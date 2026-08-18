Russell Westbrook. (Based on the original by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook’s retirement last week was an occasion to be nostalgic for the peak of one of basketball’s most electrifying players — a relentless 6-foot-4 wrecking ball of pure kinetic energy, who played every possession as if the opposing team had personally insulted him.

But for me, it was also an occasion to revisit Westbrook’s complicated relationship with the statistical record book. It was through numbers that we came to define his greatness, even as Westbrook spent his career changing what they meant — and exposing their limitations.

One of Westbrook’s lasting legacies as an NBA player will come down to two words:

Triple. Double.

Nobody was better at breaking double-digits in the point, rebound and assist columns than Russ, who retires as the NBA’s all-time leader in single-season and career triple-doubles after having long since surpassed Oscar Robertson in both categories: