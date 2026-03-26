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Happy Thursday, and happy Opening Day for all of our baseball fans who celebrate. Yes, technically the season began last night with the Yankees walloping the Giants 7-0 in San Francisco in MLB’s first-ever game streamed on Netflix. (Was the broadcast a success? Ehh, it had its high and low points, the latter including missing the first-ever ABS challenge because it happened during an interview. Mainly, there’s not a whole lot you can do with a game that turns lopsided by the second inning.) But the bulk of the league will be in action throughout the day today, with 22 teams in 11 games spanning from 1 p.m. ET well into the night. As that is happening, though, don’t forget that Week 2 of the NCAA men’s tournament also tips off — with the latest of those games (at 10 p.m.) being a Houston-Illinois tilt that has massive implications for the national title picture. Here’s a look at all of the major sports happenings for the day:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

MLB: (🎉 Opening Day 🎉)

⚾ Pirates (48%) at Mets (52%)* - 1:15 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

⚾ Rangers (41%) at Phillies (59%) - 4:15 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Diamondbacks (29%) at Dodgers (71%) - 8:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

⚾ Guardians (37%) at Mariners (63%) - 10:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

NBA:

🏀 Knicks (47%) at Hornets (53%) - 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏀 Pelicans (35%) at Pistons (65%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Kings (9%) at Magic (91%) - 7 p.m.

NHL:

🏒 Avalanche (63%) at Jets (37%) - 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Sharks (43%) at Blues (57%) - 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Oilers (44%) at Golden Knights (56%) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA Men’s Tournament (Sweet 16):

🏀 2 Purdue (76%) vs. 11 Texas (24%) - 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

🏀 9 Iowa (46%) vs. 4 Nebraska (54%) - 7:30 p.m. (TBS/truTV)

🏀 1 Arizona (77%) vs. 4 Arkansas (23%) - 9:45 p.m. (CBS)

🏀 2 Houston (58%) vs. 3 Illinois (42%) - 10:05 p.m. (TBS/truTV)

Soccer:

⚽ International Friendly: Brazil (32%) vs. France (45%) - 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tennis:

🎾 Miami Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 74% to win) and women’s (Aryna Sabalenka 45% to win) quarterfinals

Golf:

⛳ Texas Children’s Houston Open (Min Woo Lee 7% to win)

Figure Skating:

⛸️ ISU World Figure Skating Championships (Prague, Czech Republic)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Razor-thin rookie race

The 2025-26 NBA season is down to its final few weeks, and for many teams and players, that means playing out the string before either locking in for the playoffs or cleaning out your locker and looking ahead to the summer.

But there are still stakes left to be settled, both for the teams still fighting for a spot in the playoffs and for players who will make their closing statements in the various awards races. According to the prediction markets, here are the favorites to win each of the six major NBA awards as we approach the final push:

Some of these awards are more certain than others. For instance, Victor Wembanyama is all but a lock to win Defensive Player of the Year, but his odds of catching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP are low. Detroit’s JB Bickerstaff is in a strong position to win Coach of the Year over Boston’s Joe Mazzulla, while Keldon Johnson and Jalen Duren have a bit of cushion in their bids to win Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player, respectively.

The one truly tight awards race is for Rookie of the Year… and it keeps narrowing all the time.

We highlighted last month how after a long period of it simply being assumed that Dallas’ Cooper Flagg — the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft out of Duke — would win the award, a midseason injury to Flagg coincided with a scoring spree from Charlotte’s Kon Knueppel, Flagg’s college teammate who went fourth in the same draft. Shockingly, that flipped the odds away from Flagg and turned this into a real battle.

Upon returning from the injury, Flagg took a little while to get going again, and Knueppel’s RoY odds were around 70% as recently as a week ago. But after a mediocre few games from the Hornets’ sharpshooter and a recent hot streak by Flagg (highlighted by back-to-back games in the past couple of days where he scored 26 or more points), the odds have nearly drawn even between the two former teammates turned rookie rivals.

I think it’s anyone’s guess what happens from here, especially since the Hornets play a slightly tougher remaining schedule than the Mavericks. The advanced metrics say Knueppel ought to win, but Flagg has the incumbent pedigree and is averaging more points, assists, and rebounds — which historically is a tough combination of factors to beat, even if the Hornets still have a good playoff shot while the Mavs do not.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Por qué the four K’s?



As we mentioned above, the New York Yankees had a pretty good day on Wednesday to begin the 2026 season. Behind a strong start from Max Fried (6 ⅓ scoreless innings) and an offense that got to San Fran starter Logan Webb early, they shut out the Giants for their most lopsided season-opening win since beating the A’s 15-2 on April 3, 2006. It was not, however, a great day for NY’s best player: Aaron Judge went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts, an exceptionally poor start to a season for a player of his caliber. Among players who had four or more K’s on Opening Day, these are the ones with the most career Wins Above Replacement (WAR) going into the bad game:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “March Madness Forecasting Thunderdome” by Michael Beuoy

🏁 “How many races will Tyler Reddick win this season?” by me

⚾ “MLB Media Strategy Goes National — and Fans Might Get Confused” by Eric Fisher

🏒 “How does SPAM think the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament will go?” by Sean

🏒 “Why the Red Wings’ March Struggles Don’t Hurt Steve Yzerman’s Job Security” by Sean Shapiro

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (3/27)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Giants

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

⚾ MLB: Guardians at Mariners

🏀 NBA: Hawks at Celtics

🏀 NBA: Mavs at Blazers

🏒 NHL: Red Wings at Sabres

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16:

🏀 1 Duke vs. 5 St. John’s

🏀 2 UConn vs. 3 Michigan State

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16:

🏀 1 UConn vs. 4 North Carolina

🏀 2 LSU vs. 3 Duke

⚽ NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Houston Dash

⚽ Soccer: England vs. Uruguay (International Friendly)

⛳ Golf: Texas Children’s Houston Open

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open, men’s quarterfinals and women’s semifinals

⛸️ Figure Skating: ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Saturday (3/28)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Giants

⚾ MLB: Twins at Orioles

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Bucks

🏀 NBA: Pistons at T-Wolves

🏒 NHL: Flyers at Red Wings

🏒 NHL: Maple Leafs at Blues

🏒 NHL: Bruins at Panthers

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight (teams TBD)

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16:

🏀 1 Texas vs. 5 Kentucky

🏀 1 South Carolina vs. 4 Oklahoma

⚽ Women’s Super League: Manchester United vs. Manchester City

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open, women’s final

🐎 Horse Racing: Arkansas Derby (Note: Yours truly will be in attendance 😊)

⛸️ Figure Skating: ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Sunday (3/29)

⚾ MLB: Rangers at Phillies

⚾ MLB: Guardians at Mariners

🏀 NBA: Clippers at Bucks

🏀 NBA: Knicks at Thunder

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Rangers

🏒 NHL: Stars at Flyers

🏀 Men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight (teams TBD)

⚽ NWSL: Gotham FC at Orlando Pride

⚽ International Friendly: France vs. Colombia

⛳ Golf: Texas Children’s Houston Open

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open, men’s final

🏁 F1: Aramco Japanese GP (Suzuka)

🏁 NASCAR: Cook Out 400 (Martinsville Speedway)

🏁 IndyCar: Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (Barber Motorsports Park)

⛸️ Figure Skating: ISU World Figure Skating Championships (Exhibition Gala)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.