz’s accomplishment?

That previous Olympic record had stood for 24 years, going back to Dutch skater Gerard van Velde in February 2002 — two years and three months before Stolz was even born. And it was the first of what could be multiple golds for the skating prodigy: according to the prediction markets,* he also has at least a 50% chance to win gold in the men’s 1,500-meter (89%), men’s 500-meter (76%), and men’s mass start (58%). As we look forward to those events, here’s what else we’re watching in sports today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

Olympics:

🏅 Event finals in snowboarding (2x), short-track speed skating (2x), luge, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, speed skating, and cross-country skiing

🏅 Team relay final (luge) - 12:30 p.m.

🏅 Women’s 500m and men’s 1,000m finals (short-track speed skating) - 2:15 p.m.

🏅 US (95%) vs. Latvia (5%) (men’s hockey) - 3:10 p.m.

🏅 Men’s 10k final (cross-country skiing) - 5:45 a.m. Friday

🏅 Women’s finals (snowboard cross) - 7:30 a.m. Friday

🏅 Men’s 10,000m final (speed skating) - 10:30 a.m. Friday

🏅 Czechia vs. TBD (women’s hockey quarterfinal) - 10:40 a.m. Friday

🥌 Chess On Ice:

🏅 US vs. Sweden (women’s round-robin) - 1:05 p.m.

🏅 US vs. Canada (men’s round-robin) - 3 a.m. Friday

🏅 US vs. Canada (women’s round-robin) - 8:05 a.m. Friday

NBA:

🏀 Bucks (14%) at Thunder (86%) - 7:30 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 TCU (60%) at Baylor (40%) - 7 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 Texas (75%) at Vanderbilt (25%) - 7:30 p.m. (WBB)

Soccer:

⚽ Brentford (18%) vs. Arsenal (60%) - 3 p.m. (EPL)

⚽ Atlético Madrid (34%) vs. Barcelona (42%) - 3 p.m. (Copa del Rey, First Leg)

Auto racing:

🏁 NASCAR Duels No. 1 and No. 2 at Daytona International Speedway - 7 p.m.

Golf:

⛳ AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Scottie Scheffler 24% to win)

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Pitchers and catchers

While the rest of the sports world is (rightly) preoccupied with a bunch of objects and humans sliding around on ice and snow, baseball — arguably the definitive summer sport — is also technically coming into season. By Friday, every MLB team will have had its pitchers and catchers report to either Arizona or Florida for their first workouts of spring training, with the full squad joining either over the weekend or early next week.

It’s a yearly rite of passage that officially ends baseball’s long winter exile. As Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby once said: “People ask me what I do in winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.”

That spirit of any-excuse-for-baseball had me wondering, who has the best pitchers and catchers reporting to begin spring workouts, anyway? The indispensable FanGraphs has a positional ranking based on projected Wins Above Replacement for the upcoming season, which can give us a good estimate of how much talent each team has on hand at each position going into 2026. The only thing left to do from there is to rank the teams based on the sum of their pitchers’ and catchers’ leaguewide rankings:

By this accounting, the two best sets of batterymates in the game right now belong to the two ALCS competitors from last year: the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays. They’re the only two teams to rank among the top 5 at both positions — with Seattle being led by Cal “Big Dumper” Raleigh behind the plate (the only catcher to ever hit 60 home runs in a season) and a deep stable of arms on the mound, while Toronto has ever-valuable backstop Alejandro Kirk and a rotation featuring last year’s playoff phenom, Trey Yesavage, who will still technically be a rookie in 2026.

So pay attention to them, plus (of course) the Detroit Tigers with ace starter Tarik Skubal, in what might be the ace’s final season with the team, and the LA Dodgers with Shohei Ohtani set to pitch a full season. Just maybe concern yourself less with who’s on hand for the Washington Nationals, which sit dead last on our list with a pair of 29th-place rankings on the mound and behind the plate.

To be sure, there’s more to a winning baseball team than just pitching and catching. As of mid-February, here are the prediction market favorites to win the 2026 World Series — a list of odds that does bear a fair amount of correlation with just our pitchers-and-catchers ranking above, but also one that tells us more about each team as a whole:

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Hardware vs. history



Apologies for being on an Olympic medal kick recently — then again, when else would one be on an Olympic medal kick, if not now? — but yesterday’s entry about hardware-hunting nations at the Olympics motivated me to create a handy tracker that compares each country’s actual tallies in the medal table to the counts we would expect, based on which events have handed out medals already and which of those events each country is best at. The result can help us put the raw medal counts in context: who’s ahead of where they usually would be, and who’s running behind? As of Thursday morning, here are the countries (among those with any “expected medals”) running most ahead on both golds and overall:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (2/13)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in snowboarding (2x), biathlon, cross-country skiing, figure skating, skeleton, and speed skating

🏀 NBA: All-Star Break (February 13 to 18) begins

🏀 NBA: All-Star Celebrity Game

🏀 NBA: Rising Stars Championship

🏀 MBB: Michigan State at Wisconsin

⛳ Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Saturday (2/14)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, short-track speed skating, skeleton, ski jumping, and speed skating

🏀 NBA: All-Star Saturday (3-Point Contest, Shooting Stars, Slam Dunk Contest)

🏀 MBB: Clemson at Duke

🏀 MBB: Kansas at Iowa State

🏀 MBB: Kentucky at Florida

🏀 MBB: Texas Tech at Arizona

🏀 WBB: South Carolina at LSU

⛳ Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sunday (2/15)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in biathlon (2x), alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, skeleton, ski jumping, snowboarding, and speed skating

🏁 NASCAR: Daytona 500

🏀 MBB: Indiana at Illinois

🏀 WBB: North Carolina at Duke

🏀 WBB: Maryland at Ohio State

🏀 WBB: Ole Miss at Kentucky

🏀 WBB: Texas at Tennessee

🏀 WBB: Michigan State at Michigan

🏀 WBB: Oklahoma at Alabama

🏀 WBB: West Virginia at TCU

⛳ Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

— by Neil Paine

