Rob Thomson of the Philadelphia Phillies walks off the field in the fifth inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 26, 2026. (Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

When it rains, it pours, if you’re a struggling MLB manager right now. Days after the Boston Red Sox fired Alex Cora just 27 games into the season — nearly among the earliest firings on recent record — the Philadelphia Phillies did the same to Rob Thomson on Tuesday, ending a tenure that spanned parts of five seasons in Philly.

In Cora’s case, the Sox could never quite rekindle the success of his stellar first season at their helm, nor could he paper over the team’s chaotic tendencies any longer. But for Thomson, the story is somewhat different. If Boston compulsively shook things up too much, the Phillies didn’t do enough, resulting in a stagnant group of aging stars who are all missing expectations at once — with a few fresh faces only mixed in when it might be too late.

Someone had to take the fall for the league’s third-most expensive roster starting the season 9-19, tied with the rival Mets for the worst record in baseball. Thomson was that guy.

The irony of Thomson being dismissed for failing to unlock the Phillies’ perceived potential is that his entire origin story as the team’s manager points in the opposite direction.

Under his predecessor, Joe Girardi, Philadelphia had an expensive veteran roster that underperformed — and despite Girardi’s pedigree as a World Series winner and former Manager of the Year, he was unable to crack the code of this team. It took an interim manager who’d never previously held that post anywhere near the MLB level in his career to figure out what would make the Phillies tick. After starting the 2022 season 22-29 under Girardi, the team took off after the change — going 65-46 the rest of the way and making it all the way to the World Series before falling 2 wins shy of a title against the Astros.

He kept that momentum rolling after being named the team’s permanent manager, going 281-205 over the next three seasons with a trio of playoff appearances and a trip to the NLCS (admittedly an ill-fated one) in 2023. All told, Thomson compiled an impressive 355-270 record at the helm in Philly, making him the franchise’s all-time most successful manager by winning percentage with a minimum of 300 games managed.

That record stands in stark contrast with other Phillies managers in recent decades. Beyond just Girardi, his own predecessors Gabe Kapler, Pete Mackanin and Ryne Sandberg carried mediocre to bad records, overseeing what was once called the first failed tanking attempt of MLB’s post-Astros/Cubs era. In the years following its heyday with Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley and Roy Halladay, this team appeared to merely top out as a .500 ballclub under Kapler and Girardi despite years of rebuilding in the same mold as the 2010s Cubs and Astros.

Whatever switch Thomson flipped on, he was the one person who managed to coax Philly into the perennial contender that it had longed to become. Yes, having Zack Wheeler and Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner, Aaron Nola and Kyle Schwarber helped with that, too. But in 2019, Kapler’s swan song as Phillie manager, Harper had to watch his new team finish 81-81 while his old team in Washington, D.C. won the World Series without him:

Clearly, though, Thomson has been unable to fix the problems plaguing the 2026 Phillies thus far. The team ranks 29th in batting WAR, 25th in fielding, 26th in starting pitching, 30th among position players, 24th in pitching and 30th overall. That’s down from literally leading the league in overall WAR just a season ago — threatening to join the 1914-1915 Philadelphia Athletics as the only team to ever go from first to worst in the metric year-over-year. With playoff odds down to just 15 percent already, something needed to change to salvage what’s left of a team that is mostly built to win right now.

That means it’s now on interim manager Don Mattingly — himself a much more Girardi-like figure in terms of managerial pedigree (former Yankee, former Manager of the Year winner, etc.) — to clean up behind Thomson the way Thomson’s own career started cleaning up for Girardi. It’s a weird symmetry, to be sure.

The other symmetry Phillies fans should fear, though, is in how the Utley/Howard/Rollins core met its end. After winning 102 games in 2011, the team abruptly dropped to 81 wins in 2012 and then 73 in 2013. When the end does come, a team reliant on old, expensive stars can fall off quickly, and the current iteration of the Phillies may be looking at that process all over again.

(Note that this is also what often tends to happen to Dave Dombrowski teams when they reach their expiration date.)

One way or another, some type of history will repeat: Either a midseason managerial change saves the day again (à la the Thomson-for-Girardi swap in 2022) or the Phillies’ bad start has revealed that the end for this group is here sooner than anyone imagined. Either way, Rob Thomson won’t be around to see how it plays out, having now found himself on the receiving end of the same move that got him the job in the first place.

Filed under: Baseball