Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 18th green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Fair or not, Round 4 of the 2026 Masters was always going to be yet another referendum on whether Rory McIlroy could truly be trusted again to close out a win at Augusta National.

Yes, he had finally gotten that long-awaited Green Jacket last year, earning it the hard way in a final-round playoff over equally long-suffering Justin Rose — and it looked like he was going to run away with things ahead of this weekend with history’s largest 36-hole Masters lead (6 strokes):

But Rory promptly shot a 73 on Saturday — “Moving Day” — and thus started Sunday tied for the lead with Cameron Young. What followed next was one of the most back-and-forth final rounds at Augusta in recent memory, in terms of the number of different favorites and number of times that torch got passed.

At different times, Young, Rose (again), Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley and — oh by the way — the world’s top player, Scottie Scheffler, poked their nose into the fray and threatened to pounce, especially when McIlroy shot 3-over in the span of three holes early on (with a double-bogey at 4 and a bogey at 6). At that point, the Masters threatened to slip away from Rory, massive mid-tourney lead be damned.

But then, unlike in previous Masters leading up to 2025, the ghosts of the past were once again shoved aside. McIlroy birdied his next two holes, then managed the Back Nine in a very matter-of-fact way, with the brief exception of his tee shot at 18. While Rose and others fell back, and Scheffler had waited too long to make his charge, Rory kept steady enough to find himself in the winner’s circle once again.

The implications of the win are historic. Only three players before 2026 had ever won back-to-back Green Jackets, and none since Tiger Woods 24 years ago:

Jack Nicklaus , 1965-1966

Nick Faldo , 1989-1990

Tiger Woods , 2001-2002

Rory McIlroy, 2025-2026

Now Rory is in that special club, along with the who’s-who list of multi-time Masters champs, plus the now 15-member list of 6+ time Major Championship winners. He’s also one of eight names to have won multiple titles at both the Masters and the PGA Championship.

In terms of my favorite career-accomplishment ranking (at least since 1983), the Data Golf Points list, Rory’s 28.0 points for winning at Augusta brings him to 1,324.2 on his career, still 25.9 (nearly another whole Major) behind the great Vijay Singh for No. 3 on the modern list of greatest golfers — behind Woods and Phil Mickelson. He wouldn’t quite be there yet, but just shy of age 37 and still playing well, McIlroy has time to add more to a legacy that’s already among the best we’ve seen — particularly now that he’s well beyond ending his decade-plus-long Major drought.

The note for Rose was less sweet — he remains one of the most successful Masters golfers to never actually win a Green Jacket.

But in the end, he and McIlroy’s other challengers didn’t take advantage of their chances to defeat the defending champ — and Rory exorcised those old demons of collapses in the past all over again to become what seemed impossible just a few years ago, a multi-time Masters champ.

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