J-Rod realizes he’s made a terrible mistake. ( Credit: Yahoo .)

If ever there was a microcosm for the Seattle Mariners’ 2026 season, it came on Tuesday night, in the midst of a miserable, record-setting blowout loss against the NL-leading Milwaukee Brewers. With Seattle already down 19-0 — no, that’s not a typo — in the eighth inning, as infielder Leo Rivas was on the mound mopping up outs, star M’s outfielder Julio Rodríguez ranged back to snag Christian Yelich’s smash to center. After the catch, he blew a great big bubble with his gum, cocked his arm and threw the ball to a lucky fan in the stands.

There was only one problem — Rodríguez had forgotten how many outs there were. Yelich made the second out of the inning, not the third:

J-Rod can take solace in the fact that some great players have done the same thing over the years. I always think of the great Larry Walker having to run back and retrieve a ball he’d handed to a fan, after losing track of the outs at Dodger Stadium in 1994. Just last week, both the Red Sox and Blue Jays simultaneously forgot the outs because of a scoreboard malfunction. And there are multiple compilation videos on YouTube of MLB players committing all manner of similar blunders.

What is more rare, however, is how disappointing Seattle’s general hangover has been in 2026. Cal Raleigh, who set a record for home runs by a catcher with 60 last year, is now vying with Hack Wilson in 1930-31 for the largest single-season HR drop-off in MLB history. Rodríguez is tracking for his fewest Wins Above Replacement (3.4) in any season of his career, and the team has seen its playoff odds fall from above 70 percent on July 7 to the teens, if not the single-digits.

It’s a far cry from where we left things off with the M’s at the end of last season. Just 10 short months ago, Seattle was sitting one win away from shedding its status as the only franchise in Major League Baseball to never play in a World Series. And even though George Springer’s Game 7 homer shattered their dreams in Toronto and helped send the Blue Jays to the Fall Classic instead, Seattle’s postseason run felt like the beginning of a new era. Few expected 2026 to turn into such a sobering reality-check instead.

And speaking of the Jays, they’re going through their own version of a similar story, a year after sharing one of the best AL Championship Series ever with Seattle.

Just like the Mariners, Toronto expected their electrifying 2025 postseason run to be the launching pad for a new rising power in the American League. Capturing their first pennant since 1993 and pushing the juggernaut Dodgers to 11 innings in Game 7 of an epic 2025 World Series — one which they probably should have won, to be honest — Toronto looked like it was finally shedding its own longstanding reputation as a team that was merely good, never great.

Instead, the defending AL champions have spent 2026 suffering through a hangover that largely mirrors Seattle’s, lurking around or below .500 for the vast majority of the summer — they literally haven’t been above water since April 3 — and, until very recently, their postseason probability was also down in the single-digits. Rather than being on another ALCS collision course, both teams have nearly identical negative run differentials (Seattle is -0.36 per game; Toronto is -0.41) and similarly uninspiring playoff odds, despite being at the margins of an exceptionally crowded wild-card picture.

Moreover, the two teams’ shared ALCS connection has turned into a historic combined drop-off for teams who met on the doorstep of the World Series the previous season.

Going back to the dawn of the Divisional Era in 1969, I looked for LCS teams from the league who went on to lose the World Series — championship hangovers are their own separate matter, but I wanted to focus specifically on the bridesmaids here — with the lowest combined winning percentages and runs-per-game differentials in the following season:

Only the 1981 ALCS teams, the Oakland A’s and New York Yankees (both of whom also finished below .500 in 1982), had worse combined records and/or RPG margins in the following season than 2025’s ALCS participants — and even that comes with its own asterisk, as the 1981 season was shortened significantly and split into halves by a players’ strike. In a full season, we haven’t seen teams in this category perform worse the following season than the Blue Jays and Mariners in 2026.

Now, Toronto and Seattle were not particularly dominant LCS entrants to begin with last year. Both won at least 90 games, to be sure, but their combined RPG differential of +0.46 was on the low side for teams on the cusp of the Fall Classic. So even if they both regressed only some, it would drag their absolute rates into less-impressive territory for the following year. But, we can also compare the Jays and M’s to other losing-league LCS teams on the basis of their change in W% and/or RPG differential:

Doing that makes 2025’s ALCS crop look slightly less bad, as the 1982 AL (Brewers versus Angels), 1985 NL (Cardinals versus Dodgers) and 2019 AL (Astros versus Yankees) joined the ‘81 AL in dropping off more the following season — though 2019-20 suffers from the same short-season phenomenon as 1981. But it’s fair to say this is one of the worst shared postseason hangovers of the divisional era for two teams who met with a World Series on the line the year before.

And even so, the weirdest part of all might be that neither Toronto nor Seattle is actually dead yet. Baseball’s bizarre state of playoff-race parity in 2026 has left both hanging around in the wild-card race, meaning either could still salvage their seasons over the next six weeks.

But even if that happens, it won’t erase how far both have fallen from where they seemed to stand last October. Back then, Toronto and Seattle produced seven games of escalating drama together. A year later, they’re still linked — only now, instead of sharing an epic series, they’re sharing one of baseball’s strangest and most disappointing set of twin encores.

Filed under: Baseball