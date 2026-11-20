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Happy Friday! The American soccer postseason takes over this weekend, with the NWSL crowning a champion Saturday night and MLS launching its first full playoff round (after both No. 9 seeds advanced in Thursday’s Wild Cards). We’ll break down the title odds, matchups and very different paths facing Washington, Kansas City and the three clear MLS favorites — Nashville, Miami and Vancouver. Plus, my new College Football Playoff model identifies the games with the biggest stakes on Saturday, Vikings-49ers headlines the NFL slate Sunday night, and the Las Vegas Grand Prix closes out a packed weekend. Here’s what we’re watching:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Friday (11/20)

🏈 CFB: Clemson (17%) at Duke (83%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏈 CFB: No. 16 Oregon (89%) at Michigan State (11%) - 8 p.m.

🏈🏆 College Football Playoff check-in: Georgia 35% to win the national title

🏀 NBA: Raptors (28%) at Pistons (72%) - 7:30 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 NBA: Pelicans (17%) at Thunder (83%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Rockets (48%) at Nuggets (52%) - 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀🏆 NBA title check-in: Spurs 23% to win

🏒 NHL: No games.

🏒🏆 Stanley Cup check-in: Wild/Hurricanes 16% to win

⚽ Bundesliga: Bayern Munich (91%) vs. FC Köln (4%) - 2:30 p.m. ET

⚽🏆 Champions League check-in: FC Barcelona 23% to win

⚽🏆 Europa League check-in: SL Benfica 21% to win

🏀 CBB: Loyola Maryland (1%) at No. 4 Virginia (99%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 CBB: UCF (5%) at No. 15 Vanderbilt (95%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 CBB: East Illinois (1%) at No. 10 Illinois (99%) - 9 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Baylor (8%) at No. 4 USC (92%) - 11 p.m.

🏀🏆 March Madness check-in: Florida/UConn 13% to win (men’s) | South Carolina 31% to win (women’s)

🎾 Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals - Group Stage Final Round - Carlos Alcaraz 59% to win

⛳ PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Round 2 (Golf Channel) - Michael Thorbjornsen 15% to win

Saturday (11/21)

🏈 CFB: No. 4 UCLA (62%) at Michigan (38%) - 3:30 p.m.

🏈 CFB: LSU (50%) at No. 9 Tennessee (50%) - 3:30 p.m.

🏈 CFB: No. 1 Georgia (86%) at No. 21 South Carolina (14%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏈 CFB: No. 2 Utah (72%) at TCU (28%) - 9 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Grizzlies (36%) at Timberwolves (64%) - 8 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Oilers (36%) at Hurricanes (64%) - 1 p.m. (NHLN) - Potential Stanley Cup matchup

⚽ NWSL Championship: No. 4 Kansas City Current (48%) vs. No. 3 Washington Spirit (52%) - 8 p.m. (CBS) 🚨

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: New England Revolution (32%) at Philadelphia Union (43%) - 2 p.m.

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: FC Dallas (52%) at Portland Timbers (27%) - 4 p.m.

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: Inter Miami CF (62%) at Columbus Crew (20%) - 6 p.m.

⚽🏆 MLS title check-in: Nashville SC 23% to win MLS Cup

⚽ Premier League: Newcastle United (16%) at Arsenal (63%) - 12:30 p.m.

🏀 CBB: No. 18 Michigan (62%) at Villanova (38%) - 7 p.m.

🎾 Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals - Semifinals

⛳ PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Round 3 (Golf Channel)

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Jiří Procházka (38%) vs. Navajo Stirling (62%) - Light Heavyweight Main Event

Sunday (11/22)

🏈 NFL: Dolphins (7%) at Bills (93%) - 1 p.m. (CBS) - One of the more lopsided NFL matchups you’ll see

🏈 NFL: Steelers (66%) at Eagles (34%) - 1 p.m. (CBS)

🏈 NFL: Jaguars (71%) at Giants (29%) - 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

🏈 Sunday Night Football: Vikings (38%) at 49ers (62%) - 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

🏈🏆 Super Bowl check-in: 49ers 17% to win the NFL title

🏀 NBA: Celtics (75%) at Warriors (25%) - 8:30 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes (57%) at Rangers (43%) - 12:30 p.m. (NHLN)

⚽ Premier League: Liverpool (56%) at Manchester United (24%) - 11:30 a.m.

⚽🏆 Premier League title check-in: Arsenal FC 77% to win

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: Nashville SC (65%) vs. FC Cincinnati (17%) - 4 p.m.

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: Chicago Fire (61%) vs. Charlotte FC (20%) - 6:30 p.m.

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Real Salt Lake - 8:30 p.m.

🏀 WBB: No. 19 Ohio State at No. 6 Texas - 1 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Southern Utah at No. 6 Texas - 3 p.m.

🎾 Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals (Finals) - 12:00 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

⛳ PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round (Golf Channel)

🏁 F1: Las Vegas Grand Prix - 11:00 pm (Apple TV) - Max Verstappen 40% to win

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

The playoff picture on the pitch

We spend plenty of time here at Scoreboard focused on European soccer, but this weekend both US domestic leagues take the postseason center-stage: the NWSL crowns a champion Saturday night, while MLS moves quickly from Thursday’s Wild Cards (won by Cincinnati and Salt Lake) into the first full weekend of its playoffs.

In the NWSL Championship, the Washington Spirit are slight market favorites (52-48) to beat the Kansas City Current to win the 2026 title — though beware, the playoffs were marked by upsets with the second-seeded San Diego Wave falling immediately in Round 1 and the Current knocking off top-seeded defending champ Gotham FC in Round 2. Washington has won a title before, in 2020, but they’ve also fallen short in the final each of the past 2 years. Meanwhile, a Kansas City team won 2 of the first 3 NWSL crowns… but that was a different franchise than the Current, who’ve never come closer than losing the final to Portland in 2022.

So those are the historical stakes — but on the field, it’s an interesting chess match between offense and defense. Both teams had exactly the same goal differential during the regular season (+15), but they got to it differently: Kansas City had the co-highest scoring offense in the league, finding the net 54 times, but their defense ranked just 7th out of 16 teams with 39 goals conceded. On the flip-side, Washington had the league’s second-best defense — trailing only Gotham in fewest goals conceded (28) — but they ranked just 8th in scoring with 43 goals for themselves. (Though Washington’s Trinity Rodman had 12 goals and 8 assists in the regular season and has added 4 goal contributions through 2 playoff games.)

We of course love these offense-vs-defense battles, and if KC wins they will add to the recent trend of offensive teams finding it easier to win titles (despite what you might have heard).

And then there’s the MLS, whose road to the championship is just getting started. Three teams stand out above all the rest, and it’s felt like they’ve traded off title-favorite status in our little daily check-ins for the newsletter all season long: Nashville, Miami and Vancouver.

Together, they occupy 60% of the odds, with even the lesser of the trio (Vancouver) checking in with double the title odds of the next-highest club, Philadelphia. Nashville actually set a new league record with 77 points, allowing a league-low 25 goals with an unbeaten home record. But Miami can counter with Lionel Messi, whose 26 goals and 17 assists made him an MVP lock again (he won in 2024 and 2025 as well). And Vancouver’s edge is that they play in the comparatively weaker Western Conference, which they are massive 42% favorites to advance from. (Nobody else is higher than St. Louis at 15%.)

Both Miami and Nashville are heavy favorites to win in regulation in their opening games this weekend; odds weren’t out as of publication for Vancouver. But one to watch might be Philly, who are priced as favorites over New England in Game 1 despite playing on the road. Although they recorded fewer regular-season points, Philadelphia boasted the superior goal differential (+14 versus New England’s +8), and the Union have lost only 2 of their past 19 matches dating back to May — granted, one was to the Revolution.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Crucial CFB contests

It’s starting to really become crunch time of the college football season — as we noted a few days ago, the Playoff bubble is coming into focus. So which games this weekend carry the most weight on the playoff picture? I recently soft-launched a new College Football Playoff forecast model that can help answer this question, by adding up the expected swing in playoff odds for every contender in the nation based on the outcome for each game. By that standard, LSU at Tennessee on Saturday at 3:30 ET is the most significant, since the No. 9 Volunteers’ playoff odds would swing by 50 (!) percentage points depending on whether they win or lose. But BYU/Kansas, Texas Tech/Baylor, Ohio State/Nebraska and UCLA/Michigan carry plenty of weight as well:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Father Time and the Style of Play in the Modern NBA” by Austin Cornilles

⚾ “2026 MLB Award Retrospective” by ritmica

🏈 “Meet the worst defense in college football this season (and maybe of all-time)” by Craig Meyer

🏀 “LeBron and KD want to save basketball” by Henry Abbott and CoachThorpe

🏀 “Jensen Huang, Michael Jordan, and the Genius Exemption” by Michael Weinreb

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (11/23)

🏈 Monday Night Football: Bengals at Commanders

🏀 NBA: Trail Blazers at 76ers

🏒 NHL: Wild at Sharks

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): St. Louis City SC at LAFC

🏀 CBB: Colorado State at No. 12 Arizona

Tuesday (11/24)

🏈 CFB: Miami (OH) at Western Michigan

🏀 NBA: Mavericks at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Oilers

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): San Jose Earthquakes at Houston Dynamo FC

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund

🏀 CBB: Baylor vs. No. 16 Alabama

Wednesday (11/25)

🏈 NFL: Packers at Rams

🏀 NBA: Timberwolves at Thunder

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes at Lightning

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Roma

🏀 CBB: No. 5 Duke vs. No. 3 UConn

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.