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Happy Tuesday! We’ve heard forever that “Defense Wins Championships” — but is that old sports cliché actually true? A run of recent titles by defense-first teams certainly makes the case feel convincing, but we dug into the data on whether defense is truly becoming more powerful, or if recent winners are just making us think that’s the case. Plus, Golden State and New Orleans just produced one of the biggest week-to-week reversals of fortune in NBA history, the Chargers finally got on the board with a MNF W, Illinois is set to visit Duke in a top-10 college hoops matchup, and the USMNT faces Haiti with a Nations League semifinal spot on the line. (Well, sort of — it’s basically a formality at this point after the US routed Haiti 6-0 in the first leg on Saturday.) Here’s what we’re watching today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Football:

🏈 CFB: Miami (OH) (76%) at Kent State (24%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏈🏆 Super Bowl check-in: 49ers 17% to win the NFL title

🏈🏆 College Football Playoff check-in: Georgia 36% to win the national title

NBA:

🏀 Pistons (21%) at Spurs (79%) - 8 p.m. (Peacock) - 2005 NBA Finals rematch!

🏀🏆 NBA title check-in: Spurs 23% to win

NHL:

🏒 Oilers (48%) at Panthers (52%) - 7 p.m. - Our former perma-Cup Final matchup.

🏒🏆 Stanley Cup check-in: Hurricanes 16% to win

Soccer:

⚽ UEFA Nations League: Wales (14%) at Portugal (70%) - 2:45 p.m.

⚽ CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal: Haiti (1%) at USA (99%) 🚨 - 7 p.m. (TNT / Telemundo)

⚽ CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal: Jamaica (17%) at Mexico (83%) 🚨 - 8:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽🏆 Champions League check-in: FC Barcelona 20% to win

⚽🏆 Premier League title check-in: Arsenal FC 78% to win

⚽🏆 Europa League check-in: Bournemouth 19% to win

⚽🏆 MLS title check-in: Nashville SC 25% to win MLS Cup (playoffs start Thursday, 11/19)

⚽🏆 NWSL title check-in: Washington Spirit 58% to win over KC Current (2026 NWSL Championship at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 21, 2026)

College Basketball:

🏀 MBB: No. 10 Illinois (24%) at No. 5 Duke (76%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀🏆 March Madness check-in: Duke 16% to win the men’s national title

Tennis:

🎾 Nitto ATP Finals (Group Stage): Alexander Zverev (66%) vs. Ben Shelton (34%) - 2:30 p.m. (Tennis Channel) - US Open final rematch!

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Is defense overpowered?

Club Sportico’s Jacob Feldman noticed something recently that might be a trend: Defense living up to its longstanding reputation for “winning championships”, and then some.

The latest piece of evidence he pointed to was the Golden State Valkyries winning the WNBA title a couple of weeks ago with what was the league’s top-ranked regular-season defense but just its 7th-best offense. Before them, Spain won the World Cup and Arsenal won the Premiership with historic defensive efforts, and the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl with an overwhelming effort from its “Dark Side” defense. (You know an NFL defense is good whenever it gets its own nickname.)

Feldman hypothesized that the rise of analytics across sports was giving teams access to better defensive information, since measuring goals and points that didn’t happen is harder to do through the old-fashioned eye test. “I’m concerned that better analytics will encourage more Moneyball-style investment in defensive ability and tactics,” Feldman wrote, “which, frankly, leads to more boring sports for everyone but the most committed tape hounds.”

It’s a compelling story. But is there evidence for it beyond the recent and anecdotal?

To test it out more rigorously, I gathered Sports-Reference’s Simple Rating System (SRS) data for the Big Four men’s leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and the WNBA — those were admittedly the leagues I have gamelogs for via my various forecast models — and separated out a team’s Offensive SRS from its Defensive SRS. If the theory is true, then between teams of the same overall SRS quality, ones more defensively-oriented (i.e., with a better DSRS) are becoming more likely to win their league’s championship than ones who get more of their overall value from offense.

But that’s actually the opposite of true this decade. In each league I tested, a championship contender (defined as a top-10% caliber team by SRS) whose overall quality was biased toward offense by 1 standard deviation became more likely to win a championship than a team biased toward defense by 1 standard deviation, relative to the 1998-2019 period:

MLB was the most pronounced; teams biased toward hitting over pitching/defense became 7 percentage points more likely to win championships this decade (+8 points versus +1 from 1998-2019), holding their overall quality constant. Ironically, given Golden State’s dominance, the recent WNBA also saw offensively oriented contenders be 6 percentage points more likely to win than their defensive counterparts. And while both of those leagues already slightly favored offense before the 2020s, the NBA is an example of a sport that had actually favored defense-first teams (by 5 percentage points) in earlier decades flipping to favor offensive squads (by 1 percentage point) in the 2020s.

And in fact, that was true across the average of our sports above. Before the 2020s, defensive contenders had a 3-percentage point championship edge on offensive contenders. But ever since, offensive contenders are the ones with a 1-percentage point edge.

That doesn’t mean every league now favors offense winning championships. Even after moving in that direction this decade, the NFL, NHL and college football still show defensive-oriented squads being more likely to win a title. (The NFL still shows a pronounced effect, in fact — defensive contenders are 7 percentage points more likely to win the Super Bowl than offensive ones at the same level of overall ability.)

But if there’s a trend of defense becoming more powerful recently, we couldn’t find it here. If anything, the pendulum appears to be swinging in the opposite direction — defense may still win championships at a respectable rate, but offense is increasingly giving it a run for its money.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

What a difference a week makes

A week ago, the Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 138-87 — a 51-point Warriors win. Fast-forward to last night, though, and the Pelicans returned the favor, beating Golden State 115-94 — a 21-point New Orleans win. Granting that the Warriors are now without Steph Curry, that’s still a 72-point swing in net margin within seven days: tied for the NBA’s second-biggest “reversal” in a pair of matchups featuring the same teams playing 2 weeks apart or less. Only the Clippers and Jazz in January 1986 — a 34-point L.A. win followed by a 40-point Utah victory a week later — featured a bigger swing, at 74 net points.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚽ “The corner kick in 2026: Is the meat wall cooked, or just resting?” by Michael Caley

🏀 “Louisville Dismantled UConn—and Showed What Happens When You Build the Stage” by Amy Moritz

🎽 “Let’s Pick the Worst Uniform Program Name!” by Paul Lukas

✨ “Novak Djokovic and Aman Are Turning the Athlete’s Routine Into a Hotel Brand” by David Skilling

💃 “Advanced Dancing With The Stars Analytics” by Ray Carpenter

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (11/18)

🏈 CFB: Central Michigan at Buffalo

🏀 NBA: Celtics at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: Canadiens at Devils

⚽ CONMEBOL / Int’l Friendly: Argentina vs. Uruguay

🏀 CBB: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 12 Arizona

🎾 Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals (Group Stage) - Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev

Thursday (11/19)

🏈 Thursday Night Football: Colts at Texans

🏈 CFB: Rice at Temple

🏀 NBA: Warriors at Grizzlies

🏒 NHL: Canadiens at Hurricanes

⚽ MLS Wild Card: FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC 🚨

⚽ MLS Wild Card: Real Salt Lake at Seattle Sounders FC 🚨

🏀 CBB: Southern Utah at No. 7 Texas

⛳ Golf: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club - Saint Simons Island, GA (Round 1)

Friday (11/20)

🏈 CFB: No. 16 Oregon at Michigan State

🏀 NBA: Rockets at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: No games.

⚽ Soccer: NWSL Championship Preview / International Window

🏀 CBB: No. 10 Illinois at East Illinois

🎾 Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals (Semifinals / Group Stage Final Round)

⛳ Golf: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club - Saint Simons Island, GA (Round 2)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.