Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JS's avatar
JS
2h

Great end to the tournament. Argentine wound up playing the villains of the World Cup, and it was partly deserved. Spain, but for atrocious finishing, dominated the two other top three sides in the world.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Neil Paine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture